Mittwoch, 31.01.2024

WKN: A2PV0J | ISIN: GB00BK71XP16 | Ticker-Symbol:
ACCESSWIRE
31.01.2024 | 08:02
The Pebble Group PLC Announces Block Admission Return

Block Admission Return

MANCHESTER, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / THE PEBBLE GROUP PLC

Name of applicant:

The Pebble Group Plc

Name of scheme:

The Sharesave Plans

Period of return:

From:

31 July 2023

To:

31 January 2024

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

852,107

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

0

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

0

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

852,107

In compliance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules"), the Company announces that, as at the date of this announcement, it has 167,450,893 Ordinary Shares in issue. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury and all of the Ordinary Shares have equal voting rights.

The figure of 167,450,893 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

Enquiries:

The Pebble Group
Chris Lee, Chief Executive Officer
Claire Thomson, Chief Financial Officer
+44 (0) 750 012 4121

Temple Bar Advisory (Financial PR)
Alex Child-Villiers
Sam Livingstone
+44 (0) 207 183 1190
pebble@templebaradvisory.com

Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser)
Samantha Harrison / Harrison Clarke / Ciara Donnelly
+44 (0) 207 184 4384

Berenberg (Corporate Broker)
Ben Wright / Mark Whitmore / Richard Andrews
+44 (0) 203 207 7800

About The Pebble Group
The Pebble Group is a provider of digital commerce, products and related services to the global promotional products industry, comprising two differentiated businesses, Facilisgroup and Brand Addition, focused on specific areas of the promotional products market. For further information, please visit www.thepebblegroup.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: The Pebble Group PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
