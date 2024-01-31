Change in the composition of Listing and Surveillance Committee

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-01-31 08:32 CET -- On January 30, 2024 The Supervisory Council of Nasdaq Tallinn elected Mr. Mark Kantšukov as a new member of the Listing and Surveillance Committee for a term of three (3) years and extended the term of office of members Hannes Vallikivi, Sven Papp, Kristjan Hänni, Kristel Kivinurm-Priisalm by three (3) years. After the mentioned changes, the Committee has seven members as follows: Kristjan Hänni - AS Kawe Kapital, Member of the Management Board, Partner Sven Papp - Ellex Raidla Law Office, Partner Hannes Vallikivi - Walless Law Office, Partner Kristel Kivinurm-Priisalm - Avaron Asset Management, Managing Partner Rauno Klettenberg - Bondora Group AS Member of the Board, Bank CEO, MTÜ FinanceEstonia Member of the Management Board Ivars Bergmanis - Investment Banker, Financial Adviser, Latvian Financial Literacy Society Co-founder and Chairman Mark Kantšukov - Lecturer in Finance at the University of Tartu, an Economist Duties of the Committee include listing, admission to trading and delisting of securities and, under the exchanges rules and regulations, imposing sanctions on listed companies and member firms. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.