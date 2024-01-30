Semiconductor Industry Report - Stay Ahead: 2023 Semiconductor Industry Research Value Pack: Featured Companies Covered Apple, Amazon, Qualcomm Inc | Valuates Reports

SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the General Macroeconomic Climate, the Worldwide Semiconductor Market is predicted to have decreased by 10.1% in 2023 to USD 516.1 Billion.

The memory integrated circuit (IC) industry has been the most impacted this year. Thankfully, leading worldwide memory IC makers have stabilized shipment prices since the first quarter of 2023 by implementing production reduction measures.

The memory integrated circuit (IC) market is estimated to expand at a pace of 46.3% annually and reach USD134.3 Billion in 2024. It is also forecast to increase at a rate of 38.7% and 13.1% annually in 2025 and 2026, respectively. Over the next three years, this industry is anticipated to be a significant growth driver for the semiconductor market worldwide.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Semiconductor Market

In 2023, the semiconductor market is expected to rise rapidly due to a number of variables coming together. Developments in technology, especially with regard to semiconductor materials and manufacturing techniques, are making it easier to create powerful devices. Specialized semiconductor solutions are becoming more and more necessary as 5G technology becomes more and more in demand and artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) become more prevalent.

A variety of semiconductor applications are needed for the growing Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem, electric cars , and automotive electronics, all of which are major contributors. The semiconductor industry is being shaped by a discernible move towards sophisticated production techniques, a heightened focus on cybersecurity, and an increasing recognition of the need for environmental sustainability. Together, these elements propel the market's expansion and place semiconductor makers at the forefront of technological advancement in a range of sectors.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET

The semiconductor market is expected to develop significantly, mostly due to continuous innovation and technical breakthroughs. Developments in semiconductor design, manufacturing techniques, and materials are propelling the creation of chips that are more potent and efficient. Semiconductor businesses are at the vanguard of offering cutting-edge solutions, driving the market ahead as demand for IoT devices, artificial intelligence , and high-performance computing rises. In 2023, the semiconductor market will be significantly influenced by the rollout of 5G technology . Advanced semiconductor components are needed for 5G networks to be widely used in order to enable higher connection and data rates. The market is growing as a result of semiconductor manufacturers' increased demand for chips made for smartphones, 5G infrastructure, and other connected devices.

One important aspect affecting the semiconductor business is the way AI and ML technologies are being integrated into many sectors. Specialized semiconductor solutions, like as high-performance GPUs and accelerators, are required for AI applications. The need for chips designed specifically for AI and ML workloads is anticipated to fuel substantial market development as these technologies become more and more integrated into consumer and enterprise applications.

The semiconductor market is seeing significant expansion due to the automobile industry. In-car entertainment and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) are two examples of the increasingly complicated automotive electronics that need advanced semiconductor solutions. Furthermore, the increasing use of electric vehicles (EVs) is largely dependent on semiconductor components for features like autonomous driving, power electronics, and battery management systems.

Market dynamics are being impacted by supply chain interruptions and shortages, which the semiconductor sector is negotiating. Semiconductor manufacturers are investing in capacity expansion and technical upgrades to fulfill the rising demand for chips across sectors and improve supply chain resilience, which is driving market development. Smaller nanoscale nodes and more sophisticated production techniques are being used by the semiconductor industry. This change minimizes power usage, improves chip performance, and makes it possible to fit more features into smaller form factors. Investing in cutting-edge manufacturing technology can provide semiconductor businesses a competitive edge in the market.

The Semiconductor Market is being impacted by the increased focus on cybersecurity, since there is a greater need for dependable and secure chips. Data integrity and protection are top priorities for semiconductor makers as a result of increasingly complex digital threats. Across all industries, the incorporation of security measures into semiconductor designs is becoming important in determining purchase choices.

Key Companies:

Alchip

Semiconductors

Amazon

Amkor

Ardentec

Apple

ASE Group

Apple Inc

Macronix

Orient Semiconductor

MediaTek

Quanta

Novatek

Qorvo

Qualcomm Inc

Texas Instruments

