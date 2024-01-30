Real American Capital Corporation: Real American Announces Acquisition of M2MMA from MRES

PALM SPRINGS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / The Real American Capital Corporation (OTC PINK:RLAB) is pleased to announce the acquisition from Institute of Biomedical Research Corporation (OTC PINK:MRES) 100% ownership of the concept, business model, contacts and contracts that collectively can be used to establish a mixed martial arts league and are herein referred to as "M2MMA" (https://m2mma.com).

The transaction will be settled entirely in shares, resulting in a change of control of Real American Capital Corporation.

It was previously announced that Jeff Robinson and Willem Jonker, CEO and CFO of MRES, respectively, have been appointed Chairman and Chief Financial Officer of RLAB.

Doug Newton, outgoing co-CEO of RLAB and a black belt holder, has a lifelong connection to martial arts and the world of professional sports. "M2MMA is just the right business for the Company, especially with the exciting innovations Jeff and his team are bringing to the sport", he says.

"The M2MMA concept, which will revolutionize mixed martial arts, was incubated inside MRES over the past months and is now ready to be spun out and stand on its own feet. You can expect many more details to be revealed very soon", says Jeff Robinson.

About Real American Capital Corp. (OTC PINK: RLAB):

Real American Capital Corporation (OTC PINK: RLAB) trades on the Pink Open Market. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/RLAB/.

RLAB's menu of US trademarks registered or applied for includes Resurgent®; Nature Treating Nature®; Born & Bred in the USA® (owned by RLAB since 2011); Rising Harvest; and Healthy Living Soil ®.

Real American Capital Corporation

About Institute of Biomedical Research Corp./ DBA M2Bio Sciences

Institute of Biomedical Research Corp., trading as M2Bio Sciences, is a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and mental health therapeutic research. M2Bio's mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research, and emerging technologies.

M2Bio conducts research at the M2Bio Discovery Centre for AI-Driven Phytomedicine Research at the University of Pretoria in South Africa. The research aims to provide scientific backing for the Company's expanding product range - including plant-based medicines.

The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "MRES". Publicly traded Company (OTC Pink: MRES)

