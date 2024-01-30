Cambridge Bancorp Announces Results for 2023 and Declares Quarterly Dividend

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATC) (the "Company"), the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company, today announced unaudited net income of $34.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of $18.8 million, or 35.5%, as compared to net income of $52.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 . Diluted earnings per share were $4.34 for the year ended December 31, 2023, representing a 40.5% decrease as compared to $7.30 for the year ended December 31, 2022 .
Operating net income, which excludes non-operating items, namely merger related charges, as detailed in the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") to non-GAAP reconciliations tables within this release, was $40.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of $16.4 million, or 29.0%, as compared to operating net income of $56.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 . Operating diluted earnings per share were $5.12 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, representing a decrease of $2.68, or 34.4%, as compared to operating diluted earnings per share of $7.80 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 .
For the three months ended December 31, 2023, unaudited net income was $8.0 million, an increase of $1.5 million, or 22.8%, as compared to net income of $6.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 . Diluted earnings per share were $1.02 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, representing a 22.9% increase as compared to $0.83 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 .
Operating net income was $8.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of $357,000, or 3.9%, as compared to $9.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 . Operating diluted earnings per share were $1.11 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, representing a decrease of $0.04, or 3.5%, as compared to operating diluted earnings per share of $1.15 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 .
Merger with Eastern Bankshares, Inc.
On September 19, 2023, the Company and Eastern Bankshares, Inc. ("Eastern") announced that they have entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") pursuant to which the Company will merge with and into Eastern in an all-stock transaction (the "Eastern merger"). The Eastern merger is subject to regulatory approval, approval by the Company's and Eastern's shareholders, and the completion of other customary closing conditions. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, each share of the Company's common stock will be exchanged for 4.956 shares of Eastern common stock and Cambridge Bancorp Chief Executive Officer, Denis K. Sheahan, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer of Eastern.
"We navigated through 2023 with strong liquidity and robust capital levels, despite a challenging environment in terms of interest rates and the impact to deposit and loan growth. The timeline for the planned merger with Eastern Bank is progressing as anticipated. Our clients will learn more about the robust capability of Eastern Bank as the timeline for the merger closing and system conversion approaches," noted Denis K. Sheahan, Chairman, President and CEO.
Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights:
- Financial performance ratios for the three months ended December 31, 2023 were as follows:
- Return on Average Assets ("ROA") of 0.59% and Operating ROA of 0.64%.
- Return on Average Equity of 6.06% and Operating Return on Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity (ROTCE) of 7.61%.
- Asset quality ratios at December 31, 2023: non-performing loans to total loans and non-performing assets to total assets at 0.41% and 0.31%, respectively.
- The common equity to assets ratio increased to 9.87% at December 31, 2023 from 9.65% at September 30, 2023 . The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio increased to 8.67% at December 31, 2023 from 8.45% at September 30, 2023 .
- Available sources of liquidity at December 31, 2023 totaled approximately $2.6 billion . This is approximately two times the amount of uninsured deposits at December 31, 2023 .
Balance Sheet
Total assets decreased by $34.4 million, or 0.6%, from $5.45 billion at September 30, 2023 to $5.42 billion at December 31, 2023 .
Total loans were flat for the quarter and stood at $4.02 billion at both September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2023.
- Residential real estate loans remained relatively flat and totaled $1.63 billion at both September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2023.
- Commercial real estate loans increased by $9.0 million, from $1.92 billion at September 30, 2023 to $1.93 billion at December 31, 2023.
- Home equity loans increased by $2.3 million, from $93.4 million at September 30, 2023 to $95.6 million at December 31, 2023.
- Commercial and industrial loans decreased by $12.1 million, or 3.4%, from $355.8 million at September 30, 2023 to $343.7 million at December 31, 2023, primarily due to pay-downs during the period.
- Consumer loans decreased by $4.4 million, or 15.4%, from $28.9 million at September 30, 2023 to $24.4 million at December 31, 2023 .
The Company's total investment securities portfolio decreased by $19.7 million, or 1.8%, from $1.12 billion at September 30, 2023 to $1.10 billion at December 31, 2023, primarily due to pay-downs of $23.0 million during the period, partially offset by a decrease in unrealized losses.
Total deposits, excluding wholesale deposits, decreased by $53.1 million or 1.3%, from $4.08 billion at September 30, 2023 and totaled $4.03 billion at December 31, 2023, as the deposit market remains competitive. Total deposits, inclusive of wholesale deposits, decreased by $244.7 million, or 5.4%, to $4.32 billion at December 31, 2023, as compared to $4.57 billion at September 30, 2023, primarily due to lower wholesale deposit balances. During the period, the Company utilized lower cost Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston ("FHLB Boston") funding to replace higher priced wholesale certificates of deposit.
