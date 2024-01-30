Mizuho Americas Invests in DirectBooks

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas today announced its strategic investment in DirectBooks®, the leading primary markets communications platform. Through this investment, Mizuho will join the board of directors and work directly with other top-tier investment banks to enhance capital markets globally.

"DirectBooks has emerged as an important provider of innovative solutions for the capital markets," said Jerry Rizzieri, President and CEO, Mizuho Securities USA. "We look forward to playing a larger role in their continued success."

DirectBooks is a fintech bank consortium founded with the goal of optimizing capital markets through streamlined communication resulting from structured deal data, documentation, and information exchange. Mizuho Americas joined the DirectBooks platform as the first non-consortium bank user. Since then, the platform has grown to over 34 banks and more than 500 institutional investors.

"DirectBooks has quickly paved the way toward a more efficient workflow that makes sense for the overall market - issuers, banks, and investors," said Paul Hughes, Head of Strategy, Mizuho Americas. "This investment is core to our strategy globally."

About Mizuho Americas

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. is the 15th largest bank in the world as measured by total assets of ~$2 trillion, according to S&P Global 2022. Mizuho's 60,000 employees worldwide offer comprehensive financial services to clients in 35 countries and 800 offices throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia.

Mizuho Americas is a leading provider of corporate and investment banking services to clients in the US, Canada, and Latin America. Through its acquisition of Greenhill, Mizuho provides M&A, restructuring and private capital advisory capabilities across Americas, Europe and Asia. Mizuho Americas employs approximately 3,500 professionals, and its capabilities span corporate and investment banking, capital markets, equity and fixed income sales & trading, derivatives, FX, custody and research. Visit www.mizuhoamericas.com.

About DirectBooks

DirectBooks leverages its technology expertise and market knowledge to optimize global financing markets. DirectBooks improves the efficiency and accuracy of communications for underwriters, allowing institutional investors to focus on their investment process. DirectBooks was formed by 9 global banks, consisting of Bank of America, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo. For additional information on DirectBooks, please visit?www.DirectBooks.com.

For inquiries, please contact:

Jim Gorman

Executive Director, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas

+1-212-282-3867

jim.gorman@mizuhogroup.com