Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Diamantbohrprogramm gestartet - JETZT sind die Uran-Bullen los!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 930042 | ISIN: US1330341082 | Ticker-Symbol: 3LR
Frankfurt
30.01.24
18:00 Uhr
32,800 Euro
-1,600
-4,65 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,00034,00018:19
PR Newswire
30.01.2024 | 14:15
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Camden National Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter And Year End 2023 Financial Results

Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Net Income of $8.5 million and Diluted EPS of $0.58 ;
Capital and Asset Quality Remain Strong at Year End

CAMDEN, Maine, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC; "Camden National" or the "Company"), a $5.7 billion bank holding company headquartered in Camden, Maine, reported net income of $8.5 million and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.58 for the fourth quarter of 2023, both decreases of 13% compared to the third quarter of 2023. Throughout 2023, financial institutions, including Camden National, were faced with many challenges due to the interest rate environment and well-publicized bank failures. In response to these dynamics, the Company prioritized actions designed to maintain long-term shareholder value and to position ourselves to be able to capitalize on future growth opportunities. We believe the actions we took during 2023 fortified our balance sheet, stabilized net interest margin and positioned the Company for future earnings capacity.

Included in the Company's fourth quarter 2023 financial results are pre-tax investment losses of $5.0 million . The Company sold lower yielding investments at a loss in the third and fourth quarters of 2023 to adjust its balance sheet and to improve future earnings and profitability. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income, which excludes the impact of the investment losses (non-GAAP), was $15.8 million, a decrease of 6% from the third quarter of 2023.

On November 20, 2023, Simon Griffiths joined the Company, and he took on the role of President and Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2024 . "I am honored to join this Company and lead this talented team," said Mr. Griffiths. "Our balance sheet is one of our strengths and is supported by strong fundamentals, including capital, liquidity and asset quality. As we begin 2024, we are positioned well to lean into this strength and drive future growth."

FOURTH QUARTER 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Our capital position remained strong and improved compared to the third quarter, highlighted by increases in our common equity ratio to 8.66% and our tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) to 7.11% at December 31, 2023, compared to 8.02% and 6.47%, respectively, at September 30, 2023 .
  • Our asset quality continues to be strong, highlighted by loans 30-89 days past due of 0.12% of total loans and non-performing assets of 0.13% of total assets at December 31, 2023 .
  • Our return on average assets was 0.59% and adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) was 0.87% for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Our return on average equity was 7.20% and adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) was 10.53%, while our return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) was 9.18% and adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) was 13.38% for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Uninsured and uncollateralized1 deposits were 14.6% of total deposits and available liquidity sources were 2.0 times uninsured and uncollateralized deposits at December 31, 2023, compared to 15.3% and 2.1 times, respectively, at September 30, 2023 .

FINANCIAL CONDITION

As of December 31, 2023, total assets were $5.7 billion, a decrease of 1% since September 30, 2023, and an increase of 1% since December 31, 2022 .

Loans

Loans at December 31, 2023 totaled $4.1 billion, a 1% increase since September 30, 2023, and an increase of 2% since December 31, 2022 .

  • Loan growth for the fourth quarter of 2023 was spread across all of our loan portfolios, including residential real estate, commercial real estate and commercial loan portfolios each growing 1%, and the consumer and home equity loan portfolio growing 2%.
  • The increase in loans for the year ended 2023 was driven by residential real estate loan growth of 4% and commercial real estate loan growth of 3%, partially offset by a decrease in commercial loans of 6%.
  • The Company shifted its loan pricing strategy in 2023 to slow on-books loan production given the focus on deposits, net interest margin and asset quality, which included selling more of its residential mortgage production. The Company sold 48% of residential mortgages it originated for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to 20% for the year ended December 31, 2022 .

Investments

Investments totaled $1.2 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of 3% since September 30, 2023, and a decrease of 5% since December 31, 2022 . Investment balances represented 21% of the Company's assets as of December 31, 2023, compared to 20% at September 30, 2023 and 22% at December 31, 2022 .

  • The Company sold $70.4 million of investments in the fourth quarter of 2023 with a weighted-average yield of 3.02% at a pre-tax loss of $5.0 million . The proceeds from the sale were used to fund loan growth or were reinvested into higher interest-earning investments.
  • As of December 31, 2023, the Company's debt securities designated as available-for-sale ("AFS") and held-to-maturity ("HTM") were, collectively, in a net unrealized loss position of $111.5 million, decreasing from a net unrealized loss position of $182.4 million and $141.5 million as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.
  • As of December 31, 2023 and 2022, the weighted-average life of the Company's debt securities was 7.8 years and the duration was 5.7 years and 5.8 years, respectively.

Deposits

As of December 31, 2023, deposits totaled $4.6 billion, a decrease of 2% since September 30, 2023, and a decrease of 5% since December 31, 2022 .

