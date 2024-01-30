U & I Financial Corp.: U & I Financial Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

LYNNWOOD, WA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF), the holding company for UniBank, today reported quarterly net loss of $158 thousand or $0.03 loss per share in the fourth quarter, as compared to $3.4 million or $0.62 earnings per share for the same quarter of 2022, decreasing by $3.6 million or $0.65 per share, primarily due to the $3.1 million in Provision for Credit Losses recognized this quarter as compared to having none for the same quarter of 2022.

As of December 31, 2023, Total Assets reached $622.6 million, increasing by $35.8 million or 6.1% from the year earlier period of $586.8 million. Net Loans ended at $482.3 million, increasing by $27.9 million or 6.1% from the year earlier period of $454.4 million. Finally, Total Deposits grew by $26.1 million or 5.4% to $514.4 million from the year earlier period of $488.3 million.

"The Bank faced significant earnings challenges for the fourth quarter primarily due to the provision for potential deterioration of certain credit relationships. However, under the CECL model we believe that the Bank has adequately built the reserve as of year-end, freeing the Bank to focus on future earnings," said Board Chair D. Benjamin Lee. He added that, "Although the earnings outlook appears subdued this year as with many community banks, UniBank will continue to advance with its strong capital position, prominent community standing, and solid liquidity position."

2023 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Total assets grew 6.1% to $622.6 million as compared to $586.8 million a year ago.

Net loans increased 6.1% to $482.3 million as compared to $454.4 million a year ago.

Total deposits grew 5.4% to $514.4 million as compared to $488.3 million a year ago.

Net interest margin for the year was 3.84% as compared to 4.79% a year ago.

Provision for Credit Losses for the year was $3.2 million as compared to $0 a year ago.

Gain on sale of SBA/USDA loans for the year was $1.4 million as compared to $2.5 million a year ago.

Net income for the year decreased 34.9% to $7.2 million as compared to $11.1 million a year ago.

Return on average equity for the year was 9.44% as compared to 16.29% a year ago.

Return on average assets for the year was 1.20% as compared to 2.22% a year ago.

The allowance for loan losses to loans was 1.69% as compared to 1.00% a year ago.

Nonperforming assets to total assets was 1.71% as compared to 0.05% a year ago.

Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense divided by revenue) for the year was 50.22% as compared to 48.04% a year ago.

About U & I Financial Corp.

UniBank, the wholly owned subsidiary of U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF), is one of the highest performing banks in Washington state in terms of return on assets. Founded in 2006 and based in Lynnwood, Washington, the Bank serves small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals across the United States with a particular emphasis on government guaranteed loan programs. Customers can access their accounts in any of the 4 branches - Lynnwood, Bellevue, Federal Way and Tacoma - online, or through the Bank's ATM network.

For more information visit www.unibankusa.com or call (425) 275-9700.

Forward-Looking Statement Safe Harbor: This news release contains comments or information that constitutes forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements describe U & I Financial Corp.'s projections, estimates, plans and expectations of future results and can be identified by words such as "believe," "intend," "estimate," "likely," "anticipate," "expect," "looking forward," and other similar expressions. They are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in these forward-looking statements, which because of their forward-looking nature, are difficult to predict. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, and should consider factors that might cause differences including but not limited to the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors, declines in real estate markets, an increase in unemployment or sustained high levels of unemployment; changes in interest rates; adverse changes in local, national and international economies; changes in the Federal Reserve's actions that affect monetary and fiscal policies; changes in legislative or regulatory actions or reform, including without limitation, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; demand for products and services; changes to the quality of the loan portfolio and our ability to succeed in our problem-asset resolution efforts; the ongoing uncertainties from COVID-19; the impact of technological advances; changes in tax laws; and other risk factors. U & I Financial Corp. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or clarify any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

U & I Financial Corp.

