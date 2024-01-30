vCom Solutions: vCom Welcomes Andrea Libey as Vice President of Marketing

Seasoned Marketing Veteran Bring Two Decades of Experience as Brand Stages Itself for Growth

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / vCom Solutions, a leader in delivering software and services for managing the lifecycle of IT spend from procure-to-pay, welcomes Andrea Libey as the new vice president of marketing. Reporting to Kelli Law, vCom chief strategy officer, Libey will oversee the company's marketing and communications efforts, and spearhead strategic initiatives that build awareness and support new customer acquisition.

Andrea Libey, vCom VP of Marketing

Libey brings over 20 years of marketing and corporate communications experience in telecommunications, technology, compliance, market research and data analytics and other industries to her new role at vCom. She has a strong understanding of B2B marketing, enterprise and mid-market sales, and a successful track record developing impactful campaigns that drive results and revenue.

"Andrea's experience and expertise rounds out a deep bench on our executive leadership team," said Kelli Law, chief strategy officer at vCom. "We are so excited to have her on board and she has already hit the ground running making key contributions to our 2024 strategy."

Prior to joining vCom, Libey held key positions such as director of marketing at vMOX, senior manager of marketing and demand generation at Calero, and marketing director at The Red Flag Group (later acquired by Refinitiv). She earned her bachelor's degree in mass communications and marketing from Miami University of Ohio.

For more information on vCom, please visit vcomsolutions.com.

About vCom Solutions

vCom is a cloud-based software and managed services company focused on helping enterprises manage IT spend from procure-to-pay. vCom improves visibility and control within a single software while decreasing expenses for networks, mobile, cloud, collaboration, hardware, and SaaS technologies. To learn more about vCom, visit vcomsolutions.com.