  • Checking and savings account balances decreased $115.4 million, or 4%, in the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to the combination of seasonal outflows and the shift from checking and savings accounts to higher interest-bearing deposit accounts.
  • Certificates of deposit ("CD") balances grew $57.4 million, or 10%, and money market balances grew $8.9 million, or 1%, in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • The loan-to-deposit ratio was 89% at December 31, 2023, compared to 87% at September 30, 2023 and 83% at December 31, 2022 .







1

Uncollateralized deposits are customer deposits for which the Company has not pledged any of its assets, including investment securities, or provided any other type of guarantee

Borrowings

As of December 31, 2023, borrowings totaled $529.9 million, an increase of 3%, since September 30, 2023, and an increase of 71%, since December 31, 2022 .

  • As of December 31, 2023, the Company's borrowings consisted of: (1) $200.7 million of customer repurchase agreements, (2) $135.0 million from the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") at a fixed rate of 4.70% which the Company may prepay at any time without penalty, (3) $150.0 million of short-term Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston borrowings, of which $125.0 million supports interest rate swap derivatives, and (4) $44.3 million of junior subordinated debentures.

Capital

As of December 31, 2023, the Company's regulatory capital ratios were each well in excess of regulatory capital requirements. In addition, the Company's common equity ratio was 8.66%, and its tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) was 7.11%, compared to 8.02% and 6.47%, respectively, at September 30, 2023, and 7.96% and 6.37%, respectively, at December 31, 2022 .

On December 19, 2023, the Company announced a cash dividend of $0.42 per share, representing an annualized dividend yield of 4.46%, based on the Company's closing share price of $37.63, as reported by NASDAQ on December 29, 2023 (the last business day of the fourth quarter of 2023), payable on January 31, 2024, to shareholders of record on January 15, 2024 .

The Company repurchased 65,692 shares of its common stock at an average price of $30.44 per share during the year ended December 31, 2023 . In January 2024, the Company announced a new share repurchase program for 750,000 shares of the Company common stock, or approximately 5% of outstanding stock as of December 31, 2023 . The new share repurchase program replaces the prior program, which expired in early January 2024 .

ASSET QUALITY

The Company's asset quality in the fourth quarter of 2023 and as of December 31, 2023 remained strong. The Company continues to actively monitor its loan portfolio, particularly its commercial real estate loan portfolio, for signs of credit stress.

  • Loans 30-89 days past due were 0.12% of total loans at December 31, 2023, compared to 0.09% at September 30, 2023, and 0.06% of total loans at December 31, 2022 .
  • Non-performing loans were 0.18% of total loans at December 31, 2023, compared to 0.16% at September 30, 2023, and 0.13% at December 31, 2022 .
  • Annualized net charge-offs to average loans was 0.04% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 0.01% for the third quarter of 2023, and 0.03% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

FINANCIAL OPERATING RESULTS (Q4 2023 vs. Q3 2023)

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $8.5 million, a decrease of $1.3 million, or 13%, compared to the third quarter of 2023. Excluding income taxes, provision for credit losses, investment losses and Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program ("SBA PPP") income (non-GAAP), net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased $959,000, or 6%, compared to last quarter.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $32.7 million, an increase of $125,000 compared to the third quarter of 2023. The increase was driven by a 1 basis point increase in net interest margin between periods to 2.40% for the fourth quarter of 2023, partially offset by a decrease in average interest-earning assets between periods of less than 1%. This increase was aided by the adjustments to the Company's investment portfolio that were made in the third and fourth quarters of 2023 and the balance sheet derivatives entered into during 2023.

Provision (Credit) for Credit Losses

Provision expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $569,000 and increased $1.1 million over the third quarter of 2023. The increase was driven by loan growth between periods of 1% and completion of our annual allowance model re-assessment in the fourth quarter, which resulted in higher loss rates across our forecast period.

At December 31, 2023, the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans was 0.90% of total loans, consistent with September 30, 2023 . At December 31, 2023, the ACL was 5.0 times total non-performing loans, compared to 5.5 times at September 30, 2023 .

The change in provision for credit losses between periods is highlighted in the table below:

($ in thousands)


Q4 2023


Q3 2023


Increase /

(Decrease)

Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans


$ 887


$ (456)


$ 1,343

Credit for credit losses - off-balance sheet
credit exposures


(318)


(118)


(200)

Provision (credit) for credit losses


$ 569


$ (574)


$ 1,143

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $6.0 million, an increase of $914,000, or 18%, over the third quarter of 2023. The significant changes in non-interest income between periods included:

  • An increase in mortgage banking income of $449,000, driven by a positive fair value adjustment on the residential mortgage loan pipeline designated for sale, which was primarily due to the sharp decrease in the 10-year U.S. Treasury interest rate at the end of the fourth quarter.
  • A smaller loss on sale of investments of $360,000 .
  • An increase in debit card income of $336,000, as the Company recognized its annual Visa incentive bonus in the fourth quarter of $400,000 .

