Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2024) - Amaya Big Sky Capital Corp. (the "Corporation" or "Amaya"), is pleased to announce that it has completed its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 2,250,000 common shares in the capital of the Corporation (each, a "Common Share") at a purchase price of $0.10 per Common Share by way of a final prospectus dated January 9, 2024 (the "Prospectus"), with the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering was $225,000. The Common Shares were listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") at the market open on January 30, 2024 and immediately halt traded pending closing of the Offering. The halt is expected to be lifted and trading of the Common Shares is expected to commence on or about February 1, 2024, under the symbol "AMYA.P".

The net proceeds of the Offering are designated to be used by the Corporation to identify and analyze prospective assets or businesses for acquisition with the intention of completing a Qualifying Transaction (as defined in Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies of the TSXV (the "CPC Policy")). To date, the Corporation has not conducted operations of any kind and has not entered into an Agreement in Principle (as defined in the CPC Policy).

Haywood Securities Inc. (the "Agent") acted as agent for the Offering, and per the Offering, the Corporation compensated the Agent as follows: (1) $22,500 cash commission, equal to 10% of the total gross proceeds of the Offering, (2) a corporate finance fee plus applicable taxes, and (3) Agent's options entitling the Agent to purchase up to 225,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.10 per Common Share until January 30, 2029.

In addition, the Corporation has granted its directors and officers a total of 587,010 stock options (the "Options") at an exercise price of $0.10 per Common Share for a period of 60 months from the date of the closing of the Offering. The Options are escrowed pursuant to the CPC Policy.

As of the date hereof, the Corporation has 5,870,100 Common Shares issued and outstanding, of which 3,660,100 are escrowed pursuant to CPC Policy.

The current directors of the Corporation are Ryan Hounjet, Kelly Abbott, Douglas Penner and Amardeep Purewal.

For further information, please see the Prospectus, available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Amaya Big Sky Capital Corp.

Amaya is designated as a Capital Pool Company ("CPC") under the CPC Policy. The Corporation currently has not begun any formal commercial operations and has no assets other than cash raised from the Offering and the prior seed investment round. The purpose of this Offering is to provide the Corporation with funds to allow it to pursue a potential Qualifying Transaction with an appropriate asset or business as in accordance with the CPC Policy. As such, any transaction must be approved by the TSXV and, in the case of a non-arm's length Qualifying Transaction, must also receive majority approval of the minority shareholders. Until the completion of a Qualifying Transaction, the Corporation will not carry on any business other than identifying prospective transactions, completing appropriate due diligence, and evaluating such assets for the purpose of completing a Qualifying Transaction.

For further information, please contact:

Ryan Hounjet

Director and Chief Executive Officer

T: 403-542-6215

E: ryan.hounjet@gmail.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Corporation's anticipated trading date on the TSXV and the ability of the Corporation to complete a Qualifying Transaction. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Corporation disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

