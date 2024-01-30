Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Diamantbohrprogramm gestartet - JETZT sind die Uran-Bullen los!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 867434 | ISIN: US0921131092 | Ticker-Symbol: BHI
Tradegate
30.01.24
19:15 Uhr
48,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACK HILLS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACK HILLS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,60048,60022:58
47,80048,20022:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BLACK HILLS
BLACK HILLS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BLACK HILLS CORPORATION48,0000,00 %
LION ROCK RESOURCES INC0,080-5,33 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.