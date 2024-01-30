Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.01.2024
Diamantbohrprogramm gestartet - JETZT sind die Uran-Bullen los!
ACCESSWIRE
30.01.2024 | 22:38
Generation Income Properties Inc.: Generation Income Properties Announces Tax Treatment of 2023 Distributions

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) ("GIPR" or the "Company") today announced the estimated Federal income tax treatment of the Company's 2023 distributions on its common stock (CUSIP# 37149D204). The Federal income tax classification of the distribution per share on the Company's common stock with respect to the calendar year ended December 31, 2023, is shown below:

Record
Date

Distribution
Date
(On or Around)

Total Distribution
Per Share

Ordinary Income
Per Share

Return of Capital
Per Share

Capital Gain
Per Share

12/15/2023

12/29/2023

$ 0.039

-

$ 0.039

-

11/15/2023

11/30/2023

$ 0.039

-

$ 0.039

-

10/15/2023

10/30/2023

$ 0.039

-

$ 0.039

-

09/15/2023

09/29/2023

$ 0.039

-

$ 0.039

-

08/15/2023

08/31/2023

$ 0.039

-

$ 0.039

-

07/15/2023

07/31/2023

$ 0.039

-

$ 0.039

-

06/15/2023

06/30/2023

$ 0.039

-

$ 0.039

-

05/15/2023

05/30/2023

$ 0.039

-

$ 0.039

-

04/15/2023

04/30/2023

$ 0.039

-

$ 0.039

-

03/15/2023

03/30/2023

$ 0.039

-

$ 0.039

-

02/15/2023

02/28/2023

$ 0.039

-

$ 0.039

-

01/15/2023

01/30/2023

$ 0.039

-

$ 0.039

-

Nothing contained herein or therein should be construed as tax advice. Shareholders are encouraged to contact their tax advisors for the specific tax treatment of the distributions they received from the Company and for more information. Furthermore, any information contained herein or therein should not be relied upon for the purpose of avoiding any penalties that may be imposed under the Internal Revenue Code.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc., located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties located primarily in densely populated submarkets throughout the United States. Additional information about Generation Income Properties, Inc. can be found at the Company's corporate website: www.gipreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, whether or not expressly stated, may contain "forward-looking" statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. These risks and uncertainties include tax risks, our limited operating history, potential changes in the economy in general and the real estate market in particular, and other risks and uncertainties that are identified from time to in our SEC filings, including those identified in our registration statement on Form S-11 (File No. 333-235707), which are available at www.sec.gov. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.

Contact Details

Investor Relations
ir@gipreit.com
813-448-1234

SOURCE: Generation Income Properties Inc.



SOURCE: Generation Income Properties Inc.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
