ASA Computers Appoints New CTO and VP of BD & Strategy

Leading IT solution provider brings industry veterans to accelerate into next phase of growth

FREMONT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / ASA Computers and its Data Center Division, Racklive, are pleased to announce that Hugo Gunnarsen and Dennis O'Connell have joined the executive team as Chief Technology Officer and VP of Business Development & Strategy respectively.

ASA Logo

Hugo brings over 15 years of extensive experience in shaping Verizon's Infrastructure and Platform Services' hardware strategy. In his role as the VP of Performance Engineering, he led initiatives driving the adoption of new technology, implementing total cost of ownership modeling and creating server offerings available to Verizon's engineers. Previously, Hugo played a key role in designing and operating data centers for Fast Search & Transfer that hosted the search engine AllTheWeb. He started his career at Silicon Graphics, specializing in high performance computing and visualization markets.

Dennis joins ASA Computers with more than 15 years of leading business development and technology strategy. He was the Sr. Director of Yahoo's Performance Engineering Team and on the Infrastructure Development team at Verizon Media. Dennis spearheaded initiatives to explore and onboard new technologies and server vendors. He played a pivotal role in sponsoring proof of concepts around emerging technologies and identified new areas of collaboration with both current and future vendors and customers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Hugo and Dennis to the executive team," said Arvind Bhargava, CEO of ASA Computers. "Their combined expertise and leadership will empower ASA Computers in providing exceptional business outcomes for customers."

About ASA Computers

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Fremont, California, ASA Computers stands at the forefront as the premier IT solution provider specializing in high performance computing and data center solutions. ASA Computers offers extensive expertise at both the system and rack levels, plus engineering capabilities and services, ensuring comprehensive solutions for all infrastructure requirements. To learn more, visit www.asacomputers.com

Contact Information

ASA Computers Public Relations

pr@asacomputers.com

SOURCE: ASA Computers

View the original press release on newswire.com.