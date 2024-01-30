Anzeige
30.01.2024
How The Clorox Company Drives Innovative Experiences

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / The Clorox Company

We enhance consumer satisfaction by delivering purpose-driven and personalized brands, creating more engaging innovation platforms and providing improved shopping experiences. With an innovation focus that extends beyond our products to our supply chain, packaging and business models, we're tapping technology for better insights and agility and to deliver frictionless brand experiences.

FY23 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Introduced innovation across all major brands, including Clorox, Fresh Step and Glad, that meets consumers' needs and supports their well-being.
  • Nearly reached our 2025 goal of knowing 100 million consumers, helping us gain better insights and improve marketing ROI through greater personalization.
  • Launched partnership innovations with Hamilton Beach Brands Inc., including Clorox Air Purifiers that help remove particulates in the air and Brita Hub Countertop Water Filtration Appliances designed to reduce over 70 contaminants* to deliver superior hydration in an innovative and convenient format.
  • Unveiled first-ever direct-to-consumer site at Clorox.com that simplifies shopping for the next generation of consumers, while providing data to personalize consumer experiences, gathering insights to deepen brand loyalty and increasing consumer spending in national scaled marketing and promotion efforts.
  • Increased participation on Amazon and Walmart.com to offer a wider assortment of products directly to consumers.
  • Achieved 88% of our 2025 circular economy goal for 100% recyclable, reusable or compostable packaging by rolling out more products that enable consumers to easily remove nonrecyclable labels that inhibit recyclability of packaging, including bottles, closures and triggers.

* Visit www.brita.com/performance-data for more details. Substances reduced may not be in all users' water.

AMPLIFYING SELF-CARE & LOVE
Burt's Bees strives to provide naturally sourced, sustainable products that consumers can feel good about. That's why the brand teamed up with author and poet Cleo Wade to create a curated gift collection born out of a mutual appreciation for self-care, empowerment and a deep love for people and the planet. Available exclusively at Target, the program reached an important multicultural, NextGen consumer and resulted in a 20% year-over-year increase in sales for the brand's Target Holiday Program.

View the full 2023 Annual Report.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Clorox Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The Clorox Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/clorox-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Clorox Company



View the original press release on accesswire.com

