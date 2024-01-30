Solitek, a Lithuanian manufacturer, has developed a half-cut M10 full black glass-glass tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) module with 420 W of output and a power conversion efficiency of 21.51%.Lithuanian module manufacturer Solitek has unveiled a new full-black bifacial solar module based on TOPCon cell technology. The manufacturer said its new 108-cell Blackstar B108 420W panel is based on n-type half-cut M10 TOPCon solar cells. It has a power output of 420 W and a power conversion efficiency of 21.51%. The modules measure 1,722 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weigh 25 kg. They feature a glass-glass ...

