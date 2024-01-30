Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2024) - AJN Resources Inc. (CSE: AJN) (FSE: 5AT) (AJN or the Company) is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced percussion drilling on its Manono Northeast Project (PR's 15282 and 14537). Local Congolese drilling company MB Exploration SARL has been contracted to drill three drill fence lines for approximately 6,000m of drilling and will test the potential continuation of the Manono pegmatites over approximately 7 km within the project area as shown in Figures 1 and 2. Drill holes will be drilled at 50m centres down to a maximum depth of 50m or until bedrock can be clearly identified. Drill holes will be orientated along lines perpendicular to the regional trend and will identify the underlying geology including any pegmatites, which are expected to transgress the Manono Northeast Project area.





Figure 1: Planned Drill Fences across the Interpreted Extension of the Manono Pegmatites onto the Project Area.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5922/196180_e69997a934803a61_001full.jpg

CEO and President Klaus Eckhof commented: "We are extremely excited to finally have a rig on site after numerous delays due to heavy rainfall which severely impeded the mobilisation. The aim of the programme is to better understand the underlying geology and identify potentially mineralised pegmatites in an area where surficial cover generally reaches depths of more than 6 metres, which is similar to the area that hosts the Manono tin deposits. We are also highly encouraged by the identification of tin mineralisation at various artisanal sites and from our own stream sediment and pit sampling, especially considering that the Manono project started as an alluvial tin mining operation."

Manono Northeast Project

To date the Company has carried out numerous pitting and stream sediment sampling programmes at its Manono Northeast Project, which have led to the identification of tin mineralization and grades of up to 400ppm lithium (Li). These strong results highlight the potential for the lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatites at Manono to continue onto the Manono Northeast Project. Furthermore, the northernmost trench at the Manono project, which was announced to have intersected near surface lithium bearing pegmatites, is located only 7 km to the southwest of the Manono Northeast Project boundary.

At Manono, historic mapping has shown that pegmatites lie relatively close to the main granite contact in the southeast. This pegmatite bearing zone has been interpreted to continue onto PR 15282 as shown in Figure 1 where it lies adjacent to a number of granite outcrops mapped at surface and is a primary drill target.

In addition, the Company recently completed a stream sediment sampling programme where 15 kg samples were panned to produce concentrates of 50 - 100 g, which were then analysed using a Niton XRF for field indications. This programme identified significant tin mineralization in the central portion as shown in Figure 2. All streams in the area flow towards the north or northwest, suggesting that a second mineralized source potentially exists in the central portion of PR 15282. Both targets will be tested in the current drilling programme.





Figure 2: Results of Stream Sediment and Pitting Sampling on PR 15282 and PR 14537.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5922/196180_e69997a934803a61_002full.jpg

QP Statement

Mr Stephen Alan Mawson is a consultant of AJN Resources Inc. and qualified geologist and is a registered Professional Natural Scientist (Geological Science) with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP Reg. No. 400074/03) and a member of the Geological Society of South Africa. Mr Mawson is a qualified person (QP) under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About AJN Resources Inc.

AJN is a junior exploration company. AJN's management and directors possess over 75 years of collective industry experience and have been very successful in the areas of exploration, financing and developing major mines throughout the world, with a focus on Africa, especially the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations:

Sheena Eckhof

Director, Investor Relations

sheena@eckhofconsulting.com

Visit us at www.ajnresources.com

Tel: +44 7496 291547

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Klaus Eckhof

CEO and President

klauseckhof@monaco.mc

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release may include certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although AJN Resources Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, AJN Resources Inc. disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/196180

SOURCE: AJN Resources Inc.