Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2024) - NuGen Medical Devices Inc. (TSXV: NGMD) (the "Company" or "NuGen") a leading developer of needle-free devices to administer therapeutics subcutaneously, is pleased to announce that as of January 30th, 2024, Sol-Millennium Medical Inc.'s ("Sol-M") global sales & marketing team has now completed their in-depth clinical training of NuGen's needle-free InsuJet medical device for sales and marketing throughout Europe.

Louise Cresswell, NuGen's VP of Sales & Marketing for the UK and clinical expert, provided specialized training to a group of seven Sol-M sales representatives and equipped them with the necessary tools to employ a detail-oriented and proficient sales strategy for the European markets.

Training specifically included detailed instructions and hands-on training of NuGen's InsuJet needle-free device to facilitate sales as it pertains to the diabetic markets in France and Spain.

"Well-attended sessions with very good interactions from Sol-M sales representatives enabled me to share our experiences, and clinician and patient feedback of the InsuJetTM system to help the Sol-M team to drive sales and product adoption in their target markets throughout Europe," commented Louise Cresswell, NuGen's VP of Sales & Marketing. "The engagement and outcome with Sol-M were overwhelmingly positive with fulfillment set to achieve and perhaps even exceed expectations. I am very, very pleased," said Creswell.

As planned, European order forecasts are to be received by NuGen from Sol-M in the coming weeks which is in keeping with expectations with first orders arriving before the end of Q1 2024.

"In January this year, I personally met overseas with Liang Lin, CEO of Sol-M, and am pleased to report a very positive relationship that will continue to grow further. After in-depth sales, marketing, and promotion training with Sol-M, which took months to complete, we are delighted to now go to market with our co-branded InsuJet needle-free medical device and consumables," commented Ian Heynen, CEO. "As I stated earlier, 2024 will be a very busy year reporting commercial progress and wins in all three of our business verticals."

About Sol-M

Sol-M, NuGen's distributor since July 2023 for InsuJet in Canada, Brazil, France and Spain (See NuGen signs $204M distribution agreement with global leader in the diabetic industry) are global leaders in the healthcare industry with five offices around the world. Sol-M is a high-growth global medical device company committed to improving the safety and well-being of healthcare workers and their patients with the design and development of innovative safety-engineered medical devices. Sol-M is one of the world's largest designers and distributors of needles, syringes and diabetic supplies, offering a broad portfolio of patented products with global brand recognition such as Sol-Care for safety sharps, Sol-M for conventional medical devices and Sol-Guard for immunization products.

About NuGen:

NuGen is a leading developer of needle-free devices to administer therapeutics subcutaneously.

The Company is marketing and selling its next-generation InsuJet needle-free injection system designed to improve the lives of millions of diabetics.

InsuJet is approved for sale in 42 countries around the world.

