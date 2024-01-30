Amphitrite Digital Inc.: Amphitrite Digital Announces Public Filing Of Registration Statement For Initial Public Offering

ST. THOMAS, VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / Amphitrite Digital, a leading tour activity operator, today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering ("IPO") of its Class A common stock.

Amphitrite Digital has applied to list its Class A common shares on the NYSE American under the symbol "AMDI."

Kingswood Investments, a division of Kingswood Capital Partners LLC, is fully underwriting the offering and is serving as the sole book-running manager of the offering. The pricing of the offering is anticipated the week of February 5th, 2024.

A registration statement on Form S-1 and other documents related to the proposed offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Before making an investment decision, you should read the prospectus that is part of the registration statement (including the risk factors described therein) and other documents we have filed with the SEC in their entirety for more complete information about us and the offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website ( All AMDI SEC Filings | Free Writing Prospectus | Prospectus ). Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering can be obtained from: Kingswood Investments, a division of Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC, by email at amphitrite@kingswoodus.com or by telephone at 212-487-1080.

About Amphitrite Digital

Amphitrite Digital is a maritime experience company that serves guests in the In-destination tours, activities & attractions (TAA) market. The company uses advanced digital technology platforms to market, manage and operate in-destination tours, activities and events in the U.S. and the Caribbean. Amphitrite Digital has several operating entities including Seas the Day Charters USVI and Magens Hideaway in the Caribbean, Tall Ship Windy in Chicago, Illinois and Paradise Adventures Catamarans and Watersports in Panama City Beach, Florida. It has announced the pending acquisition of Paradise Group of Companies in the U.S. and British Virgin Islands. Amphitrite Digital serves more than 77,000 tour and event guests annually and is already one of the largest maritime tour activity operators in North America. For more information about Amphitrite Digital's tours and activities, visit www.AmphitriteDigital.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include any statements regarding the commencement of trading of Amphitrite Digital's common stock on the NYSE. These forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the size and expected price range of the initial public offering, are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under "Risk Factors" under Amphitrite Digital's registration statement relating to the offering. Except as required by law, Amphitrite Digital has no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael Bacal

Managing Director

Darrow Associates

917-886-9071

investors@amphitritedigital.com

SOURCE: Amphitrite Digital Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com