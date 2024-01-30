TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advanced Industrial Devices ("AID"), a portfolio company of Black Bay Energy Capital ("Black Bay"), is excited to announce the acquisition of R.S. Integrators, Inc. ("RSI"). Headquartered in Pineville, North Carolina, RSI designs and manufactures electric motor control systems and power distribution panels for the water utility, wastewater, and various other industrial markets. This highly strategic acquisition of RSI is a pivotal milestone for AID's continued, rapid expansion within these end-markets and creates a bellwether brand that delivers unmatched product quality and customer service to clients. The combined organization will continue to capitalize on the trend of industrial electrification, delivering a world-class standard of excellence, technical expertise, high-quality customer service, and a geographic footprint for end-users to achieve business efficiency, sustainability, and decarbonization goals.

Founded in 1996 by Ron Sigmon, RSI has grown its business and reputation in the southeast region of the United States for the last 30 years. RSI operates a UL508A and UL698 certified facility for Industrial controls at their headquarters in Pineville, North Carolina. RSI designs and manufactures industrial electric motors control panels, AC DC variable frequency drives, transformers, filters, power distribution panels and related electrical equipment.

AID's CEO, Russell Claybrook, commented on the strategic value of the acquisition: "The RSI team has built an impressive brand within the water utilities and power distribution markets and boasts design and engineering capabilities that perfectly complement our own. AID embarked on the strategic expansion into the industrial dewatering and water utility market in 2021 and this journey has taken our business to new heights over the last two years. We are excited to integrate RSI's capabilities with our own AID solutions to continue providing fit for purpose motor control solutions and back it up with our market leading customer service at AID."

Ron Sigmon commented, "I am extremely proud of the company that we have built at RSI and the strong brand value that we have created within the end markets that we serve. The AID and RSI organizations are aligned in our core values and our obsession with providing our customers with custom solutions to address their application needs." Sigmon added, "I want to thank our RSI employees for their hard work and immense contributions to get us to this point, and I am excited to deliver enhanced solutions to our loyal customer base, as well as new customer relationships under the combined organization."

With the acquisition of RSI, AID continues to add to its overall capabilities and market presence in the southeast region of the United States and within the industrial dewatering and water utility markets. In April 2023, AID opened its world class UL508A and UL698 industrial controls and motor controls manufacturing and training facility in Fort Mill, SC to better serve its clients within these end-markets. In July 2023, AID launched its Advanced Remote Response Command Center (ARCC) to provide remote monitoring and control capabilities with its systems and deliver an enhanced level of customer service and training to its clients.

"AID has gone over and above to deliver a differentiated solution to our customers, and we have positioned our business to serve customers with an unmatched standard of excellence when it comes to product quality and service, regardless of the industry being served," Claybrook added. "The integration of RSI into our business positions our combined platform to deliver on our strategy to expand further into other adjacent geographies, including Florida and Pennsylvania."

About Advanced Industrial Devices

AID is a leading provider of electric motor automation and control solutions across the United States. AID designs and sells custom variable frequency drive control systems, power quality systems, and power distribution panels that are utilized across a diverse set of applications within the energy, dewatering/water/wastewater, mining & aggregates, HVAC, and various other industrial sectors. AID helps its customers control costs, improve operating runtimes, protect critical assets, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions across a range of mission-critical applications. For more information, please visit www.aidusa.com.