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $27.8 million, an increase of $1.6 million, or 6%, compared to the third quarter of 2023. The increase in operating expenses between periods was driven by: (1) executive transition-related costs, which includes compensation, legal and other consulting support, (2) an increase in data processing costs due to the timing of the annual upgrade to the Company's core system in the fourth quarter, (3) an increase in occupancy-related costs during the winter months, and (4) elevated customer fraud losses.

The Company's GAAP efficiency ratio and non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 71.69% and 63.48%, respectively, compared to 69.60% and 60.63% for the third quarter of 2023.

Q4 2023 CONFERENCE CALL

Camden National will host a conference call and webcast at 3:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, to discuss its fourth quarter 2023 financial results and outlook. Participants should dial into the call 10 - 15 minutes before it begins. Information about the conference call is as follows:

Live dial-in (Domestic):

(833) 470-1428

Live dial-in (All other locations):

(929) 526-1599

Participant access code:

013733

Live webcast:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/843601593

A link to the live webcast will be available on Camden National's website under "About - Investor Relations" at CamdenNational.bank prior to the meeting, and a replay of the webcast will be available on Camden National's website following the conference call. The transcript of the conference call will also be available on Camden National's website approximately two days after the conference call.

ABOUT CAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC) is the largest publicly traded bank holding company in Northern New England with $5.7 billion in assets and was proudly listed as one of the Best Places to Work in Maine for the past three years. Founded in 1875, Camden National Bank is a full-service community bank dedicated to customers at every stage of their financial journey. With 57 banking centers and additional lending offices in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, Camden National Bank offers the latest in digital banking, complemented by award-winning, personalized service. To learn more, visit CamdenNational.bank. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including certain plans, expectations, goals, projections and other statements, which are subject to numerous risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures; inflation; ongoing competition in labor markets and employee turnover; deterioration in the value of Camden National's investment securities; changes in consumer spending and savings habits; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business in which Camden National is engaged; turmoil and volatility in the financial services industry, including failures or rumors of failures of other depository institutions, including Camden National, which could affect Camden National's ability to attract and retain depositors, and could affect the ability of financial services providers, including the Company, to borrow or raise capital; actions taken by governmental agencies to stabilize the financial system and the effectiveness of such actions; changes to regulatory capital requirements in response to recent developments affecting the banking sector; changes in the securities markets and other risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in Camden National's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as updated by other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Further, statements regarding the potential effects of the war in Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic, conflict in the Middle East and other notable and global current events on the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possible materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond the Company's control. Camden National does not have any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

USE OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to evaluating the Company's results of operations in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), management supplements this evaluation with certain non-GAAP financial measures such as: adjusted net income; adjusted diluted earnings per share; adjusted return on average assets; adjusted return on average equity; pre-tax pre-provision income; adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income; return on average tangible equity and adjusted return on average tangible equity; the efficiency and tangible common equity ratios; tangible book value per share; core deposits and average core deposits. Management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures for purposes of measuring our performance against our peer group and other financial institutions and analyzing our internal performance. We also believe these non-GAAP financial measures help investors better understand the Company's operating performance and trends and allow for better performance comparisons to other financial institutions. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures remove the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP operating results, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other financial institutions. Reconciliations to the comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in this document.

ANNUALIZED DATA

Certain returns, yields and performance ratios are presented on an "annualized" basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. Annualized data may not be indicative of any four-quarter period and is presented for illustrative purposes only.

Selected Financial Data

(unaudited)




At or For The

Three Months Ended


At or For The

Year Ended

(In thousands, except number of shares and per share
data)


December 31,
2023


September 30,
2023


December 31,
2022


December 31,
2023


December 31,
2022

Financial Condition Data











Investments


$ 1,190,780


$ 1,157,618


$ 1,259,161


$ 1,190,780


$ 1,259,161

Loans


4,098,094


4,058,413


4,010,353


4,098,094


4,010,353

Allowance for credit losses on loans


36,935


36,407


36,922


36,935


36,922

Total assets


5,714,506


5,779,675


5,671,850


5,714,506


5,671,850

Deposits


4,597,360


4,678,406


4,826,929


4,597,360


4,826,929

Borrowings


529,938


514,471


309,507


529,938


309,507

Shareholders' equity


495,064


463,298


451,278


495,064


451,278

Operating Data and Per Share Data











Net income


$ 8,480


$ 9,787


$ 15,351


$ 43,383


$ 61,439

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)(1)


12,410


14,002


16,064


52,980


62,159

Diluted earnings per share


0.58


0.67


1.05


2.97


4.17

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)(1)


0.85


0.96


1.10


3.63


4.22

Cash dividends declared per share


0.42


0.42


0.42


1.68


1.62

Book value per share


33.99


31.82


30.98


33.99


30.98

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1)


27.42


25.24


24.37


27.42


24.37

Profitability Ratios











Return on average assets


0.59 %


0.68 %


1.09 %


0.76 %


1.12 %

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)(1)


