U.S. Critical Metals: Summary of 2023 Achievements and Which Projects Will be the Focus in 2024
|18:30
|US Critical Metals Corp: U.S. Critical drills 17.4 m of 724 ppm Li at Clayton
|15:35
|USCM gibt Bohrergebnisse vom Clayton Ridge Lithium-Projekt bekannt
|- Die
Bohrergebnisse umfassen die Erprobung der westlichen Hälfte des Clayton Ridge Beckens mit 1.455 Metern in 15 Kernlöchern.
- Die
Bohrergebnisse beinhalten Abschnitte...
|14:02
|US Critical Metals Corp.: USCM Announces Drilling Results from Clayton Ridge Lithium Project
|Drill results include testing the western half of the Clayton Ridge Basin with 1,455 meters in 15 core holes. Drill results include intercepts of 17.4 meters of 724ppm Li (30.4 - 47.9 m) and 14.4 meters...
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|US CRITICAL METALS CORP
|0,072
|-6,54 %