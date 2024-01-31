Usercentrics, leading provider of consent and preference management solutions, stresses the importance for publishers to implement a Google-certified consent management platform (CMP) that supports the latest Transparency Consent Framework (TCF) v2.2. Starting in February, publishers serving ads in the EU/EEA and UK face new requirements to secure their advertising revenue and ensure compliance with data privacy regulations.

Publishers using Google AdSense, Ad Manager, or AdMob for EU/EEA or UK audiences now need to comply with Google's requirements to continue using personalization features and maintain their monetization. Usercentrics CMP provides an easy, reliable, and scalable way to achieve privacy compliance and meet Google's requirements.

How publishers should prepare:

Adopt a solution that supports the TCF v2.2: Using the TCF v2.2 enables standardizing working with vendors, minimizes data privacy risks, and enables compliance with data privacy requirements. Use a Google-certified CMP: By January 16, 2024, all publishers using Google AdSense, Ad Manager, or AdMob in the EU/EEA or UK were required to adopt a Google-certified CMP that supports the TCF v2.2 to continue serving ads and accessing personalization features. Get support for Google's Additional Consent: The Google-certified CMP implemented should also be able to signal consent collected from users to ad tech providers that are not part of the TCF v2.2 vendor list, but that are listed on Google's Ad Tech Providers (ATP) list.

Usercentrics CEO Donna Dror noted, "Google provides services critical for audience reach and revenue generation to millions of companies globally. Their new requirements provide a tremendous boost for data privacy, making the need for users' consent the standard in digital markets like online advertising."

About Usercentrics

Usercentrics is a global market leader in the field of consent and preference management solutions. We enable businesses to collect, manage, document and signal user consent on websites, apps, and other connected platforms in order to achieve full compliance with global privacy regulations. Cookiebot CMP is our plug-and-play SaaS for smaller businesses, App CMP handles user consent on mobile apps, and Usercentrics CMP serves companies with enterprise-grade custom requirements. Helping clients like Daimler, ING and Konica Minolta achieve privacy compliance, Usercentrics is active on more than 1.4 million websites in 180+ countries. Learn more on https://usercentrics.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240131854508/en/

Contacts:

Press contact:

Hannah Sinz

Sr. PR Manager

pr@usercentrics.com