0.87 %


0.97 %


1.14 %


0.93 %


1.14 %

Return on average equity


7.20 %


8.25 %


14.03 %


9.30 %


13.15 %

Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)(1)


10.53 %


11.80 %


14.69 %


11.35 %


13.31 %

Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1)


9.18 %


10.48 %


18.18 %


11.83 %


16.71 %

Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1)


13.38 %


14.94 %


19.01 %


14.42 %


16.90 %

GAAP efficiency ratio


71.96 %


69.60 %


57.72 %


65.75 %


56.72 %

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1)


63.48 %


60.63 %


56.35 %


61.52 %


56.16 %

Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)


2.40 %


2.39 %


2.76 %


2.46 %


2.86 %

Asset Quality Ratios











ACL on loans to total loans


0.90 %


0.90 %


0.92 %


0.90 %


0.92 %

Non-performing assets to total assets


0.13 %


0.11 %


0.09 %


0.13 %


0.09 %

Annualized net charge-offs to average loans


0.04 %


0.01 %


0.03 %


0.03 %


0.02 %

Capital Ratios











Common equity ratio


8.66 %


8.02 %


7.96 %


8.66 %


7.96 %

Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)


7.11 %


6.47 %


6.37 %


7.11 %


6.37 %

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio


9.40 %


9.35 %


9.22 %


9.40 %


9.22 %

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio


12.31 %


12.16 %


11.74 %


12.31 %


11.74 %

Total risk-based capital ratio


14.36 %


14.19 %


13.80 %


14.36 %


13.80 %

(1) This is a non-GAAP measure, please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."

Consolidated Statements of Condition Data

(unaudited)


(In thousands)


December 31,
2023


September 30,
2023


December 31,
2022

ASSETS







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


$ 99,804


$ 211,514


$ 75,427

Investments:







Trading securities


4,647


4,195


3,990

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value (amortized cost of $702,937, $705,019 and $796,960,
respectively)


625,808


589,003


695,875

Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $510,595, $483,547, and $506,193,
respectively)


544,931


549,961


546,583

Other investments


15,394


14,459


12,713

Total investments


1,190,780


1,157,618


1,259,161

Loans held for sale, at fair value (book value of $10,152, $11,299, and $5,259 respectively)


10,320


11,187


5,197

Loans:







Commercial real estate


1,672,306


1,653,288


1,624,937

Commercial


403,901


400,031


430,131

Residential real estate


1,763,378


1,752,401


1,700,266

Consumer and home equity


258,509


252,693


255,019

Total loans


4,098,094


4,058,413


4,010,353

Less: allowance for credit losses on loans


(36,935)


(36,407)


(36,922)

Net loans


4,061,159


4,022,006


3,973,431

Goodwill and core deposit intangible assets


95,668


95,816


96,260

Other assets


256,775


281,534


262,374

Total assets


$ 5,714,506


$ 5,779,675


$ 5,671,850

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Liabilities







Deposits:







Non-interest checking


$ 967,750


1,023,239


$ 1,141,753

Interest checking


1,553,787


1,579,991


1,763,850

Savings and money market


1,364,401


1,389,180


1,439,622

Certificates of deposit


609,503


552,111


300,451

Brokered deposits


101,919


133,885


181,253

Total deposits


4,597,360


4,678,406


4,826,929

Short-term borrowings


485,607


470,140


265,176

Junior subordinated debentures


44,331


44,331


44,331

Accrued interest and other liabilities


92,144


123,500


84,136

Total liabilities


5,219,442


5,316,377


5,220,572

Commitments and Contingencies







Shareholders' Equity







Common stock, no par value: authorized 40,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 14,565,952,
14,558,137, 14,567,325 on December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022,
respectively


115,602


114,842


115,069

Retained earnings


481,014


478,664


462,164

Accumulated other comprehensive loss:







Net unrealized loss on debt securities, net of tax


(107,409)


(139,228)


(131,539)

Net unrealized gain on cash flow hedging derivative instruments, net of tax


6,096


9,343


5,891

Net unrecognized loss on postretirement plans, net of tax


(239)


(323)


(307)

Total accumulated other comprehensive loss


(101,552)


(130,208)


(125,955)

Total Shareholders' equity


495,064


463,298


451,278

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$ 5,714,506


$ 5,779,675


$ 5,671,850

Consolidated Statements of Income Data

(unaudited)




For the

Three Months Ended


For the

Year Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)


December 31,

2023


September 30,

2023


December 31,

2022


December 31,

2023


December 31,

2022

Interest Income











Interest and fees on loans


$ 51,287


$ 50,115


$ 41,985


$ 195,379


$ 144,709

Taxable interest on investments


6,638


5,814


5,944


24,267


23,339

Nontaxable interest on investments


654


748


772


2,927


3,096

Dividend income


273


302


182


1,061


531

Other interest income


945


690


436


2,612


1,113

Total interest income


59,797


57,669


49,319


226,246


172,788

Interest Expense











Interest on deposits


22,838


20,969


10,520


78,884


20,305

Interest on borrowings


3,700


3,577


1,277


12,949


2,649

Interest on junior subordinated debentures


550


539


540


2,150


2,140

Total interest expense


27,088


25,085


12,337


93,983


25,094

Net interest income


32,709


32,584


36,982


132,263


147,694

Provision (credit) for credit losses


569


(574)


