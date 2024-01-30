TEAM 1ST TECHNOLOGIES Partners With OTSAW INC. to Drive the Robotic Solutions Market in the US

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / TEAM 1ST TECHNOLOGIES (TEAM 1ST), a renowned service robot solutions company based in Albuquerque, New Mexico and OTSAW Digital Inc. ("OTSAW INC"), a subsidiary of the global robotics company OTSAW, are thrilled to announce their strategic collaboration with this dynamic partnership.

Robot

As pioneers in their fields, TEAM 1ST and OTSAW INC. are united in their commitment to pushing the boundaries of robotics. This partnership aims to leverage their collective expertise, experience and resources to drive innovation and create groundbreaking solutions that will have a profound impact on industries and people's lives.

This collaboration aims to combine OTSAW INC.'s deep knowledge of robotic technologies with TEAM 1ST's track record in providing and deploying service robot solution integration, deployment and support.

OTSAW, the parent company of OTSAW INC., operates globally with offices in three key locations, Singapore, Burlington, MA, and Augsburg, Germany. They specialize in robotics and are known for their disruptive technologies, particularly in sectors like interior and exterior security, healthcare, cleaning, material transport, vacuuming and delivery, where they deploy autonomous robots and automated guided vehicles (AGVs).

TEAM 1ST's primary focus is on the Facility Management Industry, Fortune 500, Power Companies, Data centers, Municipalities and more, serving areas such as Hospitals & Healthcare, Commercial Airports, Hotels & Hospitality, Commercial & Industrial Spaces, Retail & Shopping malls, or any other entity that requires automated exterior and interior security enhancement, delivery, material transport, commercial vacuuming and disinfecting service robots to augment their existing operational frameworks. TEAM 1ST and OTSAW are dedicated to ongoing innovation with the goal of expanding their disruptive impact into additional sectors in the future. Their versatile robots transcend industry boundaries, offering limitless potential and fantastic ROI across various sectors and spaces.

About TEAM 1ST:

TEAM 1ST TECHNOLOGIES for over 15 years is the go-to technology source for organizations and companies looking to stay ahead of the curve in the ever-evolving and growing tech world. We provide tested and vetted cutting-edge solutions in Audio Visual, Interactive, Collaborative, Robotics, Unified Communications and Physical Security Integration Solutions. We believe that technology opens up a world of possibilities for organizations in all perspectives. We strive to bring innovative products and services that will help organizations and Fortune 500 companies in North America reach their technology initiatives and increase ROI. Our team of highly skilled professionals is always up to date on the latest trends and technologies, allowing us to provide our clients with the most effective solutions.

About OTSAW:

OTSAW, a pioneering global robotics company, has been supporting facility management through groundbreaking autonomous robot innovation in multiple industries, including Security, Healthcare, Cleaning, and Logistics. They offer a comprehensive range of robots designed for various applications, including last mile delivery robots, outdoor and indoor security robots, material handling and cleaning robots.

Contact Information

David Dworsky

CEO Team 1st Technologies

success@team1stteam.com

844-472-6750

SOURCE: Team 1st Technology

View the original press release on newswire.com.