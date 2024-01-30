Intelvio Names Shauna Vorkink as Chief Learning Officer

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / Intelvio, a healthcare training company backed by Eden Capital, announces the addition of Shauna Vorkink as Chief Learning Officer. Ms. Vorkink will oversee content development, delivery, and performance, pursuing excellence across Intelvio's educational offerings.

Throughout her distinguished career, Ms. Vorkink has led high-performing global teams in designing outstanding educational content and delivering new and innovative educational services. Ms. Vorkink most recently served as Vice President and Head of Learning and Design at Penn Foster. Prior to Penn Foster, she served as Vice President of Learner Experience at Carrus, overseeing all aspects of the learner journey from course content development and maintenance to content partnerships and customer support. Prior to Carrus, Ms. Vorkink worked at Instructure for nearly 7 years in roles including Director of Learning Services, Director of Content Services, and Director of Education Services.

"We are pleased to welcome Ms. Vorkink as Chief Learning Officer," said Brian Treu, Founder and CEO of Intelvio. "Her extensive experience in education technology will allow her to lead content creation and expand Intelvio's offering across new allied health fields."

Ms. Vorkink added, "I am excited to join Intelvio at a pivotal time of growth and opportunity for the company. I look forward to working with the Intelvio team to provide our students with the quality training needed to succeed in their healthcare careers."

Ms. Vorkink holds comprehensive biology and MBA degrees from Southern Utah University.

About Intelvio

Intelvio is a tech-driven healthcare education company. Intelvio provides hands-on training and practical experience to aspiring phlebotomists, pharmacy and ECG technicians, and online training to mental health practitioners and coaches. Intelvio's training prepares graduates and healthcare professionals to meet the growing needs of the healthcare industry.

For more information, visit our website at www.intelvio.com.

About Eden Capital

Founded in 2015, Eden Capital is a New York-based private equity firm that partners with founders and leaders of companies with strong growth prospects in technology, business services, and education. Eden invests in middle-market businesses and empowers them to gain market share, increase profits, expand geographic reach, and realize their full potential.

?For more information, visit our website at www.edencp.com.

Contact Information

Emilie Hunt

emilie@edencp.com

12125889000

Related Files

intelvio logo.png

SOURCE: Intelvio

View the original press release on newswire.com.