466


2,100


4,500

Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit
losses


32,140


33,158


36,516


130,163


143,194

Non-Interest Income











Debit card income


3,466


3,130


3,969


12,613


13,340

Service charges on deposit accounts


2,102


2,040


1,882


7,839


7,587

Income from fiduciary services


1,653


1,641


1,560


6,669


6,407

Mortgage banking income, net


1,032


583


1,035


2,921


4,221

Brokerage and insurance commissions


1,188


1,217


878


4,650


4,147

Bank-owned life insurance


500


644


382


2,349


1,901

Net loss on sale of securities


(4,975)


(5,335)


(903)


(10,310)


(912)

Other income


1,020


1,152


979


4,303


4,011

Total non-interest income


5,986


5,072


9,782


31,034


40,702

Non-Interest Expense











Salaries and employee benefits


15,404


14,744


15,262


60,009


62,019

Furniture, equipment and data processing


3,605


3,382


3,404


13,377


13,043

Net occupancy costs


1,939


1,804


1,863


7,674


7,578

Debit card expense


1,345


1,318


1,192


5,126


4,602

Consulting and professional fees


1,193


897


959


4,520


4,073

Regulatory assessments


839


861


593


3,413


2,338

Amortization of core deposit intangible assets


148


148


156


592


625

Other real estate owned and collection costs (recoveries),
net


67


(34)


20


42


29

Other expenses


3,306


3,087


3,544


12,608


12,542

Total non-interest expense


27,846


26,207


26,993


107,361


106,849

Income before income tax expense


10,280


12,023


19,305


53,836


77,047

Income Tax Expense


1,800


2,236


3,954


10,453


15,608

Net Income


$ 8,480


$ 9,787


$ 15,351


$ 43,383


$ 61,439

Per Share Data











Basic earnings per share


$ 0.58


$ 0.67


$ 1.05


$ 2.98


$ 4.18

Diluted earnings per share


0.58


0.67


1.05


2.97


4.17

Quarterly Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis

(unaudited)




Average Balance


Yield/Rate



For the Three Months Ended


For the Three Months Ended

(In thousands)


December 31,

2023


September 30,

2023


December 31,

2022


December 31,

2023


September 30,

2023


December 31,

2022

Assets













Interest-earning assets:













Interest-bearing deposits in other banks and
other interest-earning assets


$ 44,577


$ 48,401


$ 28,219


6.70 %


4.04 %


3.52 %

Investments - taxable


1,186,959


1,177,367


1,256,135


2.39 %


2.14 %


2.01 %

Investments - nontaxable(1)


89,029


102,872


106,921


3.72 %


3.68 %


3.65 %

Loans(2):













Commercial real estate


1,661,720


1,658,125


1,591,392


4.87 %


4.84 %


4.37 %

Commercial(1)


388,518


391,052


409,233


6.25 %


6.08 %


4.91 %

SBA PPP


389


439


652


2.43 %


2.40 %


3.50 %

Municipal(1)


14,430


18,888


20,693


4.13 %


4.41 %


3.28 %

Residential real estate


1,765,099


1,762,860


1,667,256


4.35 %


4.18 %


3.58 %

Consumer and home equity


256,073


252,357


255,355


7.86 %


7.74 %


6.24 %

Total loans


4,086,229


4,083,721


3,944,581


4.96 %


4.85 %


4.21 %

Total interest-earning assets


5,406,794


5,412,361


5,335,856


4.39 %


4.23 %


3.67 %

Other assets


305,159


304,439


267,215







Total assets


$ 5,711,953


$ 5,716,800


$ 5,603,071




















Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity













Deposits:













Non-interest checking


$ 985,458


$ 1,019,450


$ 1,182,999


- %


- %


- %

Interest checking


1,547,438


1,584,314


1,665,360


2.53 %


2.42 %


1.56 %

Savings


622,094


661,126


763,858


0.17 %


0.14 %


0.05 %

Money market


756,407


721,423


689,738


3.14 %


2.85 %


1.46 %

Certificates of deposit


583,738


497,301


289,476


3.49 %


3.05 %


0.68 %

Total deposits


4,495,135


4,483,614


4,591,431


1.87 %


1.67 %


0.84 %

Borrowings:













Brokered deposits


120,920


161,623


120,150


5.24 %


5.07 %


2.75 %

Customer repurchase agreements


197,920


193,297


203,105


1.68 %


1.69 %


0.82 %

Junior subordinated debentures


44,331


44,331


44,331


4.92 %


4.83 %


4.83 %

Other borrowings


271,316


263,705


123,142


4.19 %


4.14 %


2.76 %

Total borrowings


634,487


662,956


490,728


3.66 %


3.70 %


2.14 %

Total funding liabilities


5,129,622


5,146,570


5,082,159


2.10 %


1.93 %


0.96 %

Other liabilities


115,157


99,480


86,827







Shareholders' equity


467,174


470,750


434,085







Total liabilities & shareholders' equity


$ 5,711,953


$ 5,716,800


$ 5,603,071







Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)


2.29 %


2.30 %


2.71 %

Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)


2.40 %


2.39 %


2.76 %

(1)

Reported on tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans.

