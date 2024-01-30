CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AVROBIO, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVRO) and Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. ("Tectonic"), a privately-held biotechnology company developing GPCR (G-protein coupled receptor)-targeted therapeutic proteins, co-founded by Timothy A. Springer and Andrew C. Kruse of Harvard Medical School, today announced that the companies have entered into a definitive merger agreement to combine in an all-stock transaction (the "Merger"). Under the terms of the agreement, AVROBIO will acquire 100% of the outstanding equity interests of Tectonic. Upon completion of the Merger, the combined company is expected to operate under the name Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. and trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "TECX."

In connection with the Merger, Tectonic has raised or entered into agreements for a $130.7 million private placement with a syndicate of new and existing leading life sciences investors, led by a major mutual fund, TAS Partners, 5AM Ventures, EcoR1 Capital, Polaris Partners, funds and accounts advised by Farallon Capital Management, Vida Ventures, PagsGroup, and other investors. The combined company is expected to have approximately $165 million of cash and cash equivalents at closing, inclusive of the proceeds to be received in the private placement. These proceeds will be used to advance Tectonic's pipeline through multiple clinical data catalysts and are expected to fund the combined company's operations into mid-2027. The private placement is expected to close in conjunction with the Merger in the second quarter of 2024.

"We are delighted to merge with AVROBIO at this important time for Tectonic. We are grateful to our investors for their commitment to our mission and to advancing our pipeline of uniquely differentiated molecules. Using biologics to unlock the therapeutic utility of targeting GPCRs which are not optimally drugged by small molecules could result in important advances for patients," said Alise Reicin, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Tectonic. "GPCRs are central to human biology and are the target of more than 30% of all currently approved drugs. However, many GPCRs remain unexplored and have proven to be challenging targets for drug development. Our GEODeTM platform makes it possible to discover a broad pipeline of biologics addressing some of the most challenging receptors in the class. This transaction enhances our ability to execute on an efficient plan to advance our clinical-stage and potential best-in-class Fc-relaxin fusion protein, TX45, as well as additional assets in our pipeline. We anticipate multiple clinical catalysts over the next three years."

"This transaction is the culmination of a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives, and our Board believes that the Merger with Tectonic is in the best interests of our shareholders," said Erik Ostrowski, interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of AVROBIO. "Tectonic has unparalleled expertise in the biochemistry and biophysics of GPCRs, and a highly accomplished team poised to advance their rich pipeline of innovative therapies."

Tectonic's Portfolio and Platform Overview

Tectonic is developing novel GPCR-targeted therapeutic proteins. The company is prioritizing compelling GPCR targets to address indications that are not currently well-served by small molecule-based approaches. The selectivity and specificity profile of biologics is one of the most important advantages of Tectonic's approach over traditional small molecule drug discovery. However, most GPCRs have not historically been amenable to standard biologics discovery methods because of the instability and conformational heterogeneity of the GPCRs themselves. Tectonic's GEODeTM platform was developed to overcome the challenges of GPCR-targeted biologics discovery by combining GPCR biochemistry and receptor engineering strategies, proprietary antibody libraries and screening protocols, and structure-guided protein engineering for therapeutic candidate optimization.

Tectonic's rich pipeline addresses high-value targets across a range of indications. The first two targets are in indications with no approved therapies:

Tectonic's lead program, TX45, a Fc-relaxin fusion protein, is a potential best-in-class agent derived from its internal protein engineering efforts. TX45 has been optimized with an aim to overcome multiple limitations associated with the natural human hormone to achieve both optimal in vitro (biophysical and developability), and in vivo (pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic, or "PK/PD") properties. Following completion of the ongoing dose escalation safety and PK/PD studies in healthy volunteers, development of TX45 is planned to focus on an area of very high unmet need, Group 2 Pulmonary Hypertension in patients with Heart Failure with preserved Ejection Fraction (HFpEF), which impacts over 600,000 people in the U.S. Preliminary data from the Phase 1a study has demonstrated PK/PD effects for TX-45 that are consistent with a potential best-in-class profile for TX45 and monthly dosing. Additional PK/PD data from the ongoing Phase 1a study are expected in mid-2024. Phase 1b hemodynamic Proof of Concept data is expected in 2025 and Phase 2 randomized data is expected in 2026.