- Certificates of deposit totaled $674.4 million at December 31, 2023, representing a decrease of $154.0 million, or 18.6%, from $828.4 million at September 30, 2023, primarily driven by lower wholesale deposit balances. Total wholesale certificates of deposit, which are included within certificates of deposit, were $291.7 million and $483.3 million at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively. The Company migrated wholesale funding toward FHLB Boston borrowings during the quarter.
- The cost of total deposits was 2.19% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to 2.09% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 . The cost of total deposits excluding wholesale deposits was 1.89% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to 1.74% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 . At December 31, 2023, the spot cost of non-wholesale deposits was 1.88%, as compared to 1.82% at September 30, 2023 .
Borrowings totaled $452.2 million at December 31, 2023, representing a $218.3 million increase from $233.9 million at September 30, 2023, as the Company migrated wholesale funding toward FHLB Boston borrowings during the quarter.
Net Interest and Dividend Income
Net interest and dividend income, before the provision for credit losses, decreased by $497,000, or 1.7%, to $28.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, from $28.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 . This was primarily due to higher cost of funds, partially offset by higher yields on earning assets.
The Company's net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis decreased by four basis points to 2.14% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to 2.18% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 .
Net interest and dividend income, before the provision for credit losses, decreased by $22.4 million, or 15.6%, to $120.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, from $143.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 . This was primarily due to higher cost of funds, partially offset by an increase in average earning assets and higher yields on earning assets.
The Company's net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis decreased by 62 basis points to 2.30% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to 2.92% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 .
In order to provide greater disclosure of the impact of loan related merger accounting, a reconciliation of the Company's net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, to an adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, is shown below. Excluding the impact of merger related loan accretion, the adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, for the three months ended December 31, 2023, was 2.10%, representing a three basis point decrease from the adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, of 2.13% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 .
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2023
Average
Interest
Rate
(dollars in thousands)
Total interest-earning assets (GAAP)
$
5,199,921
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)
$
28,091
Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)
2.14
%
Less: Accretion of loan fair value adjustments (GAAP)
(606)
-0.04
%
Adjusted net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP)
$
5,199,921
$
27,485
2.10
%
Excluding the impact of merger related loan accretion, the adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was 2.25%, representing a 62 basis point decrease from the adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, of 2.87% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 .
Year Ended
December 31, 2023
Average
Interest
Rate
(dollars in thousands)
Total interest-earning assets (GAAP)
$
5,248,250
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)
$
120,839
Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)
2.30
%
Less: Accretion of loan fair value adjustments (GAAP)
(2,567)
-0.05
%
Adjusted net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP)
$
5,248,250
$
118,272
2.25
%
Provision for Credit Losses
During the three months ended December 31, 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $569,000, as compared to a provision for credit losses of $195,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 .
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $904,000, as compared to a $3.9 million provision for credit losses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, which included $2.2 million for the recognition of the non-operating impact of merger related Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) accounting.
Noninterest Income
Total noninterest income decreased by $112,000, or 1.1%, to $10.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $10.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 . This change was primarily the result of lower deposit account fees partially offset by higher loan related derivative income. Noninterest income was 27.0% of total revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2023 .
- Deposit account fees decreased by $106,000, or 12.4%, to $746,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $852,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to lower fee revenue from commercial deposit sweep products.
- Loan related derivative income increased by $56,000, or 96.6% to $114,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $58,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023, primarily as a result of higher volume of loan related derivative transactions.
Total noninterest income decreased by $1.3 million, or 3.0%, to $41.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $43.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. This change was primarily the result of lower bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") income, lower other income, and lower loan related derivative income, partially offset by higher deposit account fees. Noninterest income was 25.7% of total revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 .
- BOLI income decreased by $1.0 million, or 57.0%, to $778,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $1.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to a gain related to a death benefit claim and a policy surrender that occurred during the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, while no such benefit claims or policy surrenders occurred during the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.
- Other income decreased by $448,000, or 15.6%, to $2.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $2.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to lower income associated with success fees of Innovation Banking loans recognized during the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 as compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.
- Loan related derivative income decreased by $226,000, or 36.2%, to $399,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $625,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, primarily as a result of lower volume of loan related derivative transactions.
- Deposit account fees increased by $432,000, or 14.8%, to $3.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $2.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to increased fee revenue from commercial deposit sweep products as a result of higher interest rates.
Noninterest Expense
Total noninterest expense decreased by $2.7 million, or 9.3%, to $26.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $29.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 . During the three months ended December 31, 2023, there was a decrease in non-operating expenses, lower professional fees, and lower marketing expense as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023 .
- Non-operating expense decreased by $1.9 million, or 72.8%, to $698,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, from $2.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to the timing of merger expenses related to the Eastern merger.
