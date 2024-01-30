Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Robust Growth in Autonomous Mobile Robots Market - the Market to Hit $23.69 Billion by 2028 - Arizton

Huge Market Opportunities Predicted in the Next 6 Years

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the autonomous mobile robots market will grow at a CAGR of 18.29% from 2022 to 2028. The evolution of Industry 4.0, high technology adoption in warehousing & logistics, the shift towards robot-as-a-service, and increased adoption of collaborative robots are significant trends in the market.

Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Report Scope

Report Scope Details Market Size (2028) USD 23.69 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 8.65 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 18.29 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Component, Product, End-User, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Market Dynamics • Rising E-Commerce and Manufacturing Industries • Rising Adoption in the Healthcare Industry • Labor Shortage & Cost Reduction • Increasing Automation in Material Handling

E-Commerce Expansion Creating Lucrative Market Opportunities

The rising e-commerce and manufacturing industries are significant drivers for the increased demand for autonomous mobile robots in the market. Post-pandemic, there have been drastic changes in both e-commerce and manufacturing industries. E-commerce sales have continued to grow post-pandemic, but the pace of growth has slowed. In 2021, global e-commerce sales grew by 19.1%, but in 2022 growth slowed to 14.2%. This slowdown is attributed to several factors, including inflation, supply chain disruptions, and consumers' return to in-store shopping. Despite the slowdown in growth, e-commerce is still a significant force in the retail industry. In 2022, e-commerce accounted for 20.8% of global retail sales. This share is expected to continue to grow in the future.

Moreover, the use of mobile robots for last-mile delivery is also driving the demand for autonomous mobile robots in the market. These robots can autonomously navigate sidewalks and deliver packages to doorsteps. This reduces the reliance on traditional delivery drivers and can lead to faster and more cost-effective deliveries, especially in urban areas. In addition, usage for inventory management is also driving the demand for autonomous mobile robots. These robots can autonomously scan barcodes and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags to track inventory levels, ensuring accurate stock counts and reducing the risk of overstocking or understocking items. For instance, Spot robots from Boston Dynamics are used for inventory auditing.

Goods-to-Person (G2P) Picking Robots Segment Leading the Market Growth

The global autonomous mobile robot market by goods-to-person picking robots to reach $9.69 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 18.15% during the forecast period.

The adoption of G2P systems in the autonomous mobile robot market is driven by a confluence of factors that respond to the demands of modern commerce. These systems empower businesses to meet customer expectations for fast, accurate, and efficient order fulfillment while optimizing operational costs and ensuring workplace safety. As technology advances, G2P systems will likely become integral to the success of warehousing and logistics operations in various industries.

APAC Dominates With a Significant Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Share, Middle East & Africa Sees Accelerated Growth

In 2022, APAC accounted for a share of 34.95% of the global autonomous mobile robot market. The region was led by China, Japan, Australia, and South Korea, which are significant markets for AMR appliances. It is likely to account for a share of 34.09% by 2028. China, Japan, and South Korea continue to play a significant role in the AMR market in the region. China's manufacturing and logistics sectors are rapidly adopting AMRs to improve efficiency. The expertise of Japan in robotics is driving advances in AMR technology, particularly in industrial applications.

In APAC, technological progress has developed over time. The region's financial prospects have been altered by digitalization. The region is expected to spearhead the global move toward digital transformation with rapid innovation and expenditure on digital assets. Manufacturing companies in the region are increasingly adopting innovative accelerator methods. Innovative processes, advanced asset and inventory management, and new sales models based on IoT, robotics, AI, ML, and robotic printing have gained ground in recent years. The IoT information use initiatives have repositioned producers in the value chain and are likely to convert the whole industrial ecosystem in the next couple of years.

The automotive market in Africa is witnessing strong growth due to the flourishing economic scenario. The development of infrastructure, huge investments in energy, and the thriving tourism industry are attracting global OEMs to invest in the region. In the Middle East, several manufacturers, particularly in the robotic industry, strive to increase manufacturing facilities. Hence, with the expansion of manufacturing facilities, the need for advanced technologies is also expected to increase due to the rising competitiveness in the industry. Therefore, the growth in the warehouse and retail sectors in the region is expected to fuel the sales and adoption of autonomous mobile robots during the forecast period.