(biophysical and developability), and (pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic, or "PK/PD") properties. Following completion of the ongoing dose escalation safety and PK/PD studies in healthy volunteers, development of TX45 is planned to focus on an area of very high unmet need, Group 2 Pulmonary Hypertension in patients with Heart Failure with preserved Ejection Fraction (HFpEF), which impacts over 600,000 people in the U.S. Tectonic's second program addresses Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia (HHT), an autosomal dominant disease that causes abnormal blood vessel formation. HHT affects approximately 75,000 patients in the U.S. The target population for development is the 10-20% of patients that are considered to have severe disease because of frequent bleeding, anemia, and in some cases, the need for frequent blood transfusions. Tectonic plans to initiate human studies in this program during the Q4 2025 to Q1 2026 timeframe.

Tectonic's third program is focused on fibrosis, using a bispecific approach to inhibit two different receptors with complementary / non-overlapping modes of action.

About the Proposed Transaction: Financials, Management and Organization

Upon completion of the Merger, pre-Merger AVROBIO shareholders are expected to own approximately 22.3% of the combined company and pre-Merger Tectonic shareholders are expected to own approximately 40.2% of the combined company, and in each case after giving effect to the aforementioned private placement financing. The percentage of the combined company that AVROBIO shareholders will own as of the close of the transaction is subject to adjustment based on the amount of AVROBIO net cash at the closing date, which is currently estimated to be approximately $65 million. Immediately prior to the closing of the Merger, AVROBIO shareholders will be issued contingent value rights representing the right to receive certain payments from proceeds received by the combined company, if any, related to certain pre-transaction assets of AVROBIO.

Following the closing of the Merger, the combined company will be led by Dr. Reicin and other members of the Tectonic management team. AVROBIO will be renamed Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. and the corporate headquarters will be located in Watertown, Mass. The merger agreement provides that post-merger, one board member from AVROBIO will join the Board of Directors of the combined company.

The Merger has been approved by the Board of Directors of both companies and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024 subject to customary closing conditions, including the approvals by the shareholders of each company, the closing of the private placement financing and other customary closing conditions.

In connection with the Merger, directors, officers, and certain shareholders of AVROBIO and Tectonic have executed support agreements, pursuant to which they have agreed to vote all of their shares of capital stock in favor of the Merger.

Leerink Partners is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Tectonic and Cooley LLP is serving as legal counsel to Tectonic. Leerink Partners and TD Cowen are acting as joint placement agents to Tectonic in connection with the private placement. Piper Sandler is acting as capital markets advisor to Tectonic. TD Cowen is serving as lead financial advisor, Houlihan Lokey is serving as co-financial advisor, and Goodwin Procter LLP is serving as legal counsel to AVROBIO.

Webcast Presentation

The companies will host a webcast presentation to discuss the proposed transaction today, January 30, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Listeners can register for the webcast via this link. A copy of the slides being presented will be available via AVROBIO's investor website. Those who plan on participating are advised to join 15 minutes prior to the start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available via AVROBIO's investor website approximately two hours after the call's conclusion.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO is a gene therapy company with a purpose to free people from a lifetime of genetic disease. The company has been focused on developing potentially curative HSC gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen.

About Tectonic Therapeutic

Tectonic Therapeutic, co-founded by Andrew Kruse and Tim Springer of Harvard Medical School, is transforming the discovery of antibodies and other biologic drugs targeting GPCRs to develop novel therapies for patients inadequately served by current treatments. With its proprietary GEODeTM platform, Tectonic aims to unlock the therapeutic utility of some of the most difficult receptors in the class, where small molecule pharmacology may be intractable.