- Professional fees decreased by $489,000, or 44.9%, to $600,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, from $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to a combination of lower consulting fees, lower legal fees, and lower employment agency fees.
- Marketing expense decreased by $381,000, or 71.2%, to $154,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, from $535,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to the timing of the Company's marketing spend.
Total noninterest expense increased by $4.8 million, or 4.4%, to $115.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $110.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, primarily driven by an increase in non-operating expenses and FDIC insurance expense, partially offset by lower professional fees, lower marketing expense, and lower salary and benefits expense, as compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 .
- Non-operating expense increased by $4.1 million, or 134.7%, to $7.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, from $3.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to merger expenses associated with the Eastern merger and Northmark Bank merger ("Northmark merger").
- Professional fees decreased by $1.1 million, or 22.3%, to $3.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, from $4.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to consulting fees associated with vendor contract negotiations expensed during 2022, while no such expenses occurred during the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.
- Marketing expense decreased by $528,000, or 22.9%, to $1.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, from $2.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to reduced marketing campaigns and promotions during the period.
- Salary and employee benefits expense decreased by $303,000, or 0.4%, to $69.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, from $70.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, due to lower performance-based compensation and savings from a reduction in head count during the year, partially offset by higher overall staffing levels associated with the Northmark merger and normal merit increases.
Asset Quality
Non-performing loans totaled $16.6 million, or 0.41% of total loans outstanding at December 31, 2023, as compared to $7.8 million, or 0.19% of total loans outstanding at September 30, 2023, primarily due to an owner occupied commercial mortgage loan placed on non-accrual during the quarter. The allowance for credit losses was $38.9 million, or 0.97% of total loans outstanding at December 31, 2023, as compared to $38.2 million, or 0.95% of total loans outstanding at September 30, 2023 .
The Company recorded net loan recoveries of $10,000, or 0.00% of total loans (annualized), for the three months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to net loan charge-offs of $74,000, or 0.00% of total loans (annualized), for the three months ended September 30, 2023 .
The Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $70,000, or 0.00% of total loans, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to net loan recoveries of $53,000, or 0.00% of total loans, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 .
The following table shows additional and historical information regarding non-performing assets and early-stage delinquency (30-89 days delinquent):
Non-performing Assets
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
(dollars in thousands)
Non-performing assets
$
16,567
$
7,778
$
6,542
Non-performing loans/total loans
0.41
%
0.19
%
0.16
%
Non-performing assets/total assets
0.31
%
0.14
%
0.12
%
Additional Asset Quality Indicators
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Delinquent loans 30-89 days past due/total loans
0.60
%
0.58
%
0.36
%
Quarterly net recoveries (charge-offs)/total loans (annualized)
0.00
%
(0.01)
%
0.00
%
Year to date net recoveries (charge-offs)/total loans
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Allowance for credit losses/total loans
0.97
%
0.95
%
0.93
%
Income Taxes
The Company's effective tax rate was 27.7% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, representing a decrease of 7.7%, as compared to an effective tax rate of 30.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to the impact of non-deductible merger related expenses recorded during the period. The Company's effective tax rate was 26.5% for both the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.
Dividend and Capital
On January 29, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.67 per share, which is payable on February 22, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 8, 2024 . The Company did not repurchase any shares under its previously announced share repurchase program during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 .
The Company's common equity to assets ratio increased to 9.87% at December 31, 2023, from 9.65% at September 30, 2023 . The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets increased to 8.67% at December 31, 2023 from 8.45% at September 30, 2023 .
Book value per share at December 31, 2023 increased to $68.14 from $67.04 at September 30, 2023 . Tangible book value per share at December 31, 2023 increased to $59.08 from $57.96 at September 30, 2023 .
Supplemental Earnings Release Information:
For additional details on the Company's loan portfolio, Click here to download.
About Cambridge Bancorp
Cambridge Bancorp, the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company, is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts . Cambridge Trust Company is a 133-year-old Massachusetts chartered commercial bank with approximately $5.42 billion in assets at December 31, 2023, and a total of 22 Massachusetts and New Hampshire locations. Cambridge Trust Company is one of New England's leaders in private banking and wealth management with $4.6 billion in client assets under management and administration at December 31, 2023 . The Wealth Management group maintains offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire .
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim and annual consolidated financial information should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is posted in the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.cambridgetrust.com.
