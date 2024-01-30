NVR, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results

RESTON, Va., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR), one of the nation's largest homebuilding and mortgage banking companies, announced net income for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023 of $410.1 million, or $121.56 per diluted share. Net income and diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023 decreased 10% and 9%, respectively, when compared to 2022 fourth quarter net income of $454.8 million, or $133.44 per diluted share. Consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $2.43 billion, which decreased 10% from $2.71 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, consolidated revenues were $9.52 billion, a 10% decrease from $10.53 billion reported in 2022. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $1.59 billion, a decrease of 8% when compared to net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 of $1.73 billion . Diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $463.31, a decrease of 6% from $491.82 per diluted share for 2022.

Homebuilding

New orders in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by 25% to 5,190 units, when compared to 4,153 units in the fourth quarter of 2022. The average sales price of new orders in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $450,900, a decrease of 2% when compared with the fourth quarter of 2022. The cancellation rate in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 13% compared to 18% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Settlements in the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased by 7% to 5,332 units, compared to 5,749 units in the fourth quarter of 2022. The average settlement price in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $447,600, a decrease of 4% when compared with the fourth quarter of 2022. Our backlog of homes sold but not settled as of December 31, 2023 increased on a unit basis by 12% to 10,229 units and increased on a dollar basis by 10% to $4.76 billion when compared to the respective backlog unit and dollar balances as of December 31, 2022.

Homebuilding revenues of $2.39 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased by 11% compared to homebuilding revenues of $2.67 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. Gross profit margin in the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased to 24.1%, compared to 25.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Income before tax from the homebuilding segment totaled $454.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of 17% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

New orders for the year ended December 31, 2023 increased by 13% to 21,729 units, compared to 19,164 units in 2022. Settlements for the year ended December 31, 2023 decreased by 9% to 20,662 units, compared to 22,732 units settled in 2022. Homebuilding revenues for the year ended December 31, 2023 totaled $9.31 billion, a 10% decrease from 2022. Gross profit margin for the year ended December 31, 2023 decreased to 24.3%, compared to 25.8% in 2022. Income before tax for the homebuilding segment decreased 16% for the year ended December 31, 2023 to $1.80 billion, compared to $2.13 billion in 2022.

Mortgage Banking

Mortgage closed loan production in the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $1.50 billion, a decrease of 2% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment totaled $29.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 12% when compared to $26.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Mortgage closed loan production for the year ended December 31, 2023 decreased 9% to $5.74 billion . Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment for the year ended December 31, 2023 increased 9% to $132.8 million from $122.2 million in 2022.

Effective Tax Rate

Our effective tax rate for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was 15.3% and 17.5%, respectively, compared to 20.9% and 23.4% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively. The decrease in the effective tax rate in each period is primarily attributable to a higher income tax benefit recognized for excess tax benefits from stock option exercises, which totaled $42.5 million and $153.6 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively, and $22.6 million and $50.3 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments: homebuilding and mortgage banking. The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-six metropolitan areas in fifteen states and Washington, D.C. For more information about NVR, Inc. and its brands, see www.nvrinc.com, www.ryanhomes.com, www.nvhomes.com and www.heartlandluxuryhomes.com.

Some of the statements in this release made by the Company constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain, but not necessarily all, of such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should" or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. All statements other than of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this document may include those regarding market trends, NVR's financial position and financial results, business strategy, the outcome of pending litigation, investigations or similar contingencies, projected plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance of NVR to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to the following: general economic and business conditions (on both a national and regional level); interest rate changes; access to suitable financing by NVR and NVR's customers; increased regulation in the mortgage banking industry; the ability of our mortgage banking subsidiary to sell loans it originates into the secondary market; competition; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by NVR in its homebuilding operations; shortages of labor; the economic impact of a major epidemic or pandemic; weather related slow-downs; building moratoriums; governmental regulation; fluctuation and volatility of stock and other financial markets; mortgage financing availability; and other factors over which NVR has little or no control. NVR undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

NVR, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)



Homebuilding:















Revenues

$ 2,387,094

$ 2,668,036

$ 9,314,605

$ 10,326,770 Other income

40,891

21,592

148,010

37,038 Cost of sales

(1,812,968)

(1,993,722)

(7,051,198)

(7,662,271) Selling, general and administrative

(154,086)

(140,995)

(588,962)

(532,353) Operating income

460,931

554,911

1,822,455

2,169,184 Interest expense

(6,618)

(6,630)

(26,875)

(38,140) Homebuilding income

454,313

548,281

1,795,580

2,131,044

















Mortgage Banking:















Mortgage banking fees

45,476

44,146

203,597

199,664 Interest income

4,779

3,570

16,687

11,853 Other income

1,189

1,294

4,449

4,963 General and administrative

(21,537)

(22,300)

(91,075)

(92,946) Interest expense

(173)

(269)

(865)

(1,384) Mortgage banking income

29,734

26,441

132,793

122,150

















Income before taxes

484,047

574,722

1,928,373

2,253,194 Income tax expense

(73,972)

(119,954)

(336,762)

(527,619)

















