Phil Bussey Joins SNH Capital Partners as Operating Partner to Drive Operational Excellence and Portfolio Growth

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / SNH Capital Partners ("SNH"), a leading U.S.-based private investment firm focused on long-term partnerships, is proud to welcome Phil Bussey as Operating Partner. Phil will play a pivotal role in spearheading SNH's portfolio company initiatives, collaborating closely with company CEOs and executive teams to enhance operational performance, propel strategic growth, and create value across SNH's portfolio companies.

Phil brings over 25 years of experience in driving operational excellence across diverse industries, companies, and business functions. Prior to joining SNH, Phil was a Senior Vice President at Carrick Capital Partners, where he drove operational enhancements across its portfolio. Prior to Carrick, Phil provided consulting services to private equity firms after holding multiple operating positions at Vista Equity Partners. His career also includes roles at Citigroup, American Express, Marsh & McLennan, and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Phil holds an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor's degree from Columbia University.

"Bringing Phil onboard marks a significant milestone for SNH Capital Partners. His proven track record in driving operational excellence, strategic decision-making, and value creation aligns seamlessly with our investment strategy," said Jevin Sackett, Chief Executive Officer of SNH Capital Partners.

"I'm excited to be leading cross-functional efforts to optimize performance across the SNH portfolio," said Bussey. "We have the right capabilities and approach to identify and deliver value within our companies, an approach built on very strong partnerships between the executive teams and SNH."

SNH Capital Partners looks forward to the valuable contributions Phil will bring to the firm, reinforcing its commitment to operational excellence and strategic growth.

About SNH Capital Partners

SNH Capital Partners is a U.S.-based private investment firm dedicated to acquiring and transforming companies in the middle market. SNH has an active strategic presence in each of its core industries, partnering with best-in-class management teams to develop growth platforms across technology and technology-enabled business services leveraging its investment and operational resources. SNH's portfolio companies are market-leading and rapidly growing providers of information, technology, and other business services to the automotive, financial services, human capital management, and energy sectors. For more information, please visit www.snhcapitalpartners.com.

