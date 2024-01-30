Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2024) - Orea Mining Corp. (TSX: OREA) (OTCQB: OREAF) (FSE: 3CG) ("Orea") is providing an update to its previously disclosed management cease trade order ("MCTO"), announced on January 3, 2024, in respect of the audited annual financial statements and corresponding management's discussion and analysis for the year ended September 30, 2023, including the CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the "Annual Filings") that were not filed by the required regulatory filing deadline of December 29, 2023.

As previously disclosed, the delays are a result of not closing the Montagne d'Or gold project transaction, which has resulted in a significant working capital deficit and a material reduction in staff.

Orea is working on the steps required to complete the Annual Filings and will provide updates as further information relating to the Annual Filings becomes available.

Until the Annual Filings are filed, the MCTO will be in effect. Additionally, bi-weekly default status reports in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders will be issued. Orea intends to satisfy the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines during the period it remains in default of the filing requirements. There have been no material business developments or other material information relating to the affairs of Orea as of the date of this news release that have not been generally disclosed.

For more information contact:

+1 604 638-3944

ir@oreamining.com

