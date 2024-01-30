Uptime.com Launches Monthly Webinar Series and Unveils Robust Enhancements in Status Page Capabilities

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / Uptime.com, a leading global provider of website monitoring services, is thrilled to announce the start of a new monthly webinar series aimed at fostering knowledge sharing within the realms of Site Reliability Engineering (SRE), Monitoring & Observability and IT Operations.









The inaugural webinar "Getting Started: Website Monitoring Best Practices" is scheduled for 31st January, 2024 from 12:00 pm - 12:30 pm EST. To secure your spot, you may register here.

In an era where digital presence is paramount, Uptime.com recognizes the critical role played by SREs, developers and IT professionals in ensuring the seamless performance and reliability of websites. The monthly webinar series is designed to provide a platform for professionals to stay abreast of industry trends, best practices and cutting-edge technologies in the field of website monitoring, synthetic monitoring, page performance insights, SLA, API monitoring and uptime status pages.

Key Highlights of the Webinar Series:

Expert-Led Sessions: Each month, our webinar host will delve into topics ranging from the latest advancements in website monitoring practices to emerging trends in the digital landscape as well as live demos of the Uptime.com platform.



Practical Tips and Best Practices: Webinar attendees can expect to gain actionable insights and best practices that can be directly applied to enhance the performance and real-time reliability and availability of their websites.



Interactive Q&A Sessions: The series will feature interactive Q&A sessions, allowing participants to engage directly with the experts, seek guidance, and address specific challenges they may be facing in their roles.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new webinar series, an initiative open to everyone interested in mastering the intricacies of website monitoring. This series isn't just about showcasing the capabilities of our platform; it's our commitment to fostering a community of excellence, offering practical tips and ensuring every site & service is monitored. Our goal is to empower individuals with the knowledge required to become an expert, understanding not just the 'what', but the 'how' and 'why' of effective monitoring and observability." - Jonathan Franconi

Uptime.com is also proud to announce a series of powerful updates aimed at providing users with enhanced alerting and communication capabilities. The introduction of the SMS subscription feature ensures that users can stay informed about critical updates in real-time, allowing for swift responses to any potential downtime. The company now allows users of status pages to subscribe to Slack notifications. This integration empowers users to receive instant alerts and updates, facilitating quicker response times and minimizing the impact of any service interruptions.

To further extend communication options, Uptime.com has introduced webhooks for status page notifications. This versatile feature allows users to integrate status updates seamlessly into their existing workflows, ensuring that relevant information reaches the right channels promptly.

"Our team is thrilled to announce significant updates to our status page communication and subscription services. We understand the vital role of prompt and clear communication during incidents, and our commitment to this is unwavering; expect more innovative solutions from us as we continue to enhance and refine our offerings." - Jonathan Franconi

These updates mark a significant step forward in Uptime.com's commitment to providing a comprehensive and user-friendly monitoring experience. With these powerful enhancements, users can expect improved communication, greater flexibility and enhanced control over their website monitoring process.

About Uptime.com

Uptime.com, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is the world's leading website monitoring service. Since its inception, Uptime.com has been committed to providing businesses with comprehensive monitoring solutions that ensure website reliability and enhance user experience. Trusted by thousands of businesses worldwide, Uptime.com offers innovative tools and features that empower businesses to maximize their website's performance and uptime.

