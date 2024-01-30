Wincanton Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 30
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB0030329360
Issuer Name
WINCANTON PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
M&G Plc
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
29-Jan-2024
6. Date on which Issuer notified
30-Jan-2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
4.981742
0.000000
4.981742
6204444
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
5.174089
0.000000
5.174089
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0030329360
6204444
4.981742
Sub Total 8.A
6204444
4.981742%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
M&G Plc
M&G Plc (Parent company)
M&G Plc
M&G Group Regulated Entity Holding Company Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Plc)
M&G Plc
M&G Group Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Group Regulated Entity Holding Company Limited)
M&G Plc
M&G FA Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Group Limited)
M&G Plc
M&G Investment Management Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G FA Limited)
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
We no longer hold a notifiable position
12. Date of Completion
30-Jan-2024
13. Place Of Completion
London, United Kingdom