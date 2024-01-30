Anzeige
PR Newswire
30.01.2024
Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: The Prebiotics Market to Hit $13.26 Billion by 2029, Fructo-oligo-Saccharides Segment Emerges as a Key Driver - Focus Insight Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizton's latest research report shows that the global prebiotics market will grow at a CAGR of 11.37% from 2023 to 2029.

GLOBAL_PREBIOTICS_MARKET

To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.focusreports.store/request-sample/prebiotics-market-focused-insights

The Global Prebiotics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size (2029)

USD 13.26 Billion

Market Size (2023)

USD 6.95 Billion

CAGR (2022-2028)

11.37 %

Historic Year

2021-2022

Base Year

2023

Forecast Year

2024-2029

The growing awareness of the health benefits of prebiotics, such as improved gut health and overall digestive function, and increased consumption of functional dairy products is anticipated to boost the growth of the global market. APAC has the largest share in 2023 and is the fastest-growing probiotics market from 2023 to 2029. The constant development and launch of innovative products are essential for vendors operating in this highly competitive market to achieve healthy sales growth and increase market share.

In recent years, the global prebiotics market has witnessed many strategic initiatives by key vendors, intensifying market competitiveness. Prebiotic manufacturers aim to leverage the strength of similar players and other diversified vendors in the global prebiotic market to increase their market presence and product competitiveness. The major players focus on strategic acquisitions, licensing, and collaboration agreements with emerging players to enter the prebiotics market and access commercially launched products. For instance, in 2021, Taiyo GmBH, a German manufacturer of natural dietary fibers, and Asiros, a Danish producer of fruit powders, collaborated to create and market high-fiber fruit variants.

Fructo-oligo-Saccharides is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 12.64% during 2023-2029, There is a global trend for fiber enrichment, sugar reduction, and prebiotic effects due to health benefits. Complex FOS is considered a prebiotic, and the demand for prebiotics is rising as they help in sugar reduction, fiber enrichment, prebiotics effect, flavor enhancement, low glycemic index, and more. Key vendors increasingly invest in the launch of cost-effective products. In addition, FOS yields a lower carbon footprint than other prebiotics, which makes it more friendly than other ingredients in the market. FOS is a conditioning agent to make hair smooth and easy to comb, preventing fizzy hair and breakage.

Get this Report for Less with Our Subscription Services

The Following Market Segment Analysis is included in this Report

  • Product Segmentation & Forecast
    • Ingredient type
      • Inulin
      • Galacto-Oligo-Saccharides
      • Fructo-Oligo-Saccharides
      • Others
  • Application
    • Functional Food and Beverages
    • Dietary Supplements
  • Age Group
    • Adults
    • Pediatrics
  • Distribution Channels
    • Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
    • Departmental Stores
    • Drug Stores
    • Online Stores

Vendors

  • BENEO GmBH
  • Cosucra
  • FrieslandCampina
  • Roquette Frères
  • Yakult Honsha
  • Sensus
  • Symrise
  • DSM
  • Clasado Biosciences
  • Chr. Hansen
  • InBiose
  • Nexira
  • OptiBiotix Health
  • Galam
  • Jarrow Formulas Inc
  • Cargill Inc
  • Kraft Heinz
  • Parmalat Spa

Key Questions Answered in the Report:
What is the expected value of the global prebiotics market by 2029?
What is driving the growth of the global prebiotics market?
Which ingredient type holds the highest market share in prebiotics?
What are the key applications driving the prebiotics market?

Table of Content

CHAPTER - 1: Prebiotics Market Overview

  • Executive Summary
  • Key Findings

CHAPTER - 2: Prebiotics Market

  • GLOBAL: Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market (2023-2029; $Billions)

CHAPTER - 3: Prebiotics Market Segmentation Data

  • GLOBAL: Projected Revenue by Ingredients (2023-2029; $Billions)
    • Inulin
    • Galacto-Oligo-Saccharides
    • Fructo-Oligo-Saccharides
    • Others
  • GLOBAL: Projected Revenue by Application (2023-2029; $Billions)
    • Functional Food & Beverages
    • Dietary Supplements
  • GLOBAL: Projected Revenue by Age Group (2023-2029; $Billions)
    • Adults
    • Pediatrics
  • GLOBAL: Projected Revenue by Distribution Channel (2023-2029; $Billions)
    • Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
    • Departmental Stores
    • Drug Stores
    • Online Stores

CHAPTER - 4: Key Regions Overview

  • North America: Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market (2023-2029; $Billions)
    • Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in US
    • Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in Canada
  • Europe: Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market (2023-2029; $Billions)
    • Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in Germany
    • Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in France
    • Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in UK
    • Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in Italy
    • Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in Spain
  • APAC: Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market (2023-2029; $Billions)
    • Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in China
    • Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in Japan
    • Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in India
  • Latin America: Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market (2023-2029; $Billions)
    • Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in Brazil
    • Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in Mexico
    • Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa: Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market (2023-2029; $Billions)
    • Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in Turkey
    • Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in Saudi Arabia
    • Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in South Africa

CHAPTER - 5: Prebiotics Market Prospects & Opportunities

  • Prebiotics Market Opportunities & Trends
  • Prebiotics Market Drivers
  • Prebiotics Market Constraints

CHAPTER - 6: Prebiotics Industry Overview

  • Prebiotics Market - Competitive Landscape
  • Prebiotics Market - Key Vendor Profiles
  • Prebiotics Market - Other Prominent Vendors
  • Prebiotics Market - Key Strategic Recommendations

CHAPTER - 7: Appendix

  • Research Methodology
  • Abbreviations
  • About Arizton

About Focused Reports by Arizton?????

Welcome to Focused Reports, an esteemed Arizton Advisory & Intelligence subsidiary committed to delivering precise and insightful market research reports across all key geographies. Our unique selling proposition lies in our affordable pricing, accurate data, in-depth research, and presentation-ready reports. With us, expensive market research is a thing of the past. We aim to be strategic, providing valuable data. Focus Reports is where folks come to name their ideas, create a compelling brand and a great-looking website, and attract customers with digital and social marketing.??????

Contact Us:?????
Call: +1-312-235-2040????????????????????????????????????????????????
????????? +1 302 469 0707???????????????????????????????????????????????
Mail: enquiry@arizton.com????
Website: https://www.focusreports.store/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2329877/GLOBAL_PREBIOTICS_MARKET.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2326840/4520136/Focus_Reports_Logo.jpg

Focus_Reports_Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-prebiotics-market-to-hit-13-26-billion-by-2029--fructo-oligo-saccharides-segment-emerges-as-a-key-driver--focus-insight-report-by-arizton-302048345.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