Net income

$ 410,075

$ 454,768

$ 1,591,611

$ 1,725,575

















Basic earnings per share

$ 128.46

$ 141.82

$ 491.52

$ 525.20

















Diluted earnings per share

$ 121.56

$ 133.44

$ 463.31

$ 491.82

















Basic weighted average shares outstanding

3,192

3,207

3,238

3,286

















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

3,373

3,408

3,435

3,509

NVR, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data)















December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022



(unaudited)



ASSETS







Homebuilding:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 3,126,472

$ 2,503,424 Restricted cash

41,483

48,455 Receivables

29,000

20,842 Inventory:







Lots and housing units, covered under sales agreements with customers

1,674,686

1,554,955 Unsold lots and housing units

214,666

181,952 Land under development

36,895

27,100 Building materials and other

23,903

24,268



1,950,150

1,788,275









Contract land deposits, net

576,551

496,080 Property, plant and equipment, net

63,716

57,950 Operating lease right-of-use assets

70,384

71,081 Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net

41,580

41,580 Deferred tax assets, net

148,005

143,585 Other assets

94,746

75,898



6,142,087

5,247,170 Mortgage Banking:







Cash and cash equivalents

36,422

19,415 Restricted cash

11,067

2,974 Mortgage loans held for sale, net

222,560

316,806 Property and equipment, net

6,348

3,559 Operating lease right-of-use assets

23,541

16,011 Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net

7,347

7,347 Other assets

152,385

47,691



459,670

413,803 Total assets

$ 6,601,757

$ 5,660,973











NVR, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued) (in thousands, except share and per share data)















December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022



(unaudited)



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Homebuilding:







Accounts payable

$ 347,738

$ 334,016 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

413,043

437,234 Customer deposits

334,441

313,804 Operating lease liabilities

75,797

75,818 Senior notes

913,027

914,888



2,084,046

2,075,760 Mortgage Banking:







Accounts payable and other liabilities

127,511

61,396 Operating lease liabilities

25,475

16,968



152,986

78,364 Total liabilities

2,237,032

2,154,124









Commitments and contingencies

















Shareholders' equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,555,330 shares

issued as of both December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

206

206 Additional paid-in capital

2,848,528

2,600,014 Deferred compensation trust - 106,697 shares of NVR, Inc. common stock as of

both December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(16,710)

(16,710) Deferred compensation liability

16,710

16,710 Retained earnings

13,365,025

11,773,414 Less treasury stock at cost - 17,360,454 and 17,336,397 shares as of December

31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

(11,849,034)

(10,866,785) Total shareholders' equity

4,364,725

3,506,849 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 6,601,757

$ 5,660,973











NVR, Inc. Operating Activity (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





































Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022



Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price New orders, net of cancellations:



























Mid Atlantic (1)

2,029

$ 500.9

1,836

$ 525.0

8,434

$ 515.5

7,816

$ 526.6 North East (2)

526

$ 597.7

430

$ 573.6

1,879

$ 573.2

1,679

$ 528.3 Mid East (3)

942

$ 412.2

741

$ 381.8

4,514

$ 396.5

4,344

$ 400.5 South East (4)

1,693

$ 366.9

1,146

$ 360.3

6,902

$ 366.4

5,325

$ 399.4 Total

5,190

$ 450.9

4,153

$ 459.0

21,729

$ 448.4

19,164

$ 462.8







































































Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022



Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price Settlements:































Mid Atlantic (1)

2,008

$ 519.5

2,153

$ 526.6

8,032

$ 521.5

9,042

$ 527.1 North East (2)

465

$ 567.1

456

$ 503.4

1,736

$ 546.2

1,763

$ 506.3 Mid East (3)

1,126

$ 391.3

1,484

$ 400.5

4,391

$ 392.4

5,518

$ 389.1 South East (4)

1,733

$ 368.9

1,656

$ 428.7

6,503

$ 377.2

6,409

$ 393.3 Total

5,332

$ 447.6

5,749

$ 464.0

20,662

$ 450.7

22,732

$ 454.3







































As of December 31,





2023

2022





Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price

Backlog:

















Mid Atlantic (1)

4,094

$ 522.5

3,692

$ 536.3

North East (2)

1,028

$ 602.0

885

$ 553.9

Mid East (3)

1,976

$ 412.1

1,853

$ 403.2

South East (4)

3,131

$ 378.4

2,732

$ 405.7

Total

10,229

$ 465.0

9,162

$ 472.2























NVR, Inc. Operating Activity (Continued) (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Average active communities:















Mid Atlantic (1)

167

169

166

160 North East (2)

36

37

36

36 Mid East (3)

105

127

110

126 South East (4)

130

95

115

93 Total

438

428

427

415







































Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Homebuilding data:















New order cancellation rate

13.0 %

18.4 %

12.8 %

14.2 % Lots controlled at end of period









141,500

131,900

















Mortgage banking data:















Loan closings

$ 1,496,003

$ 1,524,665

$ 5,736,532

$ 6,313,416 Capture rate

88 %

80 %

87 %

83 %

















Common stock information:















Shares outstanding at end of period









3,194,876

3,218,933 Number of shares repurchased

46,748

28,504

181,499

323,652 Aggregate cost of shares repurchased

$ 286,428

$ 116,165

$ 1,081,815

$ 1,500,358





(1) Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C. (2) New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania (3) New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana and Illinois (4) North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida and Georgia

SOURCE NVR, INC.