Investor Relations

Simon Bai, 425-275-9704

STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited)

Dec-23 Sep-23 Dec-22 Dec-23 Dec-22 (Dollars in thousands except EPS) QTD QTD QTD YTD YTD Interest Income $ 9,374 $ 9,616 $ 8,418 $ 37,720 $ 25,914 Interest Expense 4,592 4,173 1,801 15,388 2,986 Net Interest Income 4,782 5,443 6,617 22,332 22,928 Provision for Credit Losses 3,069 158 - 3,227 - Gain on Sale of SBA/USDA Loans (23 ) 609 1,031 1,410 2,512 Loan Servicing Fees, Net of Amortization 119 164 123 660 494 Other Non-interest Income 172 176 162 850 687 Non-interest Income 268 949 1,316 2,920 3,693 Salaries & Benefits 1,250 1,962 2,341 8,241 8,316 Occupancy Expense 188 187 188 729 726 Other Expense 586 1,120 1,078 3,712 3,746 Non-interest Expense 2,024 3,269 3,607 12,682 12,788 Net Income before Income Taxes (43 ) 2,965 4,326 9,343 13,833 Income Taxes 115 610 927 2,101 2,704 Net Income/(Loss) $ (158 ) $ 2,355 $ 3,399 7,242 $ 11,129 Total Outstanding Shares (in thousands) 5,466 5,466 5,441 5,466 5,441 Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share $ (0.03 ) $ 0.43 $ 0.62 $ 1.33 $ 2.03 Statement of Condition (Unaudited) Dec-23 Sep-23 Dec-22 Variance Variance (Dollars in thousands) Qtr End Qtr End Qtr End Prior Qtr Prior Year Cash and Due from Banks $ 61,254 $ 58,923 $ 42,003 $ 2,331 $ 19,251 Investments 51,346 48,841 51,062 2,505 284 Loans Held for Sale - - 12,527 - (12,527 ) Gross Loans 490,636 482,132 459,021 8,504 31,615 Allowance for Credit Losses (8,302 ) (5,234 ) (4,580 ) (3,068 ) (3,722 ) Net Loans 482,334 476,898 454,441 5,436 27,893 Fixed Assets 6,438 6,577 6,983 (139 ) (545 ) Other Assets 21,193 20,978 19,796 215 1,397 Total Assets $ 622,565 $ 612,217 $ 586,812 $ 10,348 $ 35,753 Checking $ 100,135 $ 105,770 $ 117,491 $ (5,635 ) $ (17,356 ) NOW 13,504 14,588 13,969 (1,084 ) (465 ) Money Market 200,966 197,296 199,303 3,670 1,663 Savings 8,063 9,050 14,042 (987 ) (5,979 ) Certificates of Deposit 191,733 195,429 143,449 (3,696 ) 48,284 Total Deposits 514,401 522,133 488,254 (7,732 ) 26,147 Borrowed Funds 20,000 8,000 22,000 12,000 (2,000 ) Other Liabilities 8,694 3,916 4,453 4,778 4,241 Total Liabilities 543,095 534,049 514,707 9,046 28,388 Shareholders' Equity 79,470 78,168 72,105 1,302 7,365 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 622,565 $ 612,217 $ 586,812 $ 10,348 $ 35,753 Financial Ratios Dec-23 Sep-23 Dec-22 Dec-23 Dec-22 (Dollars in thousands) Qtr End Qtr End Qtr End YTD YTD Performance Ratios Return on Average Assets -0.10 % 1.54 % 2.37 % 1.20 % 2.22 % Return on Average Equity -0.80 % 11.92 % 19.26 % 9.44 % 16.29 % Net Interest Margin 3.23 % 3.65 % 4.82 % 3.84 % 4.79 % Efficiency Ratio 40.08 % 51.14 % 45.47 % 50.22 % 48.04 % Capital Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 13.13 % 13.29 % 12.86 % Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 16.04 % 16.58 % 15.95 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 16.04 % 16.58 % 15.95 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 17.29 % 17.65 % 16.95 % Book Value per Share $ 14.54 $ 14.30 $ 13.24 Asset Quality Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries) $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Allowance for Loan Losses to Loans 1.69 % 1.09 % 1.00 % Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 1.71 % 0.74 % 0.05 %

