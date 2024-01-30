NVR, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results

RESTON, Va., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR), one of the nation's largest homebuilding and mortgage banking companies, announced net income for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023 of $410.1 million, or $121.56 per diluted share. Net income and diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023 decreased 10% and 9%, respectively, when compared to 2022 fourth quarter net income of $454.8 million, or $133.44 per diluted share. Consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $2.43 billion, which decreased 10% from $2.71 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022.
For the year ended December 31, 2023, consolidated revenues were $9.52 billion, a 10% decrease from $10.53 billion reported in 2022. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $1.59 billion, a decrease of 8% when compared to net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 of $1.73 billion . Diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $463.31, a decrease of 6% from $491.82 per diluted share for 2022.
Homebuilding
New orders in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by 25% to 5,190 units, when compared to 4,153 units in the fourth quarter of 2022. The average sales price of new orders in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $450,900, a decrease of 2% when compared with the fourth quarter of 2022. The cancellation rate in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 13% compared to 18% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Settlements in the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased by 7% to 5,332 units, compared to 5,749 units in the fourth quarter of 2022. The average settlement price in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $447,600, a decrease of 4% when compared with the fourth quarter of 2022. Our backlog of homes sold but not settled as of December 31, 2023 increased on a unit basis by 12% to 10,229 units and increased on a dollar basis by 10% to $4.76 billion when compared to the respective backlog unit and dollar balances as of December 31, 2022.
Homebuilding revenues of $2.39 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased by 11% compared to homebuilding revenues of $2.67 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. Gross profit margin in the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased to 24.1%, compared to 25.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Income before tax from the homebuilding segment totaled $454.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of 17% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.
New orders for the year ended December 31, 2023 increased by 13% to 21,729 units, compared to 19,164 units in 2022. Settlements for the year ended December 31, 2023 decreased by 9% to 20,662 units, compared to 22,732 units settled in 2022. Homebuilding revenues for the year ended December 31, 2023 totaled $9.31 billion, a 10% decrease from 2022. Gross profit margin for the year ended December 31, 2023 decreased to 24.3%, compared to 25.8% in 2022. Income before tax for the homebuilding segment decreased 16% for the year ended December 31, 2023 to $1.80 billion, compared to $2.13 billion in 2022.
Mortgage Banking
Mortgage closed loan production in the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $1.50 billion, a decrease of 2% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment totaled $29.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 12% when compared to $26.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Mortgage closed loan production for the year ended December 31, 2023 decreased 9% to $5.74 billion . Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment for the year ended December 31, 2023 increased 9% to $132.8 million from $122.2 million in 2022.
Effective Tax Rate
Our effective tax rate for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was 15.3% and 17.5%, respectively, compared to 20.9% and 23.4% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively. The decrease in the effective tax rate in each period is primarily attributable to a higher income tax benefit recognized for excess tax benefits from stock option exercises, which totaled $42.5 million and $153.6 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively, and $22.6 million and $50.3 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively.
About NVR
NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments: homebuilding and mortgage banking. The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-six metropolitan areas in fifteen states and Washington, D.C. For more information about NVR, Inc. and its brands, see www.nvrinc.com, www.ryanhomes.com, www.nvhomes.com and www.heartlandluxuryhomes.com.
Some of the statements in this release made by the Company constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain, but not necessarily all, of such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should" or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. All statements other than of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this document may include those regarding market trends, NVR's financial position and financial results, business strategy, the outcome of pending litigation, investigations or similar contingencies, projected plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance of NVR to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to the following: general economic and business conditions (on both a national and regional level); interest rate changes; access to suitable financing by NVR and NVR's customers; increased regulation in the mortgage banking industry; the ability of our mortgage banking subsidiary to sell loans it originates into the secondary market; competition; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by NVR in its homebuilding operations; shortages of labor; the economic impact of a major epidemic or pandemic; weather related slow-downs; building moratoriums; governmental regulation; fluctuation and volatility of stock and other financial markets; mortgage financing availability; and other factors over which NVR has little or no control. NVR undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.