(2)

Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans.

Year-to-Date Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis

(unaudited)




Average Balance


Yield/Rate



For the Year Ended


For the Year Ended

(In thousands)


December 31,

2023


December 31,

2022


December 31,

2023


December 31,

2022

Assets









Interest-earning assets:









Interest-bearing deposits in other banks and other interest-earning assets


$ 33,676


$ 52,068


5.50 %


0.99 %

Investments - taxable


1,203,445


1,329,586


2.17 %


1.84 %

Investments - nontaxable(1)


100,614


111,113


3.68 %


3.53 %

Loans(2):









Commercial real estate


1,659,078


1,532,225


4.83 %


4.01 %

Commercial(1)


398,465


396,000


5.99 %


4.17 %

SBA PPP


483


6,999


2.99 %


17.91 %

Municipal(1)


16,702


19,305


4.04 %


3.20 %

Residential real estate


1,748,076


1,511,985


4.09 %


3.49 %

Consumer and home equity


253,877


243,901


7.56 %


5.03 %

Total loans


4,076,681


3,710,415


4.80 %


3.90 %

Total interest-earning assets


5,414,416


5,203,182


4.19 %


3.34 %

Other assets


292,910


285,618





Total assets


$ 5,707,326


$ 5,488,800














Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity









Deposits:









Non-interest checking


$ 1,020,045


$ 1,206,383


- %


- %

Interest checking


1,614,598


1,502,896


2.30 %


0.77 %

Savings


675,478


760,264


0.12 %


0.05 %

Money market


717,478


706,934


2.68 %


0.76 %

Certificates of deposit


453,723


295,586


2.85 %


0.50 %

Total deposits


4,481,322


4,472,063


1.56 %


0.42 %

Borrowings:









Brokered deposits


184,709


130,455


4.74 %


1.20 %

Customer repurchase agreements


191,646


215,761


1.49 %


0.51 %

Junior subordinated debentures


44,331


44,331


4.85 %


4.83 %

Other borrowings


246,058


80,100


4.11 %


1.93 %

Total borrowings


666,744


470,647


3.58 %


1.35 %

Total funding liabilities


5,148,066


4,942,710


1.83 %


0.51 %

Other liabilities


92,543


78,845





Shareholders' equity


466,717


467,245





Total liabilities & shareholders' equity


$ 5,707,326


$ 5,488,800





Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)


2.36 %


2.83 %

Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)


2.46 %


2.86 %

(1)

Reported on tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans.

(2)

Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans.

Asset Quality Data

(unaudited)

(In thousands)


At or For The

Year Ended

December 31, 2023


At or For The

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023


At or For The

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023


At or For The

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023


At or For The

Year Ended

December 31, 2022

Non-accrual loans:











Residential real estate


$ 2,539


$ 2,775


$ 1,781


$ 1,713


$ 1,733

Commercial real estate


386


92


56


56


57

Commercial


1,725


1,083


729


748


715

Consumer and home equity


798


674


482


441


486

Total non-accrual loans


5,448


4,624


3,048


2,958


2,991

Accruing troubled-debt restructured loans not
included above


1,990


1,997


2,140


2,154


2,114

Total non-performing loans


7,438


6,621


5,188


5,112


5,105

Other real estate owned


-


-


-


-


-

Total non-performing assets


$ 7,438


$ 6,621


$ 5,188


$ 5,112


$ 5,105

Loans 30-89 days past due:











Residential real estate


$ 1,290


$ 751


$ 1,192


$ 313


$ 1,038

Commercial real estate


740


188


112


111


323

Commercial


2,007


2,260


294


1,030


802

Consumer and home equity


922


603


653


684


391

Total loans 30-89 days past due


$ 4,959


$ 3,802


$ 2,251


$ 2,138


$ 2,554

ACL on loans at the beginning of the period


$ 36,922


$ 36,922


$ 36,922


$ 36,922


$ 33,256

Provision for loan losses


1,174


288


744


439


4,430

Charge-offs:











Residential real estate


18


18


18


18


66

Commercial real estate


58


58


-


-


-

Commercial


1,560


1,101


846


312


1,042

Consumer and home equity


91


63


31


4


134

Total charge-offs


1,727


1,240


895


334


1,242

Total recoveries


(566)


(437)


(212)


(107)


