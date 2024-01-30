Anzeige
Diamantbohrprogramm gestartet - JETZT sind die Uran-Bullen los!
30.01.2024 | 20:50
Carol Cone ON PURPOSE: Designing a Sustainable Fashion Future With Rothy's

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / The fashion industry is continuing to undergo crucial transformations. With the environmental toll of fast fashion evident, consumers are demanding more from the brands they love: top-notch quality, enduring designs, and an unwavering commitment to sustainability.

Rothy's, a direct-to-consumer shoes and accessories brand, is leader in this shift. At the heart of Rothy's success is a revolutionary approach to sustainability that combines innovative materials, a zero-waste factory, and no-waste manufacturing practices. Each pair of shoes is crafted not only for style and comfort but designed to minimize its ecological footprint. Rothy's takes it a step further by prioritizing longevity, ensuring their products are designed for long-term use. For products that do reach their end-of-life point, Rothy'sencourages a sustainable life cycle through a recycling program, using well-worn shoes to create new products.

We invited Dayna Quanbeck, President of Rothy's - but Chief Operating Officer and Chief Finance Officer at the time of recording - to explain how the company is helping consumers understand the harmony between fashion and environmental responsibility. As we step into a future that demands both, Rothy's will continue the way with style and sustainability.

Listen for insights on:

  • Revolutionizing the use of unconventional materials like plastic bottles and algae
  • Challenging consumer perceptions of eco-friendly materials
  • Making consumers your product champions
  • Incorporating advocacy into a company's impact

Listen to this and other episodes of Purpose 360 Podcast here.

Purpose 360 Podcast is a masterclass in unlocking the potential of purpose to ignite business and social impact. Hosted by Carol Cone, CEO of Carol Cone ON PURPOSE, Purpose 360 illuminates the impact of purpose, from engaging employees and fostering deeper consumer loyalty to inspiring product innovation and increasing market share.

Carol Cone ON PURPOSE (CCOP) is a pioneering social impact consultancy helping companies, brands, and nonprofits harness the power of purpose to advance their business and societal impact. CCOP's proven approach, developed over decades and hundreds of purpose assignments, meets clients at any point on their purpose journey to unlock opportunities to build reputation, inspire and engage employees, ignite organizational culture for innovation and growth, while supporting the greater good.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Carol Cone ON PURPOSE on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Carol Cone ON PURPOSE
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/carol-cone-purpose
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Carol Cone ON PURPOSE



View the original press release on accesswire.com

