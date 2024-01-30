Adolore Biotherapeutics, Inc.: Adolore BioTherapeutics to Present at the 5th Annual National Institutes of Health HEAL Initiative Scientific Meeting

DELRAY BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / Adolore BioTherapeutics ("Adolore" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on developing breakthrough opioid-free gene therapy treatments for chronic pain, today announced that Roy C. Levitt, MD, the Company's founder and Executive Chairman, Clinical Professor, University of Miami, and Principal Investigator of a NIH, NINDS, HEAL UH3 Award will present at the 5th Annual NIH HEAL Initiative Scientific Meeting being held February 7-8, 2024 in Bethesda, Maryland.

As part of his presentation, Dr. Levitt will provide a preclinical development update on the Company's gene therapy program for chronic pain associated with moderate-to-severe knee osteoarthritis (OA). The presentation will take place as part of the Creative Therapeutic Strategies session being held on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET, followed by a panel discussion and Q&A.

There are currently very few safe, efficacious non-opioid analgesic treatments for chronic pain on the market, leaving a large and very urgent unmet medical need. Leveraging its innovative CA8*(*Carbonic anhydrase-like analgesic peptides, CA8 variants) gene therapy, Adolore is currently advancing two preclinical development programs, ADB-101 for the treatment of patients' chronic pain caused by erythromelalgia, an orphan disease, and ADB-102 for the treatment of patients with chronic pain caused by knee OA. Based on compelling preclinical data generated to date, the Company is progressing these programs towards IND filings and first-in-human clinical studies. This CA8* therapeutic technology was licensed in 2023 by Adolore BioTherapeutics Inc. from the University of Miami, Miami, FL.

The Company's development program for the treatment of chronic pain in knee osteoarthritis is supported by the NIH/NINDS HEAL UH3 Award to the University of Miami that supports all formal pre-clinical GLP/GMP/GCP development work through a first-in-human study in patients expected to commence in 2026.

About the NIH HEAL Initiative®

The Helping to End Addiction Long-term® Initiative, or NIH HEAL Initiative®, will bring together HEAL-funded researchers, patient and community partners/advisors, National Institutes of Health (NIH) leadership and scientific staff, federal officials, and other stakeholders to share research findings, explore trends and shared interests and challenges, and identify opportunities to advance the goals of the initiative.

Plenary sessions will be available for the public to view via NIH VideoCast. The meeting will also include scientific symposia, discussion groups, networking, and poster sessions for in-person and virtual attendees.

About Adolore BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Adolore BioTherapeutics, Inc., is a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of chronic pain and other pain and nervous system conditions or disorders. Our best-in-class programs are long-acting, locally acting gene-therapies that are opioid-free Disease Modifying Anti-Pain therapies (DMAPs) for the treatment of chronic pain.

The Company's two current CA8* gene therapy programs are in preclinical development for treatment of patients suffering from erythromelalgia, a life-long heritable chronic pain condition representing an orphan drug disease with no approved therapy, and chronic osteoarthritis knee pain, affecting a large number of patients that is often treated with opioids due to the lack of good alternatives, thus contributing to the ongoing opioid crisis.

For more information, visit adolore.com.