(478)

Net charge-offs


1,161


803


683


227


764

ACL on loans at the end of the period


$ 36,935


$ 36,407


$ 36,983


$ 37,134


$ 36,922

Components of ACL:











ACL on loans


$ 36,935


$ 36,407


$ 36,983


$ 37,134


$ 36,922

ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures(1)


2,353


2,670


2,788


2,990


3,265

ACL, end of period


$ 39,288


$ 39,077


$ 39,771


$ 40,124


$ 40,187

Ratios:











Non-performing loans to total loans


0.18 %


0.16 %


0.13 %


0.13 %


0.13 %

Non-performing assets to total assets


0.13 %


0.11 %


0.09 %


0.09 %


0.09 %

ACL on loans to total loans


0.90 %


0.90 %


0.90 %


0.91 %


0.92 %

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)











Quarter-to-date


0.04 %


0.01 %


0.04 %


0.02 %


0.03 %

Year-to-date


0.03 %


0.03 %


0.03 %


0.02 %


0.02 %

ACL on loans to non-performing loans


496.57 %


549.87 %


712.86 %


726.41 %


723.25 %

Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans


0.12 %


0.09 %


0.05 %


0.05 %


0.06 %

(1) Presented within accrued interest and other liabilities on the consolidated statements of condition

Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)


Adjusted Net Income; Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share; Adjusted Return on Average Assets; and Adjusted Return on Average
Equity:



For the

Three Months Ended


For the

Year Ended

(In thousands, except number of shares, per
share data and ratios)


December 31,
2023


September 30,
2023


December 31,
2022


December 31,
2023


December 31,
2022

Adjusted Net Income:











Net income, as presented


$ 8,480


$ 9,787


$ 15,351


$ 43,383


$ 61,439

Adjustment for net loss on sale of securities


4,975


5,335


903


10,310


912

Adjustment for Signature Bank bond write-off


-


-


-


1,838


-

Tax impact of above adjustments(1)


(1,045)


(1,120)


(190)


(2,551)


(192)

Adjusted net income


$ 12,410


$ 14,002


$ 16,064


$ 52,980


$ 62,159

Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share:











Diluted earnings per share, as presented


$ 0.58


$ 0.67


$ 1.05


$ 2.97


$ 4.17

Adjustment for net loss on sale of securities


0.34


0.37


0.06


0.71


0.06

Adjustment for Signature Bank bond write-off


-


-


-


0.13


-

Tax impact of above adjustments(1)


(0.07)


(0.08)


(0.01)


(0.18)


(0.01)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share


$ 0.85


$ 0.96


$ 1.10


$ 3.63


$ 4.22

Adjusted Return on Average Assets:











Return on average assets, as presented


0.59 %


0.68 %


1.09 %


0.76 %


1.12 %

Adjustment for net loss on sale of securities


0.35 %


0.37 %


0.06 %


0.18 %


0.02 %

Adjustment for Signature Bank bond write-off


-


-


-


0.03 %


-

Tax impact of above adjustments(1)


(0.07) %


(0.08) %


(0.01) %


(0.04) %


-

Adjusted return on average assets


0.87 %


0.97 %


1.14 %


0.93 %


1.14 %

Adjusted Return on Average Equity:











Return on average equity, as presented


7.20 %


8.25 %


14.03 %


9.30 %


13.15 %

Adjustment for net loss on sale of securities


4.22 %


4.50 %


0.83 %


2.21 %


0.20 %

Adjustment for Signature Bank bond write-off


-


-


-


0.39 %


-

Tax impact of above adjustments(1)


(0.89) %


(0.95) %


(0.17) %


(0.55) %


(0.04) %

Adjusted return on average equity


10.53 %


11.80 %


14.69 %


11.35 %


13.31 %

(1) Assumed a 21% tax rate.

Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income and Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income:



For the

Three Months Ended


For the

Year Ended

(In thousands)


December 31,
2023


September 30,
2023


December 31,
2022


December 31,
2023


December 31,
2022

Net income, as presented


$ 8,480


$ 9,787


$ 15,351


$ 43,383


$ 61,439

Adjustment for provision (credit) for credit
losses


569


(574)


466


2,100


4,500

Adjustment for income tax expense


1,800


2,236


3,954


10,453


15,608

Pre-tax, pre-provision income


$ 10,849


$ 11,449


$ 19,771


$ 55,936


$ 81,547

Adjustment for net loss on sale of securities


4,975


5,335


903


10,310


912

Adjustment for SBA PPP loan income


(2)


(3)


(6)


(14)


(1,254)

Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income


$ 15,822


$ 16,781


$ 20,668


$ 66,232


$ 81,205

Efficiency Ratio:



For the

Three Months Ended


For the

Year Ended

(Dollars in thousands)


