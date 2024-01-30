Cypher Metaverse Inc. Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / Cypher Metaverse Inc. (CSE:CODE) ("CODE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is continuing in assisting the financing for the acquisition of Agapi Luxury Brands Inc. ("Agapi"). The secured bridge loan entered between CODE and Agapi on May 10, 2023, has been increased from $600,000 to $950,000 of which $886,692 has been advanced to date to advance Agapi's business plan and growth initiatives.

Agapi continues to expand its sales of its luxury cigars. After receiving Cypher shareholder approval for the acquisition of Agapi, Cypher and Agapi are completing their current financials statements and listing statement, after which it is anticipated that the exchange will provide their final consent to closing.

About Cypher Metaverse Inc.

CODE seeks early-stage investments in emerging technology sectors, including the blockchain ecosystem, fintech and the metaverse. The Company identifies such opportunities and applies its relationships and capital to advance its interests.

The Company's head office is located at 1780-355 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 2C8, and its Common Shares are currently listed on the CSE. CODE is a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario.

Forward-Looking Statements