Forward-looking Statements
Certain statements herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements about the Company and its industry involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Statements other than statements of current or historical fact, including statements regarding the Company's future financial condition, results of operations, business plans, liquidity, cash flows, projected costs, and the impact of any laws or regulations applicable to the Company. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the following: the failure to complete the proposed merger of the Company and Cambridge Trust Company with Eastern, imposition of adverse regulatory conditions in connection with regulatory approval of the Eastern merger, disruption to the parties' businesses as a result of the announcement and pendency of the Eastern merger, the inability to realize expected cost savings or to implement integration plans and other adverse consequences associated with the Eastern merger; the businesses of Cambridge Bancorp and Northmark may not be combined successfully, or such combination may take longer to accomplish than expected; the cost savings from the Northmark merger may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; operating costs, customer loss and business disruption following the Northmark merger, including adverse effects on relationships with employees, may be greater than expected; changes to interest rates; the ability to control costs and expenses; the current global economic uncertainty and economic conditions being less favorable than expected; disruptions to the credit and financial markets; changes in the Company's accounting policies or in accounting standards; weakness in the real estate market; legislative, regulatory, or accounting changes that adversely affect the Company's business and/or competitive position; the Dodd-Frank Act's consumer protection regulations; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic on consumer confidence and global and regional economies and economic activity; a prolonged resurgence in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic due to variants and mutations of the virus; disruptions in the Company's ability to access the capital markets; effects of changes in amounts of deposits on the Company's funding costs and net interest margin; changes in non-performing assets; future provisions for credit losses; and other factors that are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year end December 31, 2022, which the Company filed on March 16, 2023 . The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.
Non-GAAP Measures
This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. This information includes operating net income and operating diluted earnings per share, tangible book value per share and the tangible common equity ratio, operating return on average assets, operating return on tangible common equity, and operating efficiency ratio.
Operating net income and operating diluted earnings per share exclude items that management believes are unrelated to its core banking business such as merger and acquisition expenses, gain (loss) on disposition of investment securities, and other items. The Company's management uses operating net income and operating diluted earnings per share to measure the strength of the Company's core banking business and to identify trends that may to some extent be obscured by such excluded gains or losses.
Management also supplements its evaluation of financial performance with an analysis of tangible book value per share (which is computed by dividing shareholders' equity less goodwill and acquisition related intangible assets, or "tangible common equity," by common shares outstanding), the tangible common equity ratio (which is computed by dividing tangible common equity by tangible assets, defined as total assets less goodwill and acquisition related intangibles), return on average assets and return on tangible common equity on an operating basis, and the operating efficiency ratio (which is computed by dividing noninterest expense adjusted for non-operating expenses and total revenue adjusted for gain/(loss) on disposition of investment securities). The Company has included information on these non-GAAP financial measures because the Company believes that investors may find it useful to have access to the same analytical tool used by management. As a result of merger and acquisition activity, the Company has recognized goodwill and other intangible assets in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Excluding the impact of goodwill and other intangibles in measuring asset and capital values for the ratios provided, along with other bank standard capital ratios, provides a framework to compare the capital adequacy of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry.
These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results and other financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. An item which management deems to be non-operating and excludes when computing these non-GAAP measures can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. The Company's non-GAAP performance measures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies.
Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented under "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations."
CONTACT:
Cambridge Bancorp
Joseph P. Sapienza
Interim Chief Financial Officer
617-520-5520
CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
QUARTERLY UNAUDITED RESULTS
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and Dividend Income
$
56,950
$
55,698
$
49,544
$
218,534
$
159,993
Interest Expense
28,800
27,051
8,657
97,728
16,778
Net Interest and Dividend Income
28,150
28,647
40,887
120,806
143,215
Provision for Credit Losses
569
195
3,681
904
3,881
Noninterest Income
10,437
10,549
10,063
41,730
43,009
Noninterest Expense
26,901
29,649
31,869
115,223
110,382
Income Before Income Taxes
11,117
9,352
15,400
46,409
71,961
Income Tax Expense
3,083
2,808
4,081
12,300
19,052
Net Income
$
8,034
$
6,544
$
11,319
$
34,109
$
52,909
Operating Net Income*
$
8,724
$
9,081
$
15,045
$
40,157
$
56,549
Data Per Common Share:
Basic Earnings Per Share
$
1.02
$
0.83
$
1.45
$
4.35
$
7.35
Diluted Earnings Per Share
1.02
0.83
1.44
4.34
7.30
Operating Diluted Earnings Per Share*
1.11
1.15
1.92
5.12
7.80
Dividends Declared Per Share
0.67
0.67
0.64
2.68
2.56
Average Common Shares Outstanding:
Basic
7,834,383
7,840,197
7,761,193
7,828,316
7,163,223
Diluted
7,853,823
7,862,584
7,819,574
7,843,482
7,213,913
Selected Performance Ratios:
Net Interest Margin, FTE
2.14
%
2.18
%
3.08
%
2.30
%
2.92
%
Adjusted Net Interest Margin, FTE
2.10
%
2.13
%
3.01
%
2.25
%
2.87
%
Cost of Funds
2.20
%
2.06
%
0.65
%
1.86
%
0.34
%
Cost of Interest-Bearing Liabilities
3.04
%
2.87
%
1.02
%
2.64
%
0.53
%
Cost of Deposits
2.19
%
2.09
%
0.66
%
1.85
%
0.32
%
Cost of Deposits excluding Wholesale Deposits
1.89
%
1.74
%
0.45
%
1.54
%
0.26
%
Return on Average Assets
0.59
%
0.48
%
0.81
%
0.62
%
1.03
%
Return on Average Equity
6.06
%
4.93
%
8.79
%
6.50
%
11.56
%
Efficiency Ratio*
69.72
%
75.64
%
62.55
%
70.89
%
59.27
%
Operating Return on Average Assets*
0.64
%
0.66
%
1.08
%
0.73
%
1.10
%
Operating Return on Tangible Common Equity*
7.61
%
7.91
%
13.61
%
8.86
%
14.18
%
Operating Efficiency Ratio*
67.91
%
69.09
%
57.32
%
66.47
%
57.99
%
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2023
2023
2022
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Total Assets
$
5,417,666
$
5,452,030
$
5,559,737
Total Loans
$
4,021,544
$
4,027,967
$
4,062,856
Total Deposits
$
4,321,178
$
4,565,926
$
4,815,376
Allowance for Credit Losses
$
38,944
$
38,194
$
37,774
Allowance to Total Loans
0.97
%
0.95
%
0.93
%
Non-Performing Loans
$
16,567
$
7,778
$
6,542
Non-Performing Loans/Total Loans
0.41
%
0.19
%
0.16
%
QTD Net Recoveries (Charge-offs) to Total Loans (annualized)
0.00
%
(0.01)
%
0.00
%
Tangible Common Equity Ratio*
8.67
%
8.45
%
8.12
%
Book Value Per Share
$
68.14
$
67.04
$
66.38
Tangible Book Value Per Share*
$
59.08
$
57.96
$
57.15
Wealth Management AUM
$
4,326,152
$
4,010,956
3,875,747
Wealth Management AUM & AUA
$
4,595,209
$
4,268,394
4,059,819
* See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
.
CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
(dollars in thousands, except share information)
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
33,004
$
25,353
$
30,719
Investment securities
Available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost $163,376, $167,903, and $182,027, respectively)
137,838
136,253
153,416
Held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $805,428, $784,636, and $885,586, respectively)
959,332
980,591
1,051,997
Total investment securities
1,097,170
1,116,844
1,205,413
Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value
-
614
-
Loans
Residential mortgage
1,626,264
1,627,460
1,648,838
Commercial mortgage
1,931,473
1,922,455
1,914,423
Home equity
95,649
93,364
111,351
Commercial and industrial
343,711
355,796
350,650
Consumer
24,447
28,892
37,594
Total loans
4,021,544
4,027,967
4,062,856
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans
(38,944)
(38,194)
(37,774)
Net loans
3,982,600
3,989,773
4,025,082
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston Stock, at cost
19,056
12,321
6,264
Bank owned life insurance
35,265
35,063
34,484
Banking premises and equipment, net
21,753
22,297
23,297
Right-of-use asset operating leases
23,233
22,095
25,098
Deferred income taxes, net
15,299
16,495
17,990
Accrued interest receivable
15,765
15,255
14,118
Goodwill
64,539
64,539
64,539
Merger-related intangibles, net
6,550
6,773
7,443
Other assets
103,432
124,608
105,290
Total assets
$
5,417,666
$
5,452,030
$
5,559,737
Liabilities
Deposits
Demand
$
1,032,413
$
1,036,849
$
1,366,395
Interest-bearing checking
1,132,518
1,134,270
908,961
Money market
983,480
1,005,820
1,162,773
Savings
498,386
560,597
790,628
Certificates of deposit
674,381
828,390
586,619
Total deposits
4,321,178
4,565,926
4,815,376
Borrowings
452,155
233,905
105,212
Operating lease liabilities
25,165
24,196
27,413
Other liabilities
84,595
101,972
94,184
Total liabilities