December 31,
2023


September 30,
2023


December 31,
2022


December 31,
2023


December 31,
2022

Non-interest expense, as presented


$ 27,846


$ 26,207


$ 26,993


$ 107,361


$ 106,849

Net interest income, as presented


$ 32,709


$ 32,584


$ 36,982


$ 132,263


$ 147,694

Adjustment for the effect of tax-exempt
income(1)


199


237


237


901


937

Non-interest income, as presented


5,986


5,072


9,782


31,034


40,702

Adjustment for net loss on sale of
securities


4,975


5,335


903


10,310


912

Adjusted net interest income plus non-
interest income


$ 43,869


$ 43,228


$ 47,904


$ 174,508


$ 190,245

GAAP efficiency ratio


71.96 %


69.60 %


57.72 %


65.75 %


56.72 %

Non-GAAP efficiency ratio


63.48 %


60.63 %


56.35 %


61.52 %


56.16 %

(1) Assumed a 21% tax rate.

Return on Average Tangible Equity and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Equity:



For the

Three Months Ended


For the

Year Ended

(Dollars in thousands)


December 31,

2023


September 30,

2023


December 31,

2022


December 31,

2023


December 31,

2022

Return on Average Tangible Equity:











Net income, as presented


$ 8,480


$ 9,787


$ 15,351


$ 43,383


$ 61,439

Adjustment for amortization of core deposit
intangible assets


148


148


156


592


625

Tax impact of above adjustment(1)


(31)


(31)


(33)


(124)


(131)

Net income, adjusted for amortization of core
deposit intangible assets


$ 8,597


$ 9,904


$ 15,474


$ 43,851


$ 61,933

Average equity, as presented


$ 467,174


$ 470,750


$ 434,085


$ 466,717


$ 467,245

Adjustment for average goodwill and core
deposit intangible assets


(95,739)


(95,888)


(96,336)


(95,962)


(96,572)

Average tangible equity


$ 371,435


$ 374,862


$ 337,749


$ 370,755


$ 370,673

Return on average equity


7.20 %


8.25 %


14.03 %


9.30 %


13.15 %

Return on average tangible equity


9.18 %


10.48 %


18.18 %


11.83 %


16.71 %

Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Equity:











Adjusted net income (see "Adjusted Net
Income" table above)


$ 12,410


$ 14,002


$ 16,064


$ 52,980


$ 62,159

Adjustment for amortization of core deposit
intangible assets


148


148


156


592


625

Tax impact of above adjustment(1)


(31)


(31)


(33)


(124)


(131)

Adjusted net income, adjusted for
amortization of core deposit intangible
assets


$ 12,527


$ 14,119


$ 16,187


$ 53,448


$ 62,653

Adjusted return on average tangible equity


13.38 %


14.94 %


19.01 %


14.42 %


16.90 %

(1) Assumed a 21% tax rate.

Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Common Equity Ratio:



December 31,
2023


September 30,
2023


December 31,
2022

(In thousands, except number of shares and per share data)


Tangible Book Value Per Share:







Shareholders' equity, as presented


$ 495,064


$ 463,298


$ 451,278

Adjustment for goodwill and core deposit intangible assets


(95,668)


(95,816)


(96,260)

Tangible shareholders' equity


$ 399,396


$ 367,482


$ 355,018

Shares outstanding at period end


14,565,952


14,558,137


14,567,325

Book value per share


$ 33.99


$ 31.82


$ 30.98

Tangible book value per share


27.42


25.24


24.37

Tangible Common Equity Ratio:

Total assets


$ 5,714,506


$ 5,779,675


$ 5,671,850

Adjustment for goodwill and core deposit intangible assets


(95,668)


(95,816)


(96,260)

Tangible assets


$ 5,618,838


$ 5,683,859


$ 5,575,590

Common equity ratio


8.66 %


8.02 %


7.96 %

Tangible common equity ratio


7.11 %


6.47 %


6.37 %

Core Deposits:

(Dollars in thousands)


December 31,

2023


September 30,

2023


December 31,

2022

Total deposits


$ 4,597,361


$ 4,678,406


$ 4,826,929

Adjustment for certificates of deposit


(609,503)


(552,111)


(300,451)

Adjustment for brokered deposits


(101,919)


(133,885)


(181,253)

Core deposits


$ 3,885,939


$ 3,992,410


$ 4,345,225

Average Core Deposits:



For the

Three Months Ended


For the

Year Ended

(Dollars in thousands)


December 31,

2023


September 30,

2023


December 31,

2022


December 31,

2023


December 31,

2022

Total average deposits, as presented(1)


$ 4,495,135


$ 4,483,614


$ 4,591,431


$ 4,481,322


$ 4,472,063

Adjustment for average certificates of
deposit


(583,738)


(497,301)


(289,476)


(453,723)


(295,586)

Average core deposits


$ 3,911,397


$ 3,986,313


$ 4,301,955


$ 4,027,599


$ 4,176,477

(1)

Brokered deposits are excluded from total average deposits, as presented on the Average Balance, Interest and Yield/Rate analysis table.

SOURCE Camden National Corporation

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.