San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2024) - Hempacco Co, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ("Hempacco"), a hemp smokables company Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry with hemp cigarettes, smoking paper, and alternatives to nicotine tobacco, today announced it plans to exhibit at this year's Tobacco Plus Expo (TPE) in Las Vegas with its partner Master Distributors Orbit Distro, 1 Oak Wholesale, Midwest Distribution, and AAA Smoke & Vape. Hempacco is launching its new line of 'Dogg lbs' paper products, which include blue rolling papers, cones, and hemp wraps, in booth #25086. Hempacco will also showcase its 'Dogg lbs' Delta-9 Gummies and THCA Vapes in booths #25047 and #13137.

The 2024 TPE show will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from January 31-February 2. The Hempacco team will be in three different booth locations, promoting their entire 'Dogg lbs' product line. The TPE Show is the place to meet some of the USA's largest fast-moving consumer goods manufacturers with a diverse portfolio of brands.

Details of Hempacco at the 2024 TPE Show:

Show Dates: January 31-February 2, 2024 (Wednesday - Friday) Location: Las Vegas Convention Center Visit the Hempacco Team in 3 different booths: Booth #25086 - Orbit Distro and 1 Oak Wholesale - Dogg lbs Paper Products Booth #25047 - Midwest Distribution - Dogg lbs THCA Vapes and Delta-9 Gummies Booth #13137- AAA Smoke & Vape - Dogg lbs THCA Vapes and Delta-9 Gummies Sample the new 'Dogg lbs' paper products, including blue rolling papers, blue rolling papers with tips and poker, king-size and quarter-size cones, 800 tower cones, and hemp wraps. Sample the new 'Dogg lbs' THCA Vapes in six different flavors. Taste the 'Dogg lbs' Delta-9 Gummies in three different flavors and two presentations, the 5-Pack and 20-Pack.







"We are proud to work with Snoop Dogg and his brand 'Dogg lbs' alongside Hempacco. We believe the TPE Show is perfect to launch this brand," said Kashan Pardhan and Shayan Rehman, Owners of Orbit Distro.

CEO of 1 Oak Wholesale, Navaid Suria, said, "We wanted to launch the 'Dogg lbs' paper products right and decided to invest in the brand. Hempacco, Orbit Distro, and I made a custom booth for the brand because this is the best way to support Snoop Dogg's great brand."

"We are excited that our Master Distributor partners will be together at the tradeshow to represent the Dogg lbs brand. The team is expecting a great show for the brand. We are excited to launch two more product categories, the Dogg lbs Papers, and Dogg lbs THCA Vapes," said Brent Albin, VP of Business Development.

About Hempacco

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s goal is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand. Hempacco is a majority-owned subsidiary of Green Globe International Inc. (OTC Pink: GGII), a fast-moving consumer goods incubating company.

Hempacco's operating segments include:

Manufacturing of smokables, hemp rolling paper, and cannabinoid sticks Smokable technology development The Real Stuff brand of functional smokables and rolling paper Cheech and Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick Ross Snoop Dogg Joint Venture of Hemp-Derived Products

Learn more at www.hempacco.com

Learn more at www.ggiigroup.com

Order products at www.realstuffsmokables.com

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Sandro Piancone, CEO

Investor Relations: ir@hempaccoinc.com

619-779-0715