4,883,093
4,925,999
5,042,185
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock, par value $1.00; Authorized: 10,000,000 shares; Outstanding: 7,845,452 shares, 7,846,041 shares, and 7,796,440 shares, respectively
7,845
7,846
7,796
Additional paid-in capital
293,950
294,025
293,186
Retained earnings
250,492
247,714
237,369
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(17,714)
(23,554)
(20,799)
Total shareholders' equity
534,573
526,031
517,552
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
5,417,666
$
5,452,030
$
5,559,737
CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest and dividend income
Interest on taxable loans
$
50,884
$
49,535
$
43,270
$
193,483
$
135,965
Interest on tax-exempt loans
399
398
376
1,555
1,447
Interest on taxable investment securities
4,745
4,837
5,054
19,589
19,555
Interest on tax-exempt investment securities
519
541
595
2,215
2,477
Dividends on FHLB of Boston stock
304
254
124
970
287
Interest on overnight investments
99
133
125
722
262
Total interest and dividend income
56,950
55,698
49,544
218,534
159,993
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
24,817
24,164
8,012
84,965
14,598
Interest on borrowed funds
3,983
2,887
645
12,763
2,180
Total interest expense
28,800
27,051
8,657
97,728
16,778
Net interest and dividend income
28,150
28,647
40,887
120,806
143,215
Provision for credit losses
569
195
3,681
904
3,881
Net interest and dividend income after provision for credit losses
27,581
28,452
37,206
119,902
139,334
Noninterest income
Wealth management revenue
8,478
8,513
8,099
33,004
33,034
Deposit account fees
746
852
834
3,345
2,913
ATM/Debit card income
400
403
444
1,728
1,663
Bank owned life insurance income
202
197
134
778
1,808
Gain on loans sold, net
16
27
-
56
98
Loan related derivative income
114
58
71
399
625
Other income
481
499
481
2,420
2,868
Total noninterest income
10,437
10,549
10,063
41,730
43,009
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
17,062
17,272
18,329
69,806
70,109
Occupancy and equipment
3,534
3,602
3,698
14,454
14,364
Data processing
2,585
2,485
2,868
10,313
10,706
Professional services
600
1,089
1,845
3,675
4,728
Marketing
154
535
1,128
1,773
2,301
FDIC insurance
918
770
465
2,835
1,845
Non-operating expenses
698
2,567
2,663
7,180
3,059
Other expenses
1,350
1,329
873
5,187
3,270
Total noninterest expense
26,901
29,649
31,869
115,223
110,382
Income before income taxes
11,117
9,352
15,400
46,409
71,961
Income tax expense
3,083
2,808
4,081
12,300
19,052
Net income
$
8,034
$
6,544
$
11,319
$
34,109
$
52,909
Share data:
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic
7,834,383
7,840,197
7,761,193
7,828,316
7,163,223
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted
7,853,823
7,862,584
7,819,574
7,843,482
7,213,913
Basic earnings per share
$
1.02
$
0.83
$
1.45
$
4.35
$
7.35
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.02
$
0.83
$
1.44
$
4.34
$
7.30
CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
MARGIN & YIELD ANALYSIS
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Average
Interest
Rate
Average
Interest
Rate
Average
Interest
Rate
(dollars in thousands)
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets
Loans (2)
Taxable
$
3,978,452
$
50,884
5.07
%
$
3,967,048
$
49,535
4.95
%
$
3,943,279
$
43,270
4.35
%
Tax-exempt
53,132
506
3.78
53,012
503
3.76
49,777
476
3.79
Securities available for
Taxable
166,003
669
1.60
170,451
682
1.59
185,452
681
1.46
Securities held to maturity
Taxable
885,576
4,076
1.83
907,447
4,155
1.82
968,319
4,373
1.79
Tax-exempt
84,990
657
3.07
87,961
685
3.09
96,859
753
3.08
Cash and cash equivalents
31,768
99
1.24
33,152
133
1.59
39,519
125
1.25
Total interest-earning
5,199,921
56,891
4.34
%
5,219,071
55,693
4.23
%
5,283,205
49,678
3.73
%
Non-interest-earning
285,093
279,306
278,799
Allowance for credit losses
(38,226)
(38,044)
(36,603)
Total assets
$
5,446,788
$
5,460,333
$
5,525,401
LIABILITIES AND
Interest-bearing deposits
Checking accounts
$
1,160,636
$
5,948
2.03
%
$
1,166,179
$
5,694
1.94
%
$
802,687
$
1,051
0.52
%
Savings accounts
540,052
1,561
1.15
584,638
1,532
1.04
878,786
811
0.37
Money market accounts
984,696
8,267
3.33
986,619
8,088
3.25
1,089,768
2,895
1.05
Certificates of deposit
769,384
9,041
4.66
771,237
8,850
4.55
527,770
3,255
2.45
Total interest-bearing
3,454,768
24,817
2.85
3,508,673
24,164
2.73
3,299,011
8,012
0.96
Other borrowed funds
302,738
3,983
5.22
229,005
2,887
5.00
76,856
645
3.33
Total interest-bearing
3,757,506
28,800
3.04
%
3,737,678
27,051
2.87
%
3,375,867
8,657
1.02
%
Non-interest-bearing
Demand deposits
1,035,191
1,078,554
1,514,810
Other liabilities
128,246
117,042
124,004
Total liabilities
4,920,943
4,933,274
5,014,681
Shareholders' equity
525,845
527,059
510,720
Total liabilities &
$
5,446,788
$
5,460,333
$
5,525,401
Net interest income on a
28,091
28,642
41,021
Less taxable equivalent
(245)
(249)
(258)
Net interest income
$
27,846
$
28,393
$
40,763
Net interest spread (5)
1.30
%
1.36
%
2.71
%
Net interest margin (6)
2.14
%
2.18
%
3.08
%
(1)
Annualized on a fully taxable equivalent basis calculated using a federal tax rate of 21% in 2023 and 2022.
