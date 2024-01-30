Orange County Bancorp, Inc.: Orange Bank and Trust Company Opens Full-Service Office in Yonkers

New Location Builds Upon Bank's Expanding Regional Branch Network

Increases Access to Premier Services for Westchester Clients

YONKERS, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / Orange Bank & Trust Company (NASDAQ:OBT), a local financial institution focusing on commercial lending, business banking, and wealth management services, today announced the opening of a Yonkers branch at 1969 Central Park Ave. - marking the Bank's sixth office in Westchester County.

The Yonkers branch opening is the latest example of growth in the Bank's 131-year history, reflecting its evolution as a powerful economic engine of the community, with approximately $2.5 billion in total assets and continuously increasing opportunities for area businesses, facilitating region-defining developments, and maximizing investments to neighborhood-serving non-profits.

"We are proud to offer our Westchester clients more options for banking locally with our newest office in the City of Yonkers," said Michael Gilfeather, President and CEO. "This new branch signifies the bank's steady growth over the last several years and further expands our strategic plan to offer more services to our clients throughout Westchester County and the Hudson Valley region."

Orange Bank & Trust Company's regional branch network also has locations in Mount Vernon, Mamaroneck, White Plains, Mount Pleasant and Cortlandt Manor in Westchester, as well as in Orange County, Rockland County and the Bronx.

Moira Kiernan, Vice President and Relationship Manager at Orange Bank & Trust Company, is overseeing the Yonkers branch, which is situated within a new retail complex on the city's major thoroughfare. Kiernan and her team of experienced business bankers, including Assistant Relationship Manager Lisbet Acuna, will serve the Yonkers community through a combination of cutting-edge technology and the Bank's signature personal service.

Kiernan has more than three decades of banking experience, including manager positions at The Bank of New York/Chase, Hudson Valley Bank and Sterling National Bank. A lifelong Yonkers resident, she is active in local organizations including the Yonkers Chamber of Commerce, Westchester County Bar Association and St. Joseph's Medical Center. Kiernan earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the College of Mount Saint Vincent and a master's degree in business administration from Manhattan College.

"Moira's vast experience and knowledge of the financial landscape throughout Yonkers make her uniquely qualified to lead our newest branch," said Joseph Ruhl, Executive Vice President and Westchester Regional President at Orange Bank & Trust Company. "Moira and her team understand the diverse needs of Yonkers-based businesses and are excellent resources for both existing and future clients."

The Yonkers banking office is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and provides a complete suite of banking services and financial products, including cash management, commercial loans and wealth management services. Please visit orangebanktrust.com or call the branch at 914-505-9020 for additional information.

About Orange Bank & Trust Company

Orange Bank & Trust Company is the Hudson Valley's premier financial institution focusing on commercial lending, business banking, and wealth management services. For more than 131 years, Orange Bank & Trust Company has been an economic engine of the community, with approximately $2.5 billion in assets and playing a vital role in increasing opportunities for local businesses, facilitating region-defining developments, and maximizing investments to neighborhood-serving non-profits.

