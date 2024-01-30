Motus GI Holdings, Inc.: Motus GI Holdings Publishes Positive Results from a European Study of the Second Generation Pure-Vu System in Improving Visualization for Colonoscopy in Patients with a History of Poor Bowel Preparation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOTS, or "Motus GI" or "the Company"), a medical technology company focused on improving endoscopic outcomes and experiences, announced today the publication of positive data from a study of the second generation Pure-Vu System in a manuscript titled, "An intraprocedural bowel cleansing system for difficult-to-prepare patients-A multicenter prospective feasibility study," in the peer-reviewed journal, United European Gastroenterology (UGE). The Company's Pure-Vu System is an FDA-approved and CE-certified bowel cleansing system (BCS) intended to increase visualization in inadequately prepared colons by offering intraprocedural cleansing.

"We are excited to see the positive results from this European study published in the UGE Journal, further building upon the extensive portfolio of study data and user experiences for the second generation Pure-Vu System. This study concluded that adequate bowel cleaning can be achieved in patients with a history of inadequate bowel preparation by using the Pure-Vu System. As a result, patients and hospitals would benefit from a reduced number of repeat colonoscopies and clinical admissions for bowel preparation," commented Mark Pomeranz, Chief Executive Officer. "It is worth noting that since this study was initiated, the Motus GI team secured FDA clearance for our next generation system, which features key enhancements such as a larger and more powerful suction channel, more efficient irrigation jets, and a smaller profile distal tip that offers enhanced flexibility during insertion and enhanced navigation. These enhancements address many of the limitations of our previous model and may make it even more effective in patients with a complicated anatomy."

The single arm, international, multicenter colonoscopy study evaluated if an adequate level of bowel cleansing could be achieved with the Pure-Vu System in patients with previous poor bowel preparation (Boston Bowel Preparation Scale (BBPS)<6). The study enrolled a total of 44 patients with previous poor bowel preparation (BBPS<6) within the last 2 years. Typically patients with a history of poor bowel prep are prescribed a more aggressive prep regime on their follow up colonoscopy, whereas in this study all patients received a limited bowel preparation (2-days of dietary restrictions + 2x 150ml picoprep) followed by intra-procedural bowel cleansing with the Pure-Vu System. The BBPS was assessed before and after segmental washing by the endoscopist who performed the procedure and later by an independent endoscopist (photos). The study exclusion criteria included previous colon resection, previous colorectal cancer, colitis, lower gastrointestinal bleeding with hemodynamic instability, ASA>3, insufficiently corrected anticoagulation disorders, inability to provide informed consent.

Results from the study met the primary endpoint, showing a median BBPS increase from 1-2-2 (IQR 1-2) to 3-3-3 (IQR) (p < 0.0001), with 31.8% and 88.6% of patients adequately prepared before and after using the Pure-Vu System, respectively (p < 0.0001). The study also met its key secondary endpoints. The study reported a cecal intubation rate was 88.6%, and, in patients with complete colonoscopy, the adequate cleansing rate was 97.5%. Median total procedure time was 26 minutes, of which 5.3 minutes were spent on cleaning. General ease of use was scored with a median of 4 out of 5, representing "as good as conventional colonoscopy." No serious adverse events occurred.

