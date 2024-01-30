WeSendit Media Limited: Big Data Pioneer WeSendit Launches Decentralized File Transfer 3.0 in Cooperation with Huawei Cloud

WeSendit Celebrates the Launch of its New Web3 Platform in Collaboration with Huawei Cloud: Your Decentralized File Transfer Provider and Storage Aggregator

ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / Swiss data transfer service provider WeSendit is kicking off 2024 with a slew of new features. Just before Christmas, the Zug-based company successfully launched its WeSendit 3.0 platform at https://www.wesendit.com. This new service combines proven file transfer technology with the world of decentralized networks, allowing users to quickly and securely send their data and optionally store and manage it in a decentralized manner. Additional features, such as data management tools, will be added in the near future. The success is already evident as WeSendit gained several hundred new customers within the first few days following the launch.

"WeSendit is carrying forward traditional Swiss values like security, reliability, and privacy protection into the digital age," explains WeSendit Founder and CEO Jens Herbst. "WeSendit brings together the world's leading solutions in decentralized data storage on our platform, making it easier than ever for users to protect their data." To achieve this, the Swiss company raised over 3 million USD in investor funding last year and formed strategic partnerships with leading global companies, including the American unicorn Storj, responsible for decentralized data management. Furthermore, WeSendit has recently entered into a partnership with Huawei Cloud, solidifying its position as a strong partner for international expansion and revolutionizing the Big Data industry.

WeSendit's journey of innovation is far from over," states Jens Herbst, CEO of WeSendit. "In light of our current developments, we would like to highlight two important upcoming steps. Firstly, the Node Concept: By the end of March, we will be allocating our initial resources in the Huawei Cloud to develop this innovative concept. With the Node Concept, we aim to enhance the performance and efficiency of our platform further, providing our users with an even better experience. Secondly, the Huawei Marketplace: We are actively working to make our services accessible to a broader audience. By the end of March, WeSendit will be rigorously examining the requirements to offer our service on the Huawei Marketplace. This presents us with the opportunity to make our technology accessible to a global audience and strengthen our position as a leading provider of secure data transfer."

Decentralization for Enhanced Data Protection

In decentralized storage and transmission, data is split into individual packets and stored on the blockchain, similar to assembling a puzzle. They are reassembled using a specific key to which only the user has access. Consequently, decentralized storage offers entirely new possibilities in terms of security and data privacy.

As a result, the service is attractive not only to businesses and digital creators but also to government agencies and institutions. An recent survey commissioned by WeSendit among internet users in the DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) region shows that over 90 percent of Germans, Austrians, and Swiss individuals desire decentralized protection of their privacy when it comes to data storage and transmission. Other decentralized security features like cloud storage and automated hot backups also ranked highly among respondents.

The WSI Token as a Gateway to Web3

A crucial component of the new WeSendit is the specially developed WSI Utility Token. With it, users can secure numerous rewards and discounts when using various WeSendit features and add-ons to optimize their data management. "Personal data is the currency of the digital age. However, only those who maintain control over their data can preserve their independence and navigate the digital space autonomously," says Jens Herbst. "With WeSendit, getting started is now easier, more user-friendly, and more secure than ever before."

Press Contact WeSendit Media AG

Public Relations Department

E-Mail: jh@wesendit.com

Web: https://www.wesendit.com

About WeSendit

Swiss IT company WeSendit offers the world's first Web3 file transfer and storage solution for security-sensitive institutions, businesses, and individuals. The foundation for its use is the WeSendit Token launched in 2022. The company builds upon a strong foundation with over ten years of experience and more than 3.5 million customers. In 2015, WeSendit was recognized as part of the Swiss Innovation Challenge. With its unique model of continuous technology and user guidance, the platform has evolved steadily since then. Following the initial concept of decentralized data transfer and management in 2020, WeSendit has now ushered in the Web3 revolution for anonymous, truly secure data transfer and storage using blockchain technology.

For more information, please visit: https://discover.wesendit.com or https://www.wesendit.com

Media Contact

Organization: WeSendit Media Limited

Contact Person: Jens Herbst

Website: https://www.wesendit.com

Email: jh@wesendit.com

Contact Number: +41798994433

Address: Baarerstreet 8

City: Zug

State: Zug

Country: Switzerland

SOURCE: WeSendit Media Limited

View the original press release on accesswire.com