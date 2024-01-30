Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: The Prebiotics Market to Hit $13.26 Billion by 2029, Fructo-oligo-Saccharides Segment Emerges as a Key Driver - Focus Insight Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizton's latest research report shows that the global prebiotics market will grow at a CAGR of 11.37% from 2023 to 2029.

The Global Prebiotics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2029) USD 13.26 Billion Market Size (2023) USD 6.95 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 11.37 % Historic Year 2021-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029

The growing awareness of the health benefits of prebiotics, such as improved gut health and overall digestive function, and increased consumption of functional dairy products is anticipated to boost the growth of the global market. APAC has the largest share in 2023 and is the fastest-growing probiotics market from 2023 to 2029. The constant development and launch of innovative products are essential for vendors operating in this highly competitive market to achieve healthy sales growth and increase market share.

In recent years, the global prebiotics market has witnessed many strategic initiatives by key vendors, intensifying market competitiveness. Prebiotic manufacturers aim to leverage the strength of similar players and other diversified vendors in the global prebiotic market to increase their market presence and product competitiveness. The major players focus on strategic acquisitions, licensing, and collaboration agreements with emerging players to enter the prebiotics market and access commercially launched products. For instance, in 2021, Taiyo GmBH, a German manufacturer of natural dietary fibers, and Asiros, a Danish producer of fruit powders, collaborated to create and market high-fiber fruit variants.

Fructo-oligo-Saccharides is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 12.64% during 2023-2029, There is a global trend for fiber enrichment, sugar reduction, and prebiotic effects due to health benefits. Complex FOS is considered a prebiotic, and the demand for prebiotics is rising as they help in sugar reduction, fiber enrichment, prebiotics effect, flavor enhancement, low glycemic index, and more. Key vendors increasingly invest in the launch of cost-effective products. In addition, FOS yields a lower carbon footprint than other prebiotics, which makes it more friendly than other ingredients in the market. FOS is a conditioning agent to make hair smooth and easy to comb, preventing fizzy hair and breakage.

The Following Market Segment Analysis is included in this Report

Product Segmentation & Forecast Ingredient type Inulin Galacto-Oligo-Saccharides Fructo-Oligo-Saccharides Others

Application Functional Food and Beverages Dietary Supplements

Age Group Adults Pediatrics

Distribution Channels Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Departmental Stores Drug Stores Online Stores



Vendors

BENEO GmBH

Cosucra

FrieslandCampina

Roquette Frères

Yakult Honsha

Sensus

Symrise

DSM

Clasado Biosciences

Chr. Hansen

InBiose

Nexira

OptiBiotix Health

Galam

Jarrow Formulas Inc

Cargill Inc

Kraft Heinz

Parmalat Spa

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the expected value of the global prebiotics market by 2029?

What is driving the growth of the global prebiotics market?

Which ingredient type holds the highest market share in prebiotics?

What are the key applications driving the prebiotics market?

Table of Content

CHAPTER - 1: Prebiotics Market Overview

Executive Summary

Key Findings

CHAPTER - 2: Prebiotics Market

GLOBAL: Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market (2023-2029; $Billions)

CHAPTER - 3: Prebiotics Market Segmentation Data

GLOBAL: Projected Revenue by Ingredients (2023-2029; $Billions) Inulin Galacto-Oligo-Saccharides Fructo-Oligo-Saccharides Others

GLOBAL: Projected Revenue by Application (2023-2029; $Billions) Functional Food & Beverages Dietary Supplements

GLOBAL: Projected Revenue by Age Group (2023-2029; $Billions) Adults Pediatrics

GLOBAL: Projected Revenue by Distribution Channel (2023-2029; $Billions) Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Departmental Stores Drug Stores Online Stores



CHAPTER - 4: Key Regions Overview

North America: Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market (2023-2029; $Billions) Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in US Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in Canada

Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market (2023-2029; $Billions) Europe: Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market (2023-2029; $Billions) Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in Germany Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in France Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in UK Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in Italy Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in Spain

Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market (2023-2029; $Billions)

APAC: Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market (2023-2029; $Billions) Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in China Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in Japan Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in India

Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market (2023-2029; $Billions) Latin America: Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market (2023-2029; $Billions) Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in Brazil Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in Mexico Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in Argentina

Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market (2023-2029; $Billions) Middle East & Africa: Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market (2023-2029; $Billions) Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in Turkey Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in Saudi Arabia Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in South Africa

Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market (2023-2029; $Billions)

CHAPTER - 5: Prebiotics Market Prospects & Opportunities

Prebiotics Market Opportunities & Trends

Prebiotics Market Drivers

Prebiotics Market Constraints

CHAPTER - 6: Prebiotics Industry Overview

Prebiotics Market - Competitive Landscape

Prebiotics Market - Key Vendor Profiles

Prebiotics Market - Other Prominent Vendors

Prebiotics Market - Key Strategic Recommendations

CHAPTER - 7: Appendix

Research Methodology

Abbreviations

About Arizton

