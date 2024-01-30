Regulatory News:

As regards the liquidity contract awarded by Axway (Paris:AXW) to Kepler Cheuvreux, on December 31, 2023, the following means were listed in the liquidity account:

19,247 shares

- 786,351.62 euros in cash.

As a reminder, the following means were listed in the liquidity account on June 30, 2023:

20,974 shares

- 723,988.09 euros in cash.

For the period between June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2023, the volumes traded represented:

42,053 shares for 890,524.09 euros purchased (1,016 executions)

- 62,576 shares for 1,295,702.09 euros sold (1,133 executions).

At the time of the original agreement on June 14, 2011, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

1,000,000.00 euros in cash.

