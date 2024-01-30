Finish Thompson, Inc.: Finish Thompson Inc. Expands Workforce to Meet Growing Portfolio

ERIE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / Finish Thompson Inc. proud to announce key personnel changes as company continues to expand its presence in the corrosive fluid space.

As part of its strategic plan to grow its extensive portfolio of corrosive fluid transfer pump technology, Finish Thompson Inc. (FTI) has identified a need to strengthen its exposure with decision-makers in organizations of national prominence. To this end, FTI has made two key personnel changes to its sales force: Will Weathers will run the newly created National Accounts Manager position, and Tom Drury will act as Southeast Regional Sales Manager.

"The purpose of new National Accounts Manager position is to increase awareness and visibility of Finish Thompson products, develop new business, and support that business at the direct customer and distribution level," says Casey Bowes, CEO of Finish Thompson. "With Will in this role, FTI can cultivate critical high-level relationships with engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firms, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and catalogers."

Will Weathers has been a sales leader at Finish Thompson since 2011, during which time he grew his region over 500% through building strong relationships with customers and distributors, and developing a deep understanding of the Finish Thompson product line.

Tom Drury will serve as regional manager of FTI's growing southeast USA region. Tom comes to Finish Thomspon after serving as a pump and filtration specialist at Harrington Industrial Plastics. Prior to this role, Tom worked in the aquatics supply industry at both Pentair and Global Aquaculture Supply. Tom received a degree in biology from Hampden-Sydney College and a Masters from University of Miami School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science.

###

About Finish Thompson, Inc.

Finish Thompson Inc. (FTI), an international leader in the corrosive chemical transfer industry, has been dedicated to its customers' needs since 1951. For nearly 75 years, FTI has fostered a culture of foresight and adaptability to stay in touch with industry trends and growth. Today, we manufacture more than 10 different lines of pumps, including drum and barrel pumps, centrifugal pumps, and air-operated double diaphragm (AODD) pumps. FTI is proud to serve distributors and customers on five continents and support nearly 40 different industries across the globe.

Visit the FTI newsroom for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Contact: Kimberly Day

814-455-4478 x314

kday@finishthompson.com

SOURCE: Finish Thompson, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com