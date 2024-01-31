Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2024) - iMining Technologies Inc. (TSXV: IMIN) ("iMining"), a leading publicly listed technology company, proudly announces the appointment of Mr. Mirza Baig as the Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer (CAIO) for its innovative subsidiary, AiMining Technologies ("AiMining"). In this pivotal role, Mr. Baig will lead the charge in elevating AI ethics and data safety standards and will chart a course for trustworthy AI development and deployment.

Mr. Baig's extensive background, marked by impactful contributions to AI ethics and data safety, including pioneering work with DARPA in early NLP and OCR within memes, positions him as a strategic leader for AiMining. As the CAIO, Mr. Baig's mission is to fortify AiMining's commitment to building secure and reliable AI systems.

With a wealth of experience as the former Chief Digital Officer, and a trailblazer in implementing GDPR guidelines in a Paris-based enterprise, Mr. Baig is well-equipped to steer AiMining towards the forefront of ethical AI practices. His leadership will extend to spearheading initiatives in AI ethics, privacy, and data safety, ensuring that AiMining's AI systems and products adhere to the highest standards.

Mr. Khurram Shroff, the Chairman and the CEO of iMining, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Mirza as our CAIO. His exceptional expertise in AI ethics and data safety will reinforce AiMining Technologies' dedication to responsible AI development and will shape the trajectory of AI innovation within our organization."

In his new role, Mr. Baig shared his excitement, saying, "It's an honor to join AiMining Technologies as the CAIO. I am eager to contribute my skills to advance the company's mission in responsible AI development. I am looking forward to collaborating with a visionary leader in Mr. Shroff, and the entire AiMining team, to deliver innovative, secure, and ethical AI systems."

Beyond his CAIO responsibilities, Mr. Baig will lead AiMining in achieving ISO/IEC 42001 certification, a critical step in ensuring the highest standards for development and deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems; these standards are important for ensuring that AI is reliable, fair, transparent, and trustworthy. This international standard will further solidify AiMining's commitment to excellence, fostering efficiency and quality in AI development.

Mr. Baig's appointment as CAIO underscores AiMining's commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation while upholding the highest ethical and safety standards. Mr. Baig's leadership is poised to strengthen AiMining's position as an industry leader in responsible AI innovation and development.

About iMining Technologies Inc.

iMining Technologies Inc. is a publicly listed technology company which together with its subsidiaries acquires, builds, and manages future technology companies in Canada. The Company's industry specific technology businesses provide specialized and innovative solutions in future technologies and serves private sector markets. iMining Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About AiMining Technologies Inc.

AiMining Technologies Inc., a subsidiary of iMining Technologies Inc., stands at the forefront of Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovation. Comprising a dedicated research arm focused on collaboration with esteemed institutions and a monetization arm geared towards market engagement, AiMining seamlessly integrates into iMining's technology portfolio and is committed to advancing responsible AI development.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Khurram Shroff"

Khurram Shroff, President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, please contact:

iMining Corporate Offices:

Saleem Moosa, CFO and Director

Email: investor@imining.com

Telephone: 1-604-602-4935

Toll Free: 1-866-602-4935

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/196275

SOURCE: iMining Technologies Inc.