NVR, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Homebuilding:
Revenues
$ 2,387,094
$ 2,668,036
$ 9,314,605
$ 10,326,770
Other income
40,891
21,592
148,010
37,038
Cost of sales
(1,812,968)
(1,993,722)
(7,051,198)
(7,662,271)
Selling, general and administrative
(154,086)
(140,995)
(588,962)
(532,353)
Operating income
460,931
554,911
1,822,455
2,169,184
Interest expense
(6,618)
(6,630)
(26,875)
(38,140)
Homebuilding income
454,313
548,281
1,795,580
2,131,044
Mortgage Banking:
Mortgage banking fees
45,476
44,146
203,597
199,664
Interest income
4,779
3,570
16,687
11,853
Other income
1,189
1,294
4,449
4,963
General and administrative
(21,537)
(22,300)
(91,075)
(92,946)
Interest expense
(173)
(269)
(865)
(1,384)
Mortgage banking income
29,734
26,441
132,793
122,150
Income before taxes
484,047
574,722
1,928,373
2,253,194
Income tax expense
(73,972)
(119,954)
(336,762)
(527,619)
Net income
$ 410,075
$ 454,768
$ 1,591,611
$ 1,725,575
Basic earnings per share
$ 128.46
$ 141.82
$ 491.52
$ 525.20
Diluted earnings per share
$ 121.56
$ 133.44
$ 463.31
$ 491.82
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
3,192
3,207
3,238
3,286
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
3,373
3,408
3,435
3,509
NVR, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Homebuilding:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 3,126,472
$ 2,503,424
Restricted cash
41,483
48,455
Receivables
29,000
20,842
Inventory:
Lots and housing units, covered under sales agreements with customers
1,674,686
1,554,955
Unsold lots and housing units
214,666
181,952
Land under development
36,895
27,100
Building materials and other
23,903
24,268
1,950,150
1,788,275
Contract land deposits, net
576,551
496,080
Property, plant and equipment, net
63,716
57,950
Operating lease right-of-use assets
70,384
71,081
Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net
41,580
41,580
Deferred tax assets, net
148,005
143,585
Other assets
94,746
75,898
6,142,087
5,247,170
Mortgage Banking:
Cash and cash equivalents
36,422
19,415
Restricted cash
11,067
2,974
Mortgage loans held for sale, net
222,560
316,806
Property and equipment, net
6,348
3,559
Operating lease right-of-use assets
23,541
16,011
Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net
7,347
7,347
Other assets
152,385
47,691
459,670
413,803
Total assets
$ 6,601,757
$ 5,660,973
NVR, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
(unaudited)
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Homebuilding:
Accounts payable
$ 347,738
$ 334,016
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
413,043
437,234
Customer deposits
334,441
313,804
Operating lease liabilities
75,797
75,818
Senior notes
913,027
914,888
2,084,046
2,075,760
Mortgage Banking:
Accounts payable and other liabilities
127,511
61,396
Operating lease liabilities
25,475
16,968
152,986
78,364
Total liabilities
2,237,032
2,154,124
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,555,330 shares
206
206
Additional paid-in capital
2,848,528
2,600,014
Deferred compensation trust - 106,697 shares of NVR, Inc. common stock as of
(16,710)
(16,710)
Deferred compensation liability
16,710
16,710
Retained earnings
13,365,025
11,773,414
Less treasury stock at cost - 17,360,454 and 17,336,397 shares as of December
(11,849,034)
(10,866,785)
Total shareholders' equity
4,364,725
3,506,849
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 6,601,757
$ 5,660,973
NVR, Inc.
Operating Activity
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Units
Average
Units
Average
Units
Average
Units
Average
New orders, net of cancellations:
Mid Atlantic (1)
2,029
$ 500.9
1,836
$ 525.0
8,434
$ 515.5
7,816
$ 526.6
North East (2)
526
$ 597.7
430
$ 573.6
1,879
$ 573.2
1,679
$ 528.3
Mid East (3)
942
$ 412.2
741
$ 381.8
4,514
$ 396.5
4,344
$ 400.5
South East (4)
1,693
$ 366.9
1,146
$ 360.3
6,902
$ 366.4
5,325
$ 399.4
Total
5,190
$ 450.9
4,153
$ 459.0
21,729
$ 448.4
19,164
$ 462.8
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Units
Average
Units
Average
Units
Average
Units
Average
Settlements:
Mid Atlantic (1)
2,008
$ 519.5
2,153
$ 526.6
8,032
$ 521.5
9,042
$ 527.1
North East (2)
465
$ 567.1
456
$ 503.4
1,736
$ 546.2
1,763
$ 506.3
Mid East (3)
1,126
$ 391.3
1,484
$ 400.5
4,391
$ 392.4
5,518
$ 389.1
South East (4)
1,733
$ 368.9
1,656
$ 428.7
6,503
$ 377.2
6,409
$ 393.3
Total
5,332
$ 447.6
5,749
$ 464.0
20,662
$ 450.7
22,732
$ 454.3
As of December 31,
2023
2022
Units
Average
Units
Average
Backlog:
Mid Atlantic (1)
4,094
$ 522.5
3,692
$ 536.3
North East (2)
1,028
$ 602.0
885
$ 553.9
Mid East (3)
1,976
$ 412.1
1,853
$ 403.2
South East (4)
3,131
$ 378.4
2,732
$ 405.7
Total
10,229
$ 465.0
9,162
$ 472.2
NVR, Inc.
Operating Activity (Continued)
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Average active communities:
Mid Atlantic (1)
167
169
166
160
North East (2)
36
37
36
36
Mid East (3)
105
127
110
126
South East (4)
130
95
115
93
Total
438
428
427
415
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Homebuilding data:
New order cancellation rate
13.0 %
18.4 %
12.8 %
14.2 %
Lots controlled at end of period
141,500
131,900
Mortgage banking data:
Loan closings
$ 1,496,003
$ 1,524,665
$ 5,736,532
$ 6,313,416
Capture rate
88 %
80 %
87 %
83 %
Common stock information:
Shares outstanding at end of period
3,194,876
3,218,933
Number of shares repurchased
46,748
28,504
181,499
323,652
Aggregate cost of shares repurchased
$ 286,428
$ 116,165
$ 1,081,815
$ 1,500,358
(1)
Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C.
(2)
New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania
(3)
New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana and Illinois
(4)
North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida and Georgia
