Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) said its 421 W perovskite-silicon tandem glass-glass module measures 1.68 m2 and features cells from UK-based tandem cell manufacturer Oxford PV. The researchers used commercially available PV production equipment to fabricate the panel.Germany's Fraunhofer ISE has fabricated a perovskite-silicon tandem solar module with a glass-glass design. The panel has a power conversion efficiency of 25% and an output of 421 W. It measures 1.68 m2 and relies on cells made by Oxford PV, a UK-based perovskite solar cell manufacturer. ...

