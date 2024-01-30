Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Diamantbohrprogramm gestartet - JETZT sind die Uran-Bullen los!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.01.2024 | 16:36
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Optimizon Group: Optimizon Presents eCom Insights '24: Revolutionising Business Growth Online in 2024

LONDON, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimizon, a leading e-commerce consultancy, is excited to announce its inaugural event, eCom Insights '24, scheduled to take place at Home House in London on Thursday, February 22nd, 2024. This exclusive gathering is tailored for like-minded individuals in the e-commerce and fast-moving consumer goods industries, ready to accelerate and revolutionise their business growth online in the dynamic landscape of 2024.

eCom Insights '24 - Exclusive E-Commerce Event by Optimizon. Thursday 22nd February 2024 @ Home House, London

eCom Insights '24 promises an afternoon filled with invaluable knowledge and analyses from industry specialists. Join the headline sponsors Linnworks and partners GETIDA, Viva.com, Google, GreyScout, Shopline, and Parcelhub, as they look back on 2023 and strategise for the year ahead, discussing insights, tips, and trade secrets to take 2024 by storm.

This is a unique opportunity for enterprise brands in the FMCG and e-commerce sectors to engage with industry experts and secure a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving online market. Attendees can expect a deep dive into the latest trends, strategies, and technologies that are reshaping the e-commerce landscape this year.

Key Highlights of eCom Insights '24:

  • Expert Speaker Sessions: Thought leaders from Linnworks, Danone, GETIDA, GreyScout, Whistl and more will cover a wide range of topics. Discussions include multi-channel cross-border growth, retail growing pains, margin protection, marketplaces versus online stores, making the most of Amazon and how to utilise AI technology.
  • Networking Opportunities: Attendees will have the chance to connect with industry peers, establish valuable contacts, and explore potential collaborations with some of the top names in e-commerce.
  • Exhibition Area: A dedicated space featuring the latest innovations and solutions from event sponsors, providing attendees with hands-on experiences and demonstrations.
  • Panel Discussions: Engaging conversations on key topics, offering diverse perspectives and expert opinions on pressing issues in the FMCG and e-commerce industries.

For more information and to register for eCom Insights '24, please visit Optimizon's official website.

About Optimizon:

Optimizon is a leading e-commerce consultancy dedicated to helping businesses thrive in the online marketplace. With a focus on data and innovative strategies and cutting-edge solutions, Optimizon empowers clients to navigate the complexities of e-commerce and achieve sustainable growth - no matter the channel.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2327611/Optimizon_Group.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/optimizon-presents-ecom-insights-24-revolutionising-business-growth-online-in-2024-302048146.html

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.