(2)
Nonaccrual loans are included in average amounts outstanding.
(3)
Average balances of securities available for sale calculated utilizing amortized cost.
(4)
Federal Home Loan Bank stock balance is excluded from interest-earning assets and associated dividend income is excluded from interest income.
(5)
Net interest spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets, inclusive of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans outstanding during 2023 and 2022, and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(6)
Net interest margin represents net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis as a percentage of average interest-earning assets, inclusive of PPP loans outstanding during 2023 and 2022.
CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
MARGIN & YIELD ANALYSIS
Year Ended
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Average
Interest
Rate
Average
Interest
Rate
(dollars in thousands)
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets
Loans (2)
Taxable
$
3,977,438
$
193,483
4.86
%
$
3,552,934
$
135,965
3.83
%
Tax-exempt
52,141
1,969
3.78
47,881
1,832
3.83
Securities available for sale (3)
Taxable
173,034
2,758
1.59
194,612
2,680
1.38
Securities held to maturity
Taxable
917,057
16,831
1.84
978,321
16,875
1.72
Tax-exempt
90,361
2,804
3.10
100,057
3,135
3.13
Cash and cash equivalents
38,219
722
1.89
64,790
262
0.40
Total interest-earning assets (4)
5,248,250
218,567
4.16
%
4,938,595
160,749
3.25
%
Non-interest-earning assets
275,919
246,813
Allowance for credit losses
(38,039)
(35,072)
Total assets
$
5,486,130
$
5,150,336
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'
Interest-bearing deposits
Checking accounts
$
1,090,277
$
18,653
1.71
%
$
753,001
$
1,285
0.17
%
Savings accounts
629,406
5,919
0.94
897,146
1,554
0.17
Money market accounts
1,017,535
30,107
2.96
1,165,793
7,999
0.69
Certificates of deposit
717,106
30,286
4.22
240,468
3,760
1.56
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,454,324
84,965
2.46
%
3,056,408
14,598
0.48
%
Other borrowed funds
254,387
12,763
5.02
85,580
2,180
2.55
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,708,711
97,728
2.64
%
3,141,988
16,778
0.53
%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
Demand deposits
1,134,875
1,446,745
Other liabilities
117,872
104,063
Total liabilities
4,961,458
4,692,796
Shareholders' equity
524,672
457,540
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
$
5,486,130
$
5,150,336
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent
120,839
143,971
Less taxable equivalent adjustment
(1,003)
(1,043)
Net interest income
$
119,836
$
142,928
Net interest spread (5)
1.53
%
2.72
%
Net interest margin (6)
2.30
%
2.92
%
(1)
Annualized on a fully taxable equivalent basis calculated using a federal tax rate of 21% in 2023 and 2022.
(2)
Nonaccrual loans are included in average amounts outstanding.
(3)
Average balances of securities available for sale calculated utilizing amortized cost.
(4)
Federal Home Loan Bank stock balance is excluded from interest-earning assets and associated dividend income is excluded from interest income.
(5)
Net interest spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets, inclusive of PPP loans outstanding during 2023 and 2022, and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(6)
Net interest margin represents net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis as a percentage of average interest-earning assets, inclusive of PPP loans outstanding during 2023 and 2022.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (dollars in thousands except per share data)
Statement on Non-GAAP Measures: The Company believes the presentation of the following non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information that is essential to an investor's proper understanding of the results of operations and financial condition of the Company. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as substitutes for the financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Operating Net Income / Operating Diluted Earnings Per Share
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
Net Income (a GAAP measure)
$
8,034
$
6,544
$
7,115
$
12,416
$
11,319
$
34,109
$
52,909
Less: Death benefits on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") and policy surrender
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,157)
Add: Mergers and contractual termination expenses (1)
698
2,567
3,491
424
2,663
7,180
3,059
Add: Provision for credit losses for acquired loans
-
-
-
-
2,239
-
2,239
Less: Tax effect of BOLI surrender
-
-
-
-
-
-
736
Less: Tax effect of non-operating expenses (2)
'
(8)
(30)
(976)
(118)
(1,176)
(1,132)
(1,237)
Operating Net Income (a non-GAAP measure)
$
8,724
$
9,081
$
9,630
$
12,722
$
15,045
$
40,157
$
56,549
Less: Dividends and Undistributed Earnings
(13)
(7)
(3)
(26)
(65)
(36)
(273)
Operating Net Income Applicable to Common
$
8,711
$
9,074
$
9,627
$
12,696
$
14,980
$
40,121
$
56,276
Weighted Average Diluted Shares
7,853,823
7,862,584
7,854,955
7,826,162
7,819,574
7,843,482
7,213,913
Operating Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
1.11
$
1.15
$
1.23
$
1.62
$
1.92
$
5.12
$
7.80
(1)
The Company recorded merger expenses of $698,000 and $3.3 million associated with the Eastern merger for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively. The Company recorded $3.6 million of merger expenses associated with the Northmark merger for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.
