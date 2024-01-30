Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.01.2024
Diamantbohrprogramm gestartet - JETZT sind die Uran-Bullen los!
WKN: A3C815 | ISIN: SE0017083835 | Ticker-Symbol: Q6F
Frankfurt
30.01.24
09:15 Uhr
0,212 Euro
+0,007
+3,17 %
30.01.2024 | 16:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of ChargePanel AB (43/24)

With effect from January 31, 2024, the unit rights in ChargePanel AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including February 09, 2024. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   CHARGE UR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021487055              
Order book ID:  321156                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from January 31, 2024, the paid subscription units in ChargePanel
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   CHARGE BTU               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021487063              
Order book ID:  321157                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 


Nasdaq Stockholm AB
