Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 31
Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc
("Cadogan" or the "Company")
CEO Dealings - Market Share Purchase
Cadogan Energy Solutions plc ("Cadogan" or the "Company") today announces that its CEO, Mr. Fady Khallouf, has purchased, on the London Stock Exchange:
- on 29 January 2024: 1,050,000 ordinary shares of £0.03 each, in the capital of the Company, at a price of £0.018 each.
- on 30 January 2024: 1,150,000 ordinary shares of £0.03 each, in the capital of the Company, at a price of £0.0195 each.
Following this purchase, Mr Fady Khallouf holds in total 13,075,455 shares representing 5.35% of the Company.
About
Cadogan is an independent, energy company, which operates an exploration and production license in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies. The aim of the Company is to be a diversified energy group making investments offering energy solutions and alternative services with a lower environmental impact.
For further information, please contact:
Cadogan Energy Solutions plc
Fady Khallouf Chief Executive Officer f.khallouf@cadogan-es.com
Ben Harber Company Secretary +44 0207 264 4366
Appendix
The notification detailed above and summarised in the table below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations as follows:
Fady Khallouf, CEO purchased 1,050,000 shares at £0.018 per share on 29 January 2024, and 950,000 shares at £0.01925 per share on 30 January 2024
1.
Details of PDMR/ person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Fady Khallouf
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification of purchase of shares
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Cadogan Energy Solutions plc
b)
LEI
213800JIBKL29FAK1213
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 3 pence each
GB00B12WC938
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of ordinary shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.018 1,050,000
£0.0195 1,150,000
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,200,000
£0.0188
e)
Date of the transaction
29 January 2024 and 30 January 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON