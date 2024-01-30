5G Equipment Market to Reach $23.9 Billion by 2032 at 14.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, Del., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Increase in adoption of advanced technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) across the globe and rise in digitalization, positively impact the growth of the market. In addition, rise in demand of 5G technology to enhance operation & productivity is anticipated to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "5G Equipment Market by Product (Macro Cell, Small Cell, and Others) and End-Use (Retail Sector and Non-Retail Sector): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032". According to the report, the 5G equipment industry generated $6.4 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach at $23.9 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 14.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in adoption of advanced technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) across the globe and rise in digitalization, positively impact the growth of the market. In addition, rise in demand of 5G technology to enhance operation & productivity is anticipated to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in adoption of emerging technologies such as software-defined networking (SDN), network functions virtualization (NFV), and edge computing is anticipated to enhance the market growth in the upcoming years. However, security concern & costs budget and lack of standards hamper the 5G equipment market growth. Furthermore, growth in deployment of virtualized software among enterprises including data center and service provider drives the growth of the market. In addition, growing internet penetration and rise in government initiatives are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market expansion.

Download Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2667

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $6.4 Billion Market Size in 2032 $23.9 Billion CAGR 14.5 % No. of Pages in Report 245 Segments covered Product, End-Use, and Region Drivers Increase in adoption of advanced technologies such IoT across the globe Rise in digitalization Rise in demand of 5G technology to enhance operation & productivity Increase in adoption of emerging technologies such as software-defined networking (SDN), network functions virtualization (NFV), and edge computing Opportunities Growing internet penetration and rise in government initiatives Restraints Security concern & costs budget and lack of standards

Buy this Complete Report (245 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/5g-equipment-market/purchase-options

The small cell segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By product, the small cell segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the 5G equipment market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Increase in network densification, rise in mobile data traffic, and the emergence of citizens broadband radio service (CBRS) band boost the growth of the segment. However, the macro cell segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 17.0% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The major advantage of using macro cell in 5G is that it can provide 5G services to a large geographic area. 5G macro cells also use Massive MIMO technology, which allows large transmission and reception of data.

The retail sector to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By end-use, the retail sector held the highest market share in 2022, accounting of nearly three-fourths of the 5G equipment market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Rise in demand of advanced and portable devices is expected to optimize the business capabilities of retail sector. However, the non-retail sector is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 17.3% from 2023 to 203, due to rise in demand for 5G technology in the enterprises.

North America region to maintain its dominance by 2032

Region-wise, the North America segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for two-fifths of the 5G equipment market revenue. Factors such as the growth of remote work and the surge in online services have fueled the demand for reliable, high-performance 5G equipment in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 17.8% from 2023 to 2032, and is likely to enhance the market growth during the forecast period. Rise in digitalization toward business process is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the region.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2667

Leading Market Players: -

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Samsung Electronics

NEC Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

AT&T Inc.

Verizon Communication

Qualcomm Technologies

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

ZTE Corporation,

Nokia Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the 5G equipment market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/5g-equipment-market-to-reach-23-9-billion-by-2032-at-14-5-cagr-allied-market-research-302048180.html