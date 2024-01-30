Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Diamantbohrprogramm gestartet - JETZT sind die Uran-Bullen los!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 866993 | ISIN: US6541061031 | Ticker-Symbol: NKE
Tradegate
30.01.24
18:17 Uhr
95,18 Euro
-0,74
-0,77 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
NIKE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NIKE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
95,2595,3318:22
95,2495,3318:22
PR Newswire
30.01.2024 | 14:30
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cooper Standard Announces Partnership and Newly Expanded Technology Licensing Agreement with NIKE, Inc.

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper Standard (NYSE: CPS) today formally announces its partnership with NIKE, Inc., including a new expansion of its technology licensing agreement. Based on the initial long-term agreement reached in 2021 to license Cooper Standard's Fortrex material platform for footwear applications, the new agreement provides NIKE with limited exclusivity to use the Fortrex material for footwear and allows them to develop new applications for use in additional product lines.

"We're proud to announce our expanded agreement with NIKE for the licensing of our Fortrex material," said Chris Couch, president, fluid handling & chief technology officer, Cooper Standard . "Offering a wide spectrum of performance properties with a more environmentally friendly carbon footprint, our Fortrex material has the potential to make a significant impact for companies looking for sustainable material solutions."

The Fortrex material platform is Cooper Standard's proprietary elastomeric material that can be used in a wide range of applications including automotive sealing systems, shoe midsoles, and potentially many others. The award-winning material offers high elasticity and enables improvements in quality, durability, weight savings, aesthetics and performance over competitive solutions. In addition to superior product performance, Cooper Standard's Fortrex material can greatly improve product sustainability. The material offers a dramatic reduction in product lifecycle carbon footprint versus traditional materials such as EPDM (53% reduction), TPV (22% reduction) and comparable shoe midsole foams (43% reduction) through the use of more environmentally friendly feedstock and manufacturing processes.

For NIKE, the Fortrex material enables an outstanding balance of performance and sustainability.

About Cooper Standard
Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 21 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's approximately 23,000 employees are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

Contact:
 Chris Andrews
Cooper Standard
(248) 596-6217
[email protected]

SOURCE Cooper Standard

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.