(2)
The net tax benefit associated with non-operating items is determined by assessing whether each non-operating item is included or excluded from net taxable income and applying the Company's combined marginal tax rate to only those items included in net taxable income. The tax effect for three months ended September 30, 2023 has been updated to reflect the final tax deductibility for the year.
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
(dollars in thousands)
Tangible Common Equity:
Shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$
534,573
$
526,031
$
517,552
Less: Goodwill and acquisition related intangibles (GAAP)
(71,089)
(71,312)
(71,982)
Tangible Common Equity (a non-GAAP measure)
$
463,484
$
454,719
$
445,570
Total assets (GAAP)
$
5,417,666
$
5,452,030
$
5,559,737
Less: Goodwill and acquisition related intangibles (GAAP)
(71,089)
(71,312)
(71,982)
Tangible assets (a non-GAAP measure)
$
5,346,577
$
5,380,718
$
5,487,755
Tangible Common Equity Ratio (a non-GAAP
8.67
%
8.45
%
8.12
%
Tangible Book Value Per Share:
Tangible Common Equity (a non-GAAP measure)
$
463,484
$
454,719
$
445,570
Common shares outstanding
7,845,452
7,846,041
7,796,440
Tangible Book Value Per Share (a non-GAAP measure)
$
59.08
$
57.96
$
57.15
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
(dollars in thousands)
Efficiency Ratio: (1)
Noninterest expense
$
26,901
$
29,649
$
31,869
$
115,223
$
110,382
Net interest and dividend income
$
28,150
$
28,647
$
40,887
$
120,806
$
143,215
Total noninterest income
10,437
10,549
10,063
41,730
43,009
Total revenue
$
38,587
$
39,196
$
50,950
$
162,536
$
186,224
Efficiency Ratio
69.72
%
75.64
%
62.55
%
70.89
%
59.27
%
Operating Efficiency Ratio: (2)
Noninterest expense
$
26,901
$
29,649
$
31,869
$
115,223
$
110,382
Mergers and contractual termination expenses (Pretax)
(698)
(2,567)
(2,663)
(7,180)
(3,059)
Operating expense (a non-GAAP measure)
$
26,203
$
27,082
$
29,206
$
108,043
$
107,323
Total revenue
$
38,587
$
39,196
$
50,950
$
162,536
$
186,224
Add:(gain) loss on disposition of investment securities
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance ( " BOLI " ) and policy surrender (Pretax)
-
-
-
-
(1,157)
Operating revenue (a non-GAAP measure)
$
38,587
$
39,196
$
50,950
$
162,536
$
185,067
Operating Efficiency Ratio (a non-GAAP measure)
67.91
%
69.09
%
57.32
%
66.47
%
57.99
%
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
(dollars in thousands)
Operating Return on Tangible Common Equity: (3)
Operating Net Income (a non-GAAP measure)
$
8,724
$
9,081
$
15,045
$
40,157
$
56,549
Average common equity
$
525,845
$
527,059
$
510,720
$
524,672
$
457,540
Average goodwill and merger related intangibles
(71,207)
(71,432)
(72,110)
(71,538)
(58,859)
Average tangible common equity (a non-GAAP measure)
$
454,638
$
455,627
$
438,610
$
453,134
$
398,681
Operating Return on Tangible Common Equity (a non-GAAP measure)
7.61
%
7.91
%
13.61
%
8.86
%
14.18
%
Operating Return on Average Assets: (4)
Operating Net Income (a non-GAAP measure)
$
8,724
$
9,081
$
15,045
$
40,157
$
56,549
Average assets
$
5,446,788
$
5,460,333
$
5,525,401
$
5,486,130
$
5,150,336
Operating Return on Average Assets (a non-GAAP measure)
0.64
%
0.66
%
1.08
%
0.73
%
1.10 %
(1)
The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of the sum of net interest and dividend income and noninterest income.
(2)
Operating efficiency ratio represents operating expense as a percentage of total revenue.
(3)
Operating return on tangible common equity represents operating net income as a percentage of average tangible common equity.
(4)
Operating return on average assets represents operating net income as a percentage of average assets.
SOURCE Cambridge Bancorp