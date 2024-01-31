Anzeige
PR Newswire
31.01.2024 | 09:30
Tongwei Solar achieves "A" ranking in PV ModuleTech bankability ratings

CHENGDU, China, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global authoritative industry media platform PV Tech has released its PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report for Q4 2023, with Tongwei Solar rising to 'A' status, a significant milestone for the company.

The new ranking underlines Tongwei Solar's strength in terms of product quality, technological innovation and growing market share, the latter based on its consistent commitment to its customers and partners and vertically integrated industrial supply chain.

By virtue of its industry-leading self-developed technology, the company has established three state-of-the-art national enterprise centres, independently developing the first PECVD poly technical route for the mass production of TOPCon cells and modules and the industry's first THL technology, while building new cell and module pilot lines to explore further breakthroughs in the N-type era.

Tongwei Solar achieves

During 2023, within one year of entering the module sector, Tongwei Solar had already achieved two improvements in ranking in the PV Tech report, with its current upward trajectory showing the company to be among the industry's fastest movers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2330893/Tongwei_Solar_achieves_A_ranking_PV_ModuleTech_bankability_ratings.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tongwei-solar-achieves-a-ranking-in-pv-moduletech-bankability-ratings-302048982.html

