SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Changing Its Corporate Name to United Parks & Resorts Inc.

Company is starting the new year with a new name uniting its world-class, award-winning portfolio of iconic parks and experiences

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS), a leading theme park and entertainment company, today announced it will change its name to United Parks & Resorts Inc., effective Feb. 12, 2024 . The new name unites the Company's world-class portfolio of seven brands across 13 parks in the United States and Abu Dhabi .

The Company's stock ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange will change from SEAS to PRKS, with trading as PRKS to begin Feb. 13, 2024 .

The name change affects only the name of the parent company - SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. The Company's award-winning portfolio of parks - SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Aquatica - retain their respective park names.

"Our new company name, United Parks & Resorts Inc., better reflects that we have been, and will continue to be, a diverse collection of park brands and experiences. Each of our iconic parks, including the four SeaWorld parks in Orlando, San Antonio, San Diego and Abu Dhabi, will continue to operate under the same names our guests know and love. What also remains unchanged is our deep commitment to creating experiences that matter for our guests and inspiring them to help protect animals and the wild wonders of the world," said Marc Swanson, the Company's Chief Executive Officer.

The Company has 12 park locations across the United States, and a 13th park, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, opened in the United Arab Emirates in 2023.

As part of the name change, the Company's main website and investors website domains will change to UnitedParks.com and UnitedParksInvestors.com on Feb. 13, 2024 .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding the Company that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are based upon current expectations, beliefs, estimates and projections, and various assumptions, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond management's control. All expectations, beliefs, estimates, and projections are expressed in good faith and the Company believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs, estimates and projections will result or be achieved and actual results may vary materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

