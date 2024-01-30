Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Diamantbohrprogramm gestartet - JETZT sind die Uran-Bullen los!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14YJM | ISIN: US0130911037 | Ticker-Symbol: 27S
Tradegate
30.01.24
17:53 Uhr
20,050 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,94020,00020:45
19,94020,00020:36
ACCESSWIRE
30.01.2024 | 20:26
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Albertsons Companies' Associate Named One of Women We Admire's Top 50 Women Leaders of Hawaii for 2023

MAUI, HI / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / Albertsons Companies

We're pleased to celebrate Charissa Rujanavech on being named one of Women We Admire's Top 50 Women Leaders of Hawaii for 2023.

Charissa Rujanavech is our Senior Director of Climate, Circularity and Innovation, leading our decarbonization efforts across our operations since 2022. Since joining Albertsons Companies, she has been primarily focused on sustainable refrigeration management, most recently presenting strategies for refrigeration emissions reduction at the climate tech conference, VERGE.

Charissa leads the team developing our environmental impact metrics and reporting, as well as our innovation pipeline through the discovery and evaluation of new technologies, partnerships and R&D opportunities across our ESG goals. Charissa has over 15 years of sustainability experience and lives in Hawai'i on the island of Maui and is eternally inspired by the island's natural beauty to conserve resources and create a sustainable world for future generations.

See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.