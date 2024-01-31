Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Bomben-News! Anbeginn der Umsatzlawine?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
31.01.2024 | 08:34
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Change in the composition of Listing and Surveillance Committee

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-01-31 08:32 CET --


On January 30, 2024 The Supervisory Council of Nasdaq Tallinn elected Mr. Mark
Kantšukov as a new member of the Listing and Surveillance Committee for a term
of three (3) years and extended the term of office of members Hannes Vallikivi,
Sven Papp, Kristjan Hänni, Kristel Kivinurm-Priisalm by three (3) years. 

After the mentioned changes, the Committee has seven members as follows:

Kristjan Hänni - AS Kawe Kapital, Member of the Management Board, Partner
Sven Papp - Ellex Raidla Law Office, Partner
Hannes Vallikivi - Walless Law Office, Partner
Kristel Kivinurm-Priisalm - Avaron Asset Management, Managing Partner
Rauno Klettenberg - Bondora Group AS Member of the Board, Bank CEO, MTÜ
FinanceEstonia Member of the Management Board 
Ivars Bergmanis - Investment Banker, Financial Adviser, Latvian Financial
Literacy Society Co-founder and Chairman 
Mark Kantšukov - Lecturer in Finance at the University of Tartu, an Economist



Duties of the Committee include listing, admission to trading and delisting of
securities and, under the exchanges rules and regulations, imposing sanctions
on listed companies and